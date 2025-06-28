Dem Zohran Mamdani Vows to Defend Illegal Aliens Against Tom Homan and ICE...
Dear Abby: Trump Calls Out CNN NewsNight Host Online in Real-Time for Pushing 'Fake News'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 AM on June 28, 2025
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump wasn’t kidding when he said he watches CNN. On Friday night, Trump fact-checked CNN’s Abby Phillip right after she pushed some ‘fake news’ about the president giving Iran $30 billion towards a non-military nuclear program during her NewsNight show.

Start here. (READ)

Trump fact checks CNN’s Abby Phillip minutes after she suggested he would “do a deal with Iran that gave them $30B.”

Phillip: “If [Trump] were to do a deal with Iran that gave them $30 billion to build a non military nuclear program, would you be ok with that?

”Trump minutes later: “Never heard of this ridiculous idea. It’s just another HOAX put out by the Fake News in order to demean. These people are SICK!!!”

The guy is always paying attention.

Now here’s the video from CNN and Trump’s immediate online response. (WATCH)

Making up stuff is what CNN excels at.

One poster notes that Trump’s follow-up post was directed at Abby Phillip by name.

How much Trump gets done is impressive, to say the least.

Commenters express their frustration with Phillip.

This is correct. CNN is not in the journalism business and, for the most part, exists to push false narratives to aid the Democrat Party. Of course, that’s a lot harder to do with Trump calling them out in real-time.

