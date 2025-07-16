The Krypto Effect: Super Dog in Superman Film Has Canine Adoption Searches Soaring Online

Whether you love or hate James Gunn’s new Superman movie, one scruffy character from the fantasy film is affecting the real world - in a paw-sitive way! Krypto, the super pet, has sent dog adoption searches soaring on the Internet.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

This film has been a barrage of blessings for me: this one may be the greatest. https://t.co/secxFmJQat — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 15, 2025

Amazing!



Look at the results….



Google Searches After Superman Premiere:

▪️ "Adopt Dog Near Me" — 513%+

▪️ "Rescue Dog Adoption Near Me" — 163%

▪️ "Adopt a Schnuzer" — 299%

▪️ "Adopt a Puppy" — 31% — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) July 15, 2025

That is so Super 🦸‍♂️ — Emile Hirsch (@EmileHirsch) July 15, 2025

It’s super cool!

This is great news, but some commenters want to remind prospective dog owners to do research and be sure they are able to take on the responsibility of owning a pup. It’s a commitment for the lifetime of the dog, after all.

Nice if it sticks, though generally these surges in pet adoptions lead to pet returns, (101 Dalmatians, Easter rabbits.)

These guys (and cats) need families, but make sure you are ready for them and not getting an animal on a whim. — Timothy Carl (@NothatTimCarl) July 15, 2025

i think he readied them more than any other movie on the possibility of getting an unruly dog — Mannyagni 🖍️ (@mannyagni) July 15, 2025

Exactly adopting a pet is a big commitment, not just a trend. It’s important to be fully ready for the responsibility. — Alena Davis 😍 (@AlinaDavis) July 15, 2025

Yeah, let's hope people remember it's a lifetime commitment.

Not our lives, theirs. Make it special. — Chris Swan (@ChrisSw1977) July 15, 2025

Exactly pets rely on us for their whole lives. We owe them the best care and love we can give. — Alena Davis 😍 (@AlinaDavis) July 15, 2025

Your heart may be big, but dogs require a lot of time, care, and space in your life and your schedule. You owe it to your pooch to be able to provide everything they need.

Posters are glad the DC film has people considering adoption now and well into the future. Many shared pics of their dogs.

Best part is that movies are timeless, meaning as new generations continue to go back & watch Superman they will continue to be inspired to adopt a dog, forever.💙 pic.twitter.com/9zsj504oDK — Melee Games (@MeleeGames) July 15, 2025

The amount of cheering for the dog in the theater was huge. The dog stole the show! — Daniel Lewis (@DanLewisFW) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

I lost my dog in December. Krypto hugging Supes brought tears to my eyes. We need another dog and soon. — James Finley (@thefinley) July 15, 2025

My dog at the premiere pic.twitter.com/M1a9jVHoLA — Jesse Navarro (@Vintageclash) July 15, 2025

I adopted my dog Finn after you post about Krypto being inspired by yours so well done 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RimNZ3EHHe — Héctor Gabriel Trejo (@HectorTrejo) July 15, 2025

In the comics, Supergirl has a pet cat named Streaky. Maybe a future film featuring that super feline will spur audiences to look into adopting cats like Krypto is currently doing for dogs.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.