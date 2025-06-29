Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master...
Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing 'Whiter Neighborhoods' Vow

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on June 29, 2025
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings couldn’t stop laughing as CNN host Omar Jimenez dutifully morphed into Zohran Mamdani’s PR pointman on-air on Sunday night. Jimenez desperately tried to spin that Mamdani’s promise to tax whiter neighborhoods didn’t mean what it really meant. Oh, Omar!

Start here. (READ)

Holy crap — CNN host has @ScottJenningsKY laughing in disbelief as he gaslights that Mamdani doesn’t want to tax white people when Mamdani specifically said he wants to tax white people.

JENNINGS: He literally wrote it in a statement, Omar. He literally wrote it down!

JIMENEZ: No, I'm saying that he said that, but not on the basis of race specifically. I'm not saying he didn't say that. He did say that, but not on the basis of race.

JENNINGS (rolls eyes): Ok, I think you need to re-read it.

It’s even funnier watching it go down while Jennings laughs at the absurdity of it all. (WATCH)

They should change this show's name to CNN Gaslight.

You know what extinguishes a gaslight? Receipts, and Jennings is bringing them.

The ‘journalists’ at CNN are Democrats after all. They’re just doing what's expected of them, no matter how biased or silly it makes them look.

‘Don’t trust your lying eyes and ears.’ That’s what they’ve always done, and boy, does a poster bring the receipts! You’re going to die laughing at the end of this article!

No freaking way - Omar’s the ‘fiery, but mostly peaceful protests’ guy? Now it all makes sense! Too funny! Told ya.

