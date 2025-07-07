Joy Reid and James Carville Are Predicting Trump Will Never Leave Office and...
VIP
The Future Looks Bright for Female Athletes
Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the...
BYE! Cruel Lefty Removed From Houston Food Insecurity Board After VILE Comments About...
NC Governor Vetoes Bill That Barred Taxpayer Funded Gender Reassignment Surgeries for INMA...
Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for...
Truth, Justice, and Free Stuff for Illegals: James Gunn Says Superman Is 'An...
The Hill Spins Justice Brown Jackson's Dislike of Jurisprudence Into an 'Independent Strea...
Let's Talk FACTS: While Dems Act Like Ghouls, Chris Martz Sets the Record...
Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed...
Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking...
HHS.gov: 'Slashing Stifling Regulations Can Improve Healthcare in America'
'If So, He Is Badly Mistaken': John Bolton Holds That 'Trump Crossed a...
J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide...

False Alarm: Disgraced Dem Jamaal Bowman Laughably Claims Trump is Afraid of Zohran Mamdani

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:24 AM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Disgraced former Representative Jamaal Bowman seems to be on speed dial with several legacy media panel shows. On Sunday, the fire alarm-pulling Democrat was on MSNBC sharing some tall tales about New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and a ‘fearful’ President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Trump is fearless, and if he were ever truly fearful of anything or anyone, Mamdani would not be it.

Commenters say Mamdani has captured the attention of observers nationwide because he’s a communist, not because he has national appeal.

Communism might play in big blue Democrat-run cities, but not with average voters across the country.

Posters say Jamaal Bowman is parlaying his brief time in Congress into a lengthy secondary career as a legacy media panel guest.

Recommended

BYE! Cruel Lefty Removed From Houston Food Insecurity Board After VILE Comments About TX Flood Victims
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Tonight, on ‘False Alarms with Jamaal Bowman.’

Commenters note that MSNBC is the place where political failures crash before inevitably launching their little-watched podcasts.

There’s little genuine intellectual value to be gleaned from MSNBC guests like Bowman, but we do appreciate the laughs he and others unintentionally provide for us.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JAMAAL BOWMAN MSNBC NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BYE! Cruel Lefty Removed From Houston Food Insecurity Board After VILE Comments About TX Flood Victims
Amy Curtis
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the Tragedy in Texas
Eric V.
Joy Reid and James Carville Are Predicting Trump Will Never Leave Office and He’s Rigging the Midterms
Warren Squire
Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question
Sam J.
Truth, Justice, and Free Stuff for Illegals: James Gunn Says Superman Is 'An Immigrant Story'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BYE! Cruel Lefty Removed From Houston Food Insecurity Board After VILE Comments About TX Flood Victims Amy Curtis
Advertisement