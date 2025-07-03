When You Look at the KICK-BUTT June Jobs Report Using THESE Specific Numbers...
Hakeem Jeffries Promises If BBB Passes a Deportation Machine on Steroids Will Be Unleashed - YES, PLEASE!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:28 PM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is running his mouth in Congress to delay a vote on President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill on Thursday. During his pause-ridden rant, he unintentionally gave Republicans the best reason to pass the bill. He said the bill will unleash a ‘deportation machine on steroids’ that will sweep up illegal aliens living in the U.S. Um, YES, PLEASE!

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Yes, according to Jeffries, the bill will deliver on one of Trump’s signature campaign promises.

Jeffries is making the BBB sound awesome! Posters want a look at this steroid-fueled ‘deportation machine.’

We’re hoping it’s a literal machine with catapults on the front. Ok, we can dream.

Commenters say Jeffries, in his ignorance, is making the BBB even more attractive. Enthusiasm is growing!

Thanks, Hakeem. You’re doing great!

Posters say the Democrats’ rhetoric and end-of-the-world lies are out of control.

Yes, Democrats lie constantly, but we hope Jeffries isn’t lying this time. We want our deportation machine on steroids, dang it! And we want it now! Jeffries promised!

BORDER SECURITY CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP GOP HAKEEM JEFFRIES ILLEGAL ALIEN

