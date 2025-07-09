Stomach Problems: New Book Claims Kamala Harris Chose Running Mate Tim Walz Because She Had a Gut Feeling

A new book posits that presidential candidate Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate because she had a gut feeling. Was it gas or indigestion? The book claims she ‘went with her gut’ to pick Walz over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the clearly better choice. Hoo boy!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

New book sheds light on Harris decision to pick Walz as her running mate over Shapiro: 'Went with her gut' https://t.co/WHIB9CUOAO — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 9, 2025

Shapiro would have been a much better choice. Waltz is a kook. — M. Meyers (@MMeyers376121) July 9, 2025

She picked Walz as running mate. That tells us all we need to know about her decision making! — LarsPeeair (@LarsPeeair43765) July 9, 2025

Maybe Harris should start listening to reason and start ignoring her stomach.

Posters say they know why Harris picked Walz, and it had little to nothing to do with her gut.

Pssst because he’s a China loving, boot licking communist. — kelly ann washburn (@kellyannwashbu1) July 9, 2025

Walz was the most communist candidate, and that's exactly why she chose him. — Sunni (@Sunni958268) July 9, 2025

Her gut told her to hire the flaming communist. pic.twitter.com/JZcshmMrAR — Richard Reeves 🇺🇸 (@rreeves5) July 9, 2025

Walz didnt lose her the election. This isnt the fault of a straight white man, bro. — Mike Capulet (@mikecapulet) July 9, 2025

Tampon Tim SURE didn't help her, did he?! 🤣 — DonnaLynn (@donnalynne777) July 9, 2025

We’ll never know why he didn’t appeal to straight men.

Commenters say if Harris’s gut is giving out such bad advice, she might want to stop filling it with copious amounts of alcohol.

Her gut is at least as bad as her ability to speak English. — BOLD TOK (@BoldtokCom) July 9, 2025

I hope we all know now that Princess Word Salad’s gut health is a problem!



💯🔥💯 — The Surreal D2 (@d2wuzup) July 9, 2025

Her gut needs probiotics — Chris (@TiberiusChris) July 9, 2025

Her gut was inebriated!! pic.twitter.com/hy9AOFJZOM — Ken Harford, MBI (@harford_ken) July 9, 2025

Wow, can you image her what her gut decisions would have been like as President! — Ray Maddalone (@GlowplugvRay) July 9, 2025

Good Lord, if that's the decision she made with her "gut" can you imagine how bad off we'd be right now were she not PUMMELED in the election? Boggles the mind. — WorldWise Franchise Development (@franchise_wise) July 9, 2025

Sounds like Harris’s gut needs an intervention, and if it’s going to be driving major decisions, its keys should be taken away until it sobers up.