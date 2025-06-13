Pro-Illegal Alien Radicals Block Vehicles and Cause Mayhem at Newark ICE Facility (WATCH)

Pro-illegal alien radicals blocked vehicles and caused mayhem at Delaney Hall in New Jersey on Thursday evening. This is the same Newark ICE Facility that Democrat LaMonica McIver and others staged a demonstration in May. McIver has since been indicted for allegedly interfering with law enforcement. Earlier Thursday, it was reported that some ICE detainees escaped the facility after tearing down a wall because they were upset over the timeliness of their meals.

Here’s video from Thursday night. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING FOR ALL VIDEOS)

BREAKING: Anti-ICE protesters pepper sprayed as they BLOCK car with FBI from leaving Delaney Hall.



Earlier today nine detainees ESCAPED the facility.



About 50 inmates at Delaney Hall lpushed down the wall of a dormitory room when meals were hours late, temporarily taking… pic.twitter.com/7e1fUlrbRe — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 13, 2025

Why you letting these people get away with this disruption? Bear spray and tasers is what's needed here. — SunSpot (@SunSpotStudio) June 13, 2025

It’s so frustrating watching videos where these pro-illegal alien factions are openly breaking the law but not being arrested.

Here’s more video. (WATCH)

NOW: Anti-ICE protesters PUSHED BACK outside Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark.



Protests blocked cars from entering or leaving after nine detainees escaped the facility.



About 50 inmates at Delaney Hall lpushed down the wall of a dormitory room when meals were hours late,… pic.twitter.com/diVWX1y9P5 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 13, 2025

So local police won’t come in and help? Dems have signaled that they will encourage violent lawlessness. Who really wants these people with this ideology ruling over them? — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) June 13, 2025

Democrats are sending a clear message to all Americans that illegal aliens are their top priority.

Here’s another video. (WATCH)

NEW: ICE agents pile out of the car to PUSH AWAY Anti-ICE protest as they continue blocking vehicles outside of Delaney Hall in NJ V pic.twitter.com/XY9ksPWuzU — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 13, 2025

I really don’t understand the logic behind them saying “Quit Your Job”….



What do they think all the officers will just say OK and drop all their equipment and walk away and quit, because they said so?



It’s beyond ignorant and childish. — Ken W. (@tampa_npa) June 13, 2025

Every single one of the protesters should have been detained and have their identification processed. I bet you. There are a few that would get deported — Phil (@BloodFruit2) June 13, 2025

Of course they weren’t — DC Crusader 3 (@DC89387414) June 13, 2025

Not arresting, processing, and then charging these Democrat Party foot soldiers only emboldens them. It's infuriating.