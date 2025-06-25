Joy Reid Argues on CNN that Zohran Mamdani Has More Experience Than Trump
Matthew Yglesias Says Zohran Mamdani's Wokeness 'Is in Deep Remission'
Wacky Wishlist: Dem Zohran Mamdani Has a Litany of Socialist Ideas He Can’t Wait to Inflict on NYC

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:45 PM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat mayoral candidate Zorhan Mamdani has a socialist wishlist he can't wait to unleash on New York City. Here are several things he’s advocated over the years, which he is likely to implement if elected in November.

Have a look. (READ)

- Decriminalize drug possession

- End sentencing enhancements

- End all cooperation with ICE

— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 25, 2025

Of course, he’s for mutilating children, too.

Commenters were confused by some items on the list since they were contradictory and made no logical sense.

Army Vet Breaks Down the Destructive Power of US Iran Strike
Brett T.
Looks like New York City will be using the honor system.

Posters can’t help but shake their heads at the lunacy of proposing no guns, no police, and no prisons in a city as violent and crime-ridden as the Big Apple.

That’s essentially the plot to the movie, Escape from New York starring Kurt Russell.

One poster says it’s a perfect list… for destroying a once great American city.

What’s wrong with these voters? They’re gullible idiots who have no idea how the real world works. If Mamdani wins, it’ll be interesting to watch the city descend into chaos as his wishlist becomes a nightmarish reality.

