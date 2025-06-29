Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master...
Bernie Sanders Says the GOP is Like a 'Stalinist Party' Which Can’t Be True or He’d Be a Member

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 29, 2025
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Senator Bernie Sanders says the GOP is like a ‘Stalinist Party.’ Sounds like Bernie’s kind of party. It’s a weird comparison considering that Sanders spent his honeymoon in Soviet-era Russia. Josef Stalin is surely one of Bernie’s favorite communist bros.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Stalinist? Isn’t that a quality Sanders admires and strives for?

Commenters couldn’t help but notice Sanders made the awkward jab at the GOP while a truly Stalinist individual had just won the Democrat Party’s nomination for NYC mayor.

You really can’t.

Sunday has been a banner day for Trump opponents, totally lacking self-awareness.

Zohran Mamdani, being brought up on charges of interfering with federal officers, would be a sight to see.

Democrats and socialists like Sanders keep hurling tired, untrue labels at Republicans. Many of which are better applied to themselves.

Of course, the GOP is not the Stalinist party. If it were, Bernie Sanders would jump on a private jet and fly to wherever he needed to sign up immediately.

Tags:

BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP

