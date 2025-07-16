'It’s Watermelon Season!' Actress Valerie Bertinelli Posts Bizarre 'Cry for Help' Video on...
The Krypto Effect: Super Dog in Superman Film Has Canine Adoption Searches Soaring Online

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Whether you love or hate James Gunn’s new Superman movie, one scruffy character from the fantasy film is affecting the real world - in a paw-sitive way! Krypto, the super pet, has sent dog adoption searches soaring on the Internet.

Here’s more. (READ)

It’s super cool!

This is great news, but some commenters want to remind prospective dog owners to do research and be sure they are able to take on the responsibility of owning a pup. It’s a commitment for the lifetime of the dog, after all.

Your heart may be big, but dogs require a lot of time, care, and space in your life and your schedule. You owe it to your pooch to be able to provide everything they need.

Posters are glad the DC film has people considering adoption now and well into the future. Many shared pics of their dogs.

In the comics, Supergirl has a pet cat named Streaky. Maybe a future film featuring that super feline will spur audiences to look into adopting cats like Krypto is currently doing for dogs.

