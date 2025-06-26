CNN’s Draws ‘On-Air Guest’ Short Straw and Brings on Adam Kinzinger to Bad...
VIP
Editor Who Starts Book Club Has Panic Attack After Reading About 'Contemporary Masculinity...
Karmelo Anthony Rep. Says Murder Indictment an Example of What It Means to...
Dem Chris Van Hollen Says We Must Protect Lying ‘Journalists’ Because They Are...
Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Decided Now Was a Good Time to Politicize Summer...
CNN's Brian Stelter Writes About Reporting Vs. Cheerleading After Hegseth 'Attacked' Journ...
Senator John Kennedy Says the Iranian Bombing Leaker Has a History of Disappointing...
LA's Elite Moms: Exploiting Nannies, Evading Laws with Help of LA Times Reporter's...
Bill Kristol Says He's Rapidly Becoming More 'Anti-Anti-Zohran'
GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
Axios: Trump to Limit Sharing Confidential Intel With Congress After Iran Leak
VIP
Ella Emhoff: Nepo Baby, Armpit Hair Aficionado, and Self-Proclaimed Non-Jewish Communist C...
MD 'Model Citizen' Kilmar Abrego Garcia Faces Deportation (Again)—Cue the Left's Tears and...
Egyptian Man on His Way Home After Kicking CBP Working Dog

Not In da Club: Rapper 50 Cent Offers Zohran Mamdani a Quarter Mil and One-Way Plane Ticket Out of NYC

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on June 26, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Rapper 50 Cent has offered to pay Socialist Zohran Mamdani a little over a quarter of a million dollars to leave New York and his Democrat Party mayoral aspirations behind. Why? Mainly because Mamdani called him out during a recent podcast.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

Rapper 50 Cent offers to pay socialist Zohran Mamdani over $250,000 to leave New York City after Mamdani called him out during a recent podcast.

Mamdani, a former rapper himself, wants to increase taxes on New Yorkers, which 50 Cent is not a fan of."

Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan no. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!" 50 Cent said on Instagram.

Here’s a snippet from the podcast where Mamdani name-drops 50 Cent. (WATCH)

Recommended

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
justmindy
Advertisement

It’s a creative way to save the city.

Many commenters are wondering if there is a symbolic meaning behind 50 Cent offering Mamdani $258,750.

Would probably have to add at least a cool million to the quarter-million-dollar offer.

Another poster asks why 50 Cent is so opposed to Mamdani, and others quickly obliged.

Advertisement

Wait, communist hellholes are a bad thing?

Posters hope the rapper and others get behind incumbent mayor Eric Adams to prevent Mamdani from winning the position in November.

We’re not going to lie, 50 Cent as mayor of New York City would be pretty awesome. Anyone is better than Mamdani.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
justmindy
CNN’s Draws ‘On-Air Guest’ Short Straw and Brings on Adam Kinzinger to Bad Mouth Trump’s Iran Bombing Win
Warren Squire
Karmelo Anthony Rep. Says Murder Indictment an Example of What It Means to Be Black in the US
Brett T.
Senator John Kennedy Says the Iranian Bombing Leaker Has a History of Disappointing His Parents
Warren Squire
Editor Who Starts Book Club Has Panic Attack After Reading About 'Contemporary Masculinity'
Brett T.
Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Decided Now Was a Good Time to Politicize Summer (Again)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals justmindy
Advertisement