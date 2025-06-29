Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master of Shamelessness’

If there were a ‘lack of self-awareness’ award, Senator Adam Schiff would not only be the yearly recipient, but it would be named after him. The California Democrat occupies a fantasy world in which he is a virtuous hero who speaks nothing but the truth. On Sunday, Schiff, a man with absolutely no shame, called President Donald Trump ‘The Master of Shamelessness.’ Shamelessness, something of which Schiff is also the undisputed world champion.

Check out the master at work. (WATCH)

Adam Schiff calls Trump “The Master of Shamelessness” —



— then somehow manages to contort his Big Beautiful Bill opposition into a rant about January 6.



One of the most shameless liars in the Democrat party has thoughts on shamelessly lying. pic.twitter.com/ZTkzVev1Vl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

That may be the most disgusting projection I’ve seen in a long time.



“Shameless” should be Schiff’s campaign slogan. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) June 29, 2025

yep - Shameless Schiff should be his permanent moniker — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

That’s a perfect name.

Adam Schiff is a shameless liar. Here’s a compilation of his many on-air appearances where he lied over and over during the Russian collusion hoax. (WATCH)

Hard to believe he is not in handcuffs or at minimum, censured. pic.twitter.com/sFwEZXFPsT — David Sullivan (prosecute, fauci) (@sully40272) June 29, 2025

Adam Schiff will go down in history for being the biggest liar that ever served in Congress. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 29, 2025

He received a pardon for a reason — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

His mannerisms and the way his mouth moves when he speaks drives me nuts. Anyone else? It’s like a smug condescending nature. I can’t take it. — Rob 🇺🇸 (@ottobingo1986) June 29, 2025

I've never liked people smiling while they lie. — Fathercptn (@ustechgod) June 29, 2025

The man smiles like the lying snake he is. In 2023, the Republican-led House of Representatives censured Schiff for lying about Russian collusion.

Commenters are correct to compare Schiff to a gangster. He’s not alone.

He's lying through his teeth. He knows it and everyone that hears him knows it, yet he keeps on shamelessly lying. — Mike (@angryoldfart990) June 29, 2025

Schiff is the biggest Government gangster of the last 250 years — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 29, 2025

I’d put he and Raskin on equal footing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

With Fartwell as the third wheel / wannabe 😂 — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) June 29, 2025

Senators Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin, along with Representative Eric Swalwell, can always be counted on to lie in service to their Democrat Party. A trio of shameless hacks who are heroes in their own minds.