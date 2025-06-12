Bespectacled Eric Swalwell Promises the Death of Democracy If Americans Skip ‘No Kings’...
Whistleblower: Lockheed Martin Awarded Bonuses Based on Race

Plush Push: Hakeem Jeffries Brings His Elmo Doll to Congress to Argue for PBS Funding

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Victoria Will, File

There was a Muppet on Capitol Hill Thursday and he brought Elmo with him. See what we did there? Democrat Hakeem Jeffries brought a puppet prop with him to guilt Republicans into not cutting $3 million in U.S. taxpayer funding for an international version of Sesame Street in Iraq, along with funding for PBS. Jeffries holding an Elmo created a surreal image.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Correct. Licensing for Sesame Street merchandising brings in roughly $35 million a year.

Posters unfamiliar with the context of the moment didn’t know what to make of Jeffries gripping an Elmo doll in Congress.

From ‘tickle me confused’ to ‘tickle me amused.’

Another commenter said Jeffries and his Elmo toy ploy reminded them of Senator Bernie Sanders and his onesie moment while questioning Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

‘That’s So Bernie’ sounds like a TV sitcom featuring a capitalist family who shares a home with a socialist grandparent.

Posters have some closing thoughts on the Jeffries/Elmo team-up.

We know it’s not, because he would have squeezed all the stuffing out of it by now with all the stress he must be under.

