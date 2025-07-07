False Alarm: Disgraced Dem Jamaal Bowman Laughably Claims Trump is Afraid of Zohran Mamdani

Disgraced former Representative Jamaal Bowman seems to be on speed dial with several legacy media panel shows. On Sunday, the fire alarm-pulling Democrat was on MSNBC sharing some tall tales about New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and a ‘fearful’ President Donald Trump.

Jamaal “Fire Alarm” Bowman: Mamdani has galvanized the country, and Donald Trump is afraid. pic.twitter.com/UTPlX2U7Ry — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

I can assure him, President Trump is not afraid. These people are delusional. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 6, 2025

False Alarm. Donald Trump is not in-fact, “afraid”. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 6, 2025

Trump is fearless, and if he were ever truly fearful of anything or anyone, Mamdani would not be it.

Commenters say Mamdani has captured the attention of observers nationwide because he’s a communist, not because he has national appeal.

You’d think Jamaal Bowman would understand that a Democrat getting support in New York doesn’t equal national support.



On second thought, there is probably no limit to what Bowman doesn’t understand. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) July 6, 2025

The only thing Mamdani has galvanized nationally is a revulsion to commies — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

Exactly! He’s galvanized Americans to oppose Communism! — flygurl✈️🌎 (@Carriesaxe1) July 6, 2025

Communism might play in big blue Democrat-run cities, but not with average voters across the country.

Posters say Jamaal Bowman is parlaying his brief time in Congress into a lengthy secondary career as a legacy media panel guest.

This guy is going to milk his useless four years in office into a lifetime of MSNBC and CNN TV appearances. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 6, 2025

They’ve definitely reached the bottom of the barrel. — Skeptology 101 (@Skeptologist) July 7, 2025

Grifters gonna grift — Tim (@timgreen37) July 6, 2025

Surprised he doesn’t have his own show yet tbh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

Jamal Bowman is getting his own show on Fox News... pic.twitter.com/7vv32Dhf2u — The Search Bar and Grill (@SearchBarServer) July 6, 2025

Tonight, on ‘False Alarms with Jamaal Bowman.’

Commenters note that MSNBC is the place where political failures crash before inevitably launching their little-watched podcasts.

MSNBC is now a landing place for failures of all stripes. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) July 6, 2025

This was a great Sunday laugh for me 😂

Mamdani has galvanized MAGA like only Barry Soetero could. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) July 6, 2025

Glad I could help lighten the mood 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

There’s little genuine intellectual value to be gleaned from MSNBC guests like Bowman, but we do appreciate the laughs he and others unintentionally provide for us.