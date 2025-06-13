Stuck in a Loop: Video Shows Gavin Newsom Needs to Phase Out an Oft-Repeated Phrase (WATCH)

Projection Much, Chubby? Alex Vindman Claims Generals and Admirals Are 'Terrified' of Trum...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 AM on June 13, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

If you’ve been paying attention, it’s obvious that California Governor Gavin Newsom doesn't have an original thought in his head. He’s all carefully crafted phrases and expected appeals to emotion. The man’s a political android programmed to say a lot while not saying anything of genuine substance. We’re not exaggerating that the ‘man’ is programmed. 

Check out this video compilation by Twitchy favorite MAZE. (WATCH)

He’s smarmy.

One poster has a theory as to where Newsom got his oft-repeated phrase.

Kamala Harris wasn’t a candidate; she was a collection of focus group-tested phrases.

Commenters say Newsom’s ‘weakness masquerading as strength’ mantra reminds them of Kamala’s favorite word salad quip.

This is true.

Posters say that when Newsom starts throwing around words like ‘weakness’ and ‘masquerading,’ he’s really talking about himself.

That’s a perfect assessment. The man’s Artificial Intelligence without the ‘intelligence.’

