Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing 'Whiter Neighborhoods' Vow

Republican Scott Jennings couldn’t stop laughing as CNN host Omar Jimenez dutifully morphed into Zohran Mamdani’s PR pointman on-air on Sunday night. Jimenez desperately tried to spin that Mamdani’s promise to tax whiter neighborhoods didn’t mean what it really meant. Oh, Omar!

Holy crap — CNN host has @ScottJenningsKY laughing in disbelief as he gaslights that Mamdani doesn’t want to tax white people when Mamdani specifically said he wants to tax white people. JENNINGS: He literally wrote it in a statement, Omar. He literally wrote it down! JIMENEZ: No, I'm saying that he said that, but not on the basis of race specifically. I'm not saying he didn't say that. He did say that, but not on the basis of race. JENNINGS (rolls eyes): Ok, I think you need to re-read it.

It’s even funnier watching it go down while Jennings laughs at the absurdity of it all. (WATCH)

Holy crap — CNN host has @ScottJenningsKY laughing in disbelief as he gaslights that Mamdani doesn’t want to tax white people when Mamdani specifically said he wants to tax white people.



JENNINGS: He literally wrote it in a statement, Omar. He literally wrote it down!



JIMENEZ:… pic.twitter.com/qEyY3Kfk47 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

He said it and wrote it down as his policy....but he didn't really mean it. - CNN — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 30, 2025

Gaslight level infinity — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

They should change this show's name to CNN Gaslight.

You know what extinguishes a gaslight? Receipts, and Jennings is bringing them.

Feel the need to show the receipts here pic.twitter.com/54cmM7Ki65 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 30, 2025

"Ok, sure he said it, wrote it down and doubled down but that’s not what he really meant.” WTH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

This is one of many reasons people hate these media hacks. You don't understand what you heard so let us tell you what you should have heard. — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) June 30, 2025

They’re now directly parroting Mamdani’s spin — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

The ‘journalists’ at CNN are Democrats after all. They’re just doing what's expected of them, no matter how biased or silly it makes them look.

‘Don’t trust your lying eyes and ears.’ That’s what they’ve always done, and boy, does a poster bring the receipts! You’re going to die laughing at the end of this article!

“I'm not saying he didn't say that. He did say that, but not on the basis of race.”



He said he wants to tax White people. 🤦‍♀️



The Democrats are officially Through the Looking Glass. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 30, 2025

"Tax whiter neighborhoods but not because they are whiter"



WHAT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

I just don’t know where Scott gets the patience to show up and deal with this nonsense every day — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 30, 2025

The guy is reading his required rebuttal script (which is based on Mamdani’s spin earlier today) pic.twitter.com/r7yUSTQbvn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

Omar was the same reporter back in 2020…

￼ pic.twitter.com/NqZeQ5mnJk — Carole G (@CaroleG26) June 30, 2025

Holy crap. Great pull Carole 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

No freaking way - Omar’s the ‘fiery, but mostly peaceful protests’ guy? Now it all makes sense! Too funny! Told ya.