Bernie Sanders Says the GOP is Like a 'Stalinist Party' Which Can’t Be True or He’d Be a Member

Senator Bernie Sanders says the GOP is like a ‘Stalinist Party.’ Sounds like Bernie’s kind of party. It’s a weird comparison considering that Sanders spent his honeymoon in Soviet-era Russia. Josef Stalin is surely one of Bernie’s favorite communist bros.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Bernie Sanders: Today's GOP is like a "Stalinist party."



This was said without a hint of irony. pic.twitter.com/bqV5VGjco8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

I can’t believe he said the GOP is Stalinist with a straight face 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UOJEf0ult0 — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) June 29, 2025

Stalinist? Isn’t that a quality Sanders admires and strives for?

Commenters couldn’t help but notice Sanders made the awkward jab at the GOP while a truly Stalinist individual had just won the Democrat Party’s nomination for NYC mayor.

Bernie’s timing is impeccable, right on the heels of a socialist winning the democratic primary for the mayor of NYC.



Also, Bernie has been pushing communism for decades. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) June 29, 2025

you really can’t make it up — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

You really can’t.

Sunday has been a banner day for Trump opponents, totally lacking self-awareness.

The lack of self-awareness and inability to see the irony here is truly mindblowing. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) June 29, 2025

We’ve got a Democrat in NYC running on price controls, govt run grocery stores and ending billionaires ffs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

I'm looking forward to seeing him go up against the feds. — Roy L. Fuchs 🇺🇸 (@cg_vet) June 29, 2025

Zohran Mamdani, being brought up on charges of interfering with federal officers, would be a sight to see.

Democrats and socialists like Sanders keep hurling tired, untrue labels at Republicans. Many of which are better applied to themselves.

So, GOP is Stalinist, Trump is Hitler, MAGA are Nazis, and ICE is the Gestapo. LOL. At this rate, we’re going to need more bogeymen. — LadyLilaena (@LadyLilaena) June 29, 2025

Throw some Mao and Pol Pot in there — Charlie Grutter (@c_grutter) June 29, 2025

He would know all about Stalin he idolized him as we all know he is a communist socialist — James D Lee (@Ananasi01) June 29, 2025

“Stalinist party?” Is Bernard thinking about switching parties? — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) June 29, 2025

If the GOP was really full of Stalinists, Bernie would be a Republican. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 29, 2025

Of course, the GOP is not the Stalinist party. If it were, Bernie Sanders would jump on a private jet and fly to wherever he needed to sign up immediately.