Pete Buttigieg Laughably Tries to Appeal to Straight Male Voters by Following the UFC on X

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:15 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

The ‘manly-fication’ of Pete Buttigieg continues. The Democrats (or maybe Buttigieg working on his own) still believe he has a genuine chance of becoming the next president. Spoiler, he doesn’t. He’s tried being a moderate. He dropped his pronouns from his X account. He’s grown a beard. He’s trying to change his image, and most of what he’s doing is all in an attempt to appeal to heterosexual male voters. His latest desperate move is to follow the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on X.

Check it out. (READ)

No one hears or looks at Buttigieg and thinks ‘tough guy.’

Buttigieg can do all the focus groups he wants, but it’s not going to change one particular aspect of who he is (more on that in a minute).

Sounds like he’s trying out for the Village People.

Of course, the gorilla in the room is that Buttigieg is gay. That’s how voters are going to perceive his choices. Following the UFC is no different.

At the end of the day, you have a gay man following a sport that involves muscular, half-naked men, fighting each other.

Will Buttigieg and his team see it that way? Probably not. So, they’ll continue blindly thinking they’re making progress with a large voting segment when, instead, they’re being laughed at and mocked.

Democrats can gripe about gay stereotypes, but Buttigieg's going to have an impossible uphill battle getting heterosexual men to vote for him en masse because of his homosexuality. A recent poll even shows him with ZERO percent black support. Dems, do you even know your own base? Dems will be crushed in a general election if they go with Buttigieg.

