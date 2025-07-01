VIP
Disney/Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Is a Flop But Original Queer-Coded Version of the Film Would Have Done Much Worse

July 01, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The latest Disney/Pixar animated film, 'Elio', has a dubious distinction. It has the worst opening weekend ever for a Pixar film, making only $21 million domestically and $14 million overseas. This is against a budget reportedly ranging from $150 million to $300 million. Yikes! Would you believe us if we told you things could have been even worse at the box office? Before some major changes, the 11-year-old title character was going to be gay ('queer-coded') and, for fun, put on fashion shows with clothing made out of trash he found on the beach. Oh, and he had a boy-crush. No really!

Here’s more background. (READ)

You’re probably asking how the original pitch for the movie was approved. No sane person would ever think that’s something that would appeal to mainstream families.

Posters say the answer is clear - the studio 'talent' isn’t making movies for mass audiences, they’re making movies for themselves and about themselves.

More gay wouldn’t have saved the film.

Many posters have a simple solution that will prevent this from happening in the future.

They could have canned the film while it was in its original form or skipped the theatrical release on the reworked version and sent it straight to Disney+. Now, they have to deal with the huge financial loss of putting it in theaters and the embarrassment of it being a colossal flop.

