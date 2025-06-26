Not In da Club: Rapper 50 Cent Offers Zohran Mamdani a Quarter Mil and One-Way Plane Ticket Out of NYC

Rapper 50 Cent has offered to pay Socialist Zohran Mamdani a little over a quarter of a million dollars to leave New York and his Democrat Party mayoral aspirations behind. Why? Mainly because Mamdani called him out during a recent podcast.

Rapper 50 Cent offers to pay socialist Zohran Mamdani over $250,000 to leave New York City after Mamdani called him out during a recent podcast. Mamdani, a former rapper himself, wants to increase taxes on New Yorkers, which 50 Cent is not a fan of." Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan no. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!" 50 Cent said on Instagram.

"Where did he come… pic.twitter.com/dzY3cfcViM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 26, 2025

This guy wants New Yorkers to pay for their own destruction. Communism will never survive in an American city. 50 Cent is right he needs to leave! — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 26, 2025

That’s how you clean up New York. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) June 26, 2025

It’s a creative way to save the city.

Many commenters are wondering if there is a symbolic meaning behind 50 Cent offering Mamdani $258,750.

Why such a specific amount? Does 258 represent something? — Mark 🇺🇲 (@IdleAn94328) June 26, 2025

It's the mayors annual salary. — Kyler Auston (@Kyler_Auston) June 26, 2025

He forgot to add all the kick backs though!! 🤣 — Callum Gowar (@callumgowar03) June 26, 2025

Would probably have to add at least a cool million to the quarter-million-dollar offer.

Another poster asks why 50 Cent is so opposed to Mamdani, and others quickly obliged.

Why is 50 Cent soo angry?? — TITUS GLOBAL (@ADELEYEKING) June 26, 2025

He's a very very successful businessman. He sees the disaster that's coming. — Margaret Frank-Lee (@JadedMurican) June 26, 2025

Just a guess here, but he doesn’t come from money and he worked his ass off for what he has and he doesn’t want the government taking his money away from him. This is a common response for people who work really hard for all that they have. — Jzevach (@zevach88) June 26, 2025

Probably because he doesn’t want NYC to turn into a communist hellhole would be my first guess. — Stevie Rae (@DeliberativeAss) June 26, 2025

Wait, communist hellholes are a bad thing?

Posters hope the rapper and others get behind incumbent mayor Eric Adams to prevent Mamdani from winning the position in November.

We need more people like 50 Cent to speak out about this and get people behind Mayor Adams. The other guy, Sliwa, has zero chance of winning. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) June 26, 2025

Rap battle: if 50 wins, he drops out, based on honor — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) June 26, 2025

I believe 50 cent famously said his taxes are going to go so high he will have to change his name to 25 cent — Logic Police (@logicpolice45) June 26, 2025

50 should run for mayor. Yes I’m being serious — Michael Inverse (@michael_inverse) June 26, 2025

We’re not going to lie, 50 Cent as mayor of New York City would be pretty awesome. Anyone is better than Mamdani.