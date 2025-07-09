Miami Herald Report on First Hospitalization From Alligator Alcatraz Debunked
Stomach Problems: New Book Claims Kamala Harris Chose Running Mate Tim Walz Because She Had a Gut Feeling

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A new book posits that presidential candidate Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate because she had a gut feeling. Was it gas or indigestion? The book claims she ‘went with her gut’ to pick Walz over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the clearly better choice. Hoo boy!

Start here. (READ)

Maybe Harris should start listening to reason and start ignoring her stomach.

Posters say they know why Harris picked Walz, and it had little to nothing to do with her gut.

We’ll never know why he didn’t appeal to straight men.

Commenters say if Harris’s gut is giving out such bad advice, she might want to stop filling it with copious amounts of alcohol.

Sounds like Harris’s gut needs an intervention, and if it’s going to be driving major decisions, its keys should be taken away until it sobers up.

