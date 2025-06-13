Stuck in a Loop: Video Shows Gavin Newsom Needs to Phase Out an Oft-Repeated Phrase (WATCH)

If you’ve been paying attention, it’s obvious that California Governor Gavin Newsom doesn't have an original thought in his head. He’s all carefully crafted phrases and expected appeals to emotion. The man’s a political android programmed to say a lot while not saying anything of genuine substance. We’re not exaggerating that the ‘man’ is programmed.

Advertisement

Check out this video compilation by Twitchy favorite MAZE. (WATCH)

Hey Gavin, you might want to come up with a new catch phrase. This one is played out.



You also might want to see a professional to help with that projection. pic.twitter.com/tkb6kG3rbv — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 13, 2025

Ah Governor Newsome! What an amazing verbal self-portrait. — Bob James (@rockyfort) June 13, 2025

This guy is insufferable. — Robyn Nicholson (@robyndnicholson) June 13, 2025

He’s smarmy.

One poster has a theory as to where Newsom got his oft-repeated phrase.

This dude heard this phrase at a TED Talk on Sun Tzu and he never let it go 🤣 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 13, 2025

That’s so funny because it’s probably true. 😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 13, 2025

It’s what the dems do. We watched Kamala try be elected President with catchphrases and quips. — Maureen Liantonio (@MRossLiantonio) June 13, 2025

Kamala Harris wasn’t a candidate; she was a collection of focus group-tested phrases.

Commenters say Newsom’s ‘weakness masquerading as strength’ mantra reminds them of Kamala’s favorite word salad quip.

Newsom’s version of “unburdened by what has been.” — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) June 13, 2025

Unburdened by what has been.



Marxists are lame — Lord Varys (@LordVarysTRUTH) June 13, 2025

It’s what the dems do. We watched Kamala try be elected President with catchphrases and quips. — Maureen Liantonio (@MRossLiantonio) June 13, 2025

They're the best at projection. They were born liars. — Rachel 🇺🇸 (@JustMeRachel_) June 13, 2025

This is true.

Posters say that when Newsom starts throwing around words like ‘weakness’ and ‘masquerading,’ he’s really talking about himself.

This is a classic example of mirroring.



Gavin is projecting his inner feelings about himself onto Trump. — Cheesecake (@Cheesecake848) June 13, 2025

Some great projection there Gavin. You are weakness masquerading as strength. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 13, 2025

It’s why he always looks like he’s about to cry. pic.twitter.com/FUMmMXcvid — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) June 13, 2025

Everything about Newsom is fake and scripted. He is the slimiest scumbag politician I have ever seen in my lifetime. — Skully (@djheising) June 13, 2025

That’s a perfect assessment. The man’s Artificial Intelligence without the ‘intelligence.’