Wacky Wishlist: Dem Zohran Mamdani Has a Litany of Socialist Ideas He Can’t Wait to Inflict on NYC

Democrat mayoral candidate Zorhan Mamdani has a socialist wishlist he can't wait to unleash on New York City. Here are several things he’s advocated over the years, which he is likely to implement if elected in November.

Some of the things socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has previously called for:



- Abolish NYPD

- Abolish prisons

- Abolish medical bills

- Abolish private health insurance

- Ban all guns

- Legalize sex work

- Safe injection sites

- End cash bail

- Decriminalize drug…

- Decriminalize drug possession - End sentencing enhancements - End all cooperation with ICE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 25, 2025

Zohran Mamdani also wants to spend tens of millions to poison and butcher children who have been deceived and abused by transgender ideology activists. pic.twitter.com/0paLyqNVqy — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) June 25, 2025

Of course, he’s for mutilating children, too.

Commenters were confused by some items on the list since they were contradictory and made no logical sense.

I'm not sure how they can ban both guns and the NYPD.

Who's going to arrest people ignoring the gun ban?

The social worker will talk to them and ask nicely 😂

The community organizers with their clipboards, duh.....

No one!



That's the beauty of the system - if no one is ever arrested, there is ZERO crime!

Looks like New York City will be using the honor system.

Posters can’t help but shake their heads at the lunacy of proposing no guns, no police, and no prisons in a city as violent and crime-ridden as the Big Apple.

Abolish prisons. Way to go, Democrats of NYC. You really know how to pick winners!

So he thinks he's going to ban guns, but there will be no police to arrest anyone, and no prisons to incarcerate them anyway?

We might have to build a border wall around NYC so no one gets out and infest other states! Abolish prisons? Are you kidding me NY!???

That’s essentially the plot to the movie, Escape from New York starring Kurt Russell.

One poster says it’s a perfect list… for destroying a once great American city.

Well that's a quick list to get to 3rd world status in less than a year.

The communists want war in the streets and they will get that with these policies. Their aim is to destabilize and cause chaos

Sounds like Hell. Criminals free. Lunatics running the asylum. No law, no order. Drug addicts, pedo's, sex slaves, trafficking. Skyrocketing crime. What could go wrong in this liberal utopia?! WTF is wrong with these peoples' heads?

What’s wrong with these voters? They’re gullible idiots who have no idea how the real world works. If Mamdani wins, it’ll be interesting to watch the city descend into chaos as his wishlist becomes a nightmarish reality.