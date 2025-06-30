Pete Buttigieg Laughably Tries to Appeal to Straight Male Voters by Following the UFC on X

The ‘manly-fication’ of Pete Buttigieg continues. The Democrats (or maybe Buttigieg working on his own) still believe he has a genuine chance of becoming the next president. Spoiler, he doesn’t. He’s tried being a moderate. He dropped his pronouns from his X account. He’s grown a beard. He’s trying to change his image, and most of what he’s doing is all in an attempt to appeal to heterosexual male voters. His latest desperate move is to follow the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on X.

Check it out. (READ)

😆 first the beard now Pete is a “real man” watching UFC — Frankly Frank (@NoFrankingWay) June 30, 2025

Trying so hard to learn how to be a man. — EggsnGreenland (@writingsprintz) June 30, 2025

How can we make him more manly? People aren't buying the beard.



This guy's worthless. Get a real job. — Ashton Bart Ellerman (@ash_bart_ell) June 30, 2025

No one hears or looks at Buttigieg and thinks ‘tough guy.’

Buttigieg can do all the focus groups he wants, but it’s not going to change one particular aspect of who he is (more on that in a minute).

Some DNC staffer did a focus group on how to make him more masculine and this is the result.



Up next, Rosetta Stone six week course on how to talk like a “man”. — Mama Bear (@huskylute) June 30, 2025

BREAKING: Mayor Pete has just enrolled in fist bumping classes. LOL



They're trying so hard to get him butched up.



The only question now is for Halloween is he going to dress up as a cop or a fireman? — Paul (@Seahorserace) June 30, 2025

Sounds like he’s trying out for the Village People.

Of course, the gorilla in the room is that Buttigieg is gay. That’s how voters are going to perceive his choices. Following the UFC is no different.

Not for the fighting — HereForTheGangbang (@KneePadHelmet) June 30, 2025

For the articles. — Sundance Kyle (@SundanceKyle) June 30, 2025

Mayor Pete observing this strange species pic.twitter.com/kox0x3nuvp — Fugitive Groove (@FugitiveGroove) June 30, 2025

At the end of the day, you have a gay man following a sport that involves muscular, half-naked men, fighting each other.

Will Buttigieg and his team see it that way? Probably not. So, they’ll continue blindly thinking they’re making progress with a large voting segment when, instead, they’re being laughed at and mocked.

This is it! The dems unlocked men! — Ryan (@Shootingbogey) June 30, 2025

Ooofff his internal polling with men must be horrific — Truth (@TheTruthSearUm) June 30, 2025

LMAO desperate times call for desperate measures. — Jellybean (@Jellybean4777) June 30, 2025

I don’t think this will help them get normal masculine males to vote for him. — Donna Archibald 🇺🇸 (@DonnaArchibal12) June 30, 2025

Democrats can gripe about gay stereotypes, but Buttigieg's going to have an impossible uphill battle getting heterosexual men to vote for him en masse because of his homosexuality. A recent poll even shows him with ZERO percent black support. Dems, do you even know your own base? Dems will be crushed in a general election if they go with Buttigieg.