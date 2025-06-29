Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master of Shamelessness’

Republican NC Senator Thom Tillis to Retire After Online Takedown by Trump, Candidate...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on June 29, 2025

If there were a ‘lack of self-awareness’ award, Senator Adam Schiff would not only be the yearly recipient, but it would be named after him. The California Democrat occupies a fantasy world in which he is a virtuous hero who speaks nothing but the truth. On Sunday, Schiff, a man with absolutely no shame, called President Donald Trump ‘The Master of Shamelessness.’ Shamelessness, something of which Schiff is also the undisputed world champion.

Check out the master at work. (WATCH)

That’s a perfect name.

Adam Schiff is a shameless liar. Here’s a compilation of his many on-air appearances where he lied over and over during the Russian collusion hoax. (WATCH)

The man smiles like the lying snake he is. In 2023, the Republican-led House of Representatives censured Schiff for lying about Russian collusion.

Commenters are correct to compare Schiff to a gangster. He’s not alone.

Senators Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin, along with Representative Eric Swalwell, can always be counted on to lie in service to their Democrat Party. A trio of shameless hacks who are heroes in their own minds.

