Hakeem Jeffries Promises If BBB Passes a Deportation Machine on Steroids Will Be Unleashed - YES, PLEASE!

House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is running his mouth in Congress to delay a vote on President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill on Thursday. During his pause-ridden rant, he unintentionally gave Republicans the best reason to pass the bill. He said the bill will unleash a ‘deportation machine on steroids’ that will sweep up illegal aliens living in the U.S. Um, YES, PLEASE!

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries just issued a grave warning if Trump's bill passes, and it should send shivers down MILLIONS of people's spines.



If the bill passes?



"A deportation machine will be UNLEASHED, on steroids."pic.twitter.com/PG7L6SwK3Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 3, 2025

So Jeffries is saying Trump will do what a majority of Americans elected him to do.



The horror. — Mark Poling (@markpoling) July 3, 2025

That’s what we voted for 😂 — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) July 3, 2025

Yes, according to Jeffries, the bill will deliver on one of Trump’s signature campaign promises.

Jeffries is making the BBB sound awesome! Posters want a look at this steroid-fueled ‘deportation machine.’

I’d love to see a deportation machine on steriods released. — The Outlaw Patriot (@OutlawPatriotX) July 3, 2025

Unleash the deportation machine! I voted for this. — Cedra Crenshaw 🚢 (@CedraCrenshaw) July 3, 2025

It would be pretty legit, ngl. — Publius0715 (@Publius0715) July 3, 2025

We’re hoping it’s a literal machine with catapults on the front. Ok, we can dream.

Commenters say Jeffries, in his ignorance, is making the BBB even more attractive. Enthusiasm is growing!

He just keeps making it sound better 🤣 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 3, 2025

I was on the fence but he sold me. Let’s pass it. — 🇺🇸 sedition sam 🍊 (@sam58820737) July 3, 2025

I have been a bit cold on the bill. That single comment from Jeffries completely changes my perspective. If that is the only thing the bill does, it is worth it. — America”R”Us (@AmericaRus2024) July 3, 2025

Stop!



I already support the bill.



Quit giving us more reasons to like it. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) July 3, 2025

Hakeem is trying to rally support for Republican votes now. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) July 3, 2025

JD has already said that one republican that was a no is now a yes after listening to this idiot ! — Mike bulman (@Bulman12846Mike) July 3, 2025

GOP Congressman just texted me:



“I was undecided on the bill but then I watched Hakeem Jeffries performance and now I’m a firm yes.” — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 3, 2025

Thanks, Hakeem. You’re doing great!

Posters say the Democrats’ rhetoric and end-of-the-world lies are out of control.

Every day the rhetoric needs to heat up just a little bit more. By the end of the process we are hearing a recitation of the book of revelation itself.



Rivers and seas boiling! Dogs and cats, living together! Mass hysteria!!! — EK (@ekmplsrw) July 3, 2025

Advertisement

Democrats have been wrong about everything

Eggs, inflation, jobs, the stock market....



How can anyone be stupid enough to still believe anything they say? — Matt (@amattattack) July 3, 2025

Every projection has been BS.. — Florida MAGA Godzilla 2.0 (@OnlyinFlorida2) July 3, 2025

Yes, Democrats lie constantly, but we hope Jeffries isn’t lying this time. We want our deportation machine on steroids, dang it! And we want it now! Jeffries promised!