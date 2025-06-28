Dear Abby: Trump Calls Out CNN NewsNight Host Online in Real-Time for Pushing 'Fake News'

President Donald Trump wasn’t kidding when he said he watches CNN. On Friday night, Trump fact-checked CNN’s Abby Phillip right after she pushed some ‘fake news’ about the president giving Iran $30 billion towards a non-military nuclear program during her NewsNight show.

Trump fact checks CNN’s Abby Phillip minutes after she suggested he would “do a deal with Iran that gave them $30B.” Phillip: “If [Trump] were to do a deal with Iran that gave them $30 billion to build a non military nuclear program, would you be ok with that? ”Trump minutes later: “Never heard of this ridiculous idea. It’s just another HOAX put out by the Fake News in order to demean. These people are SICK!!!” The guy is always paying attention.

Now here’s the video from CNN and Trump’s immediate online response. (WATCH)

Trump… pic.twitter.com/sm7XyRGvz8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2025

“Sleaze bag” seems a little too nice of a description for these propagandists. — jo (@Bamachilling) June 28, 2025

CNN is just making stuff up?



Color me shocked. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) June 28, 2025

Making up stuff is what CNN excels at.

One poster notes that Trump’s follow-up post was directed at Abby Phillip by name.

He followed through with an uppercut. pic.twitter.com/IPzYUazaqc — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) June 28, 2025

It’s interesting to see how quickly misinformation spreads during these discussions. Transparency in media and politics is crucial for informed public discourse. — ceanmedia (@cryptoceannews) June 28, 2025

CNN tosses a fake pitch, and Trump smacks it out of the park. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) June 28, 2025

He’s fact checking the fake news in real time. Tackled the judicial coup and now on to the journalism coup. — Erika Craig (@ErikaC2928) June 28, 2025

How much Trump gets done is impressive, to say the least.

Commenters express their frustration with Phillip.

Abby Phillip disappoints me every time she speaks. I know she know she peddles lies — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 28, 2025

Yep. She's very smart and talented and yet she's sold her soul. What a waste. — Artisan Well (@politiyogini) June 28, 2025

If she could just “give it a rest”, and take the cure for her TDS, she could have a successful show. The camera is kind to her and she’s an ok host. She just won’t tell the damned truth. — Rick Taylor (@rickataylor814) June 28, 2025

CNN pretends to be journalism, but they’re just drama-stirrers pushing fake narratives to divert attention. — SciFiScorpio (@SciFiScorpio) June 28, 2025

This is correct. CNN is not in the journalism business and, for the most part, exists to push false narratives to aid the Democrat Party. Of course, that’s a lot harder to do with Trump calling them out in real-time.