Pro-Illegal Alien Radicals Block Vehicles and Cause Mayhem at Newark ICE Facility (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:40 AM on June 13, 2025
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Pro-illegal alien radicals blocked vehicles and caused mayhem at Delaney Hall in New Jersey on Thursday evening. This is the same Newark ICE Facility that Democrat LaMonica McIver and others staged a demonstration in May. McIver has since been indicted for allegedly interfering with law enforcement. Earlier Thursday, it was reported that some ICE detainees escaped the facility after tearing down a wall because they were upset over the timeliness of their meals.

Here’s video from Thursday night. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING FOR ALL VIDEOS)

It’s so frustrating watching videos where these pro-illegal alien factions are openly breaking the law but not being arrested.

Here’s more video. (WATCH)

Democrats are sending a clear message to all Americans that illegal aliens are their top priority.

Here’s another video. (WATCH)

Not arresting, processing, and then charging these Democrat Party foot soldiers only emboldens them. It's infuriating.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEWARK

