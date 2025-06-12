Plush Push: Hakeem Jeffries Brings His Elmo Doll to Congress to Argue for PBS Funding

There was a Muppet on Capitol Hill Thursday and he brought Elmo with him. See what we did there? Democrat Hakeem Jeffries brought a puppet prop with him to guilt Republicans into not cutting $3 million in U.S. taxpayer funding for an international version of Sesame Street in Iraq, along with funding for PBS. Jeffries holding an Elmo created a surreal image.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

🚨WATCH: Hakeem Jeffries literally brought a stuffed 'Elmo' toy on the house floor to rail against cutting PBS. https://t.co/3I6I1fwUvb pic.twitter.com/PMA0N60apj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 12, 2025

Most people think Elmo and other Sesame Street characters are owned by PBS, and would this go away. Sesame Street’s owner is a half a billion corporation. — Pete Spinone (@PeteSpinone) June 12, 2025

he just demonstrated that Sesame Street can pay their own freight. They make a HUGE amount of money on merchandising. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) June 12, 2025

Correct. Licensing for Sesame Street merchandising brings in roughly $35 million a year.

Posters unfamiliar with the context of the moment didn’t know what to make of Jeffries gripping an Elmo doll in Congress.

Do I WANT to know more about this or not, I cannot decide 😂



I kind of feel like NOT giving whatever he’s selling the time of day… — AnnDiego (@AnnDiegoUSA) June 12, 2025

PBS defunding. Hakeem’s making the Elmo gambit 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 12, 2025

Well tickle me amused 🤣 — AnnDiego (@AnnDiegoUSA) June 12, 2025

From ‘tickle me confused’ to ‘tickle me amused.’

Another commenter said Jeffries and his Elmo toy ploy reminded them of Senator Bernie Sanders and his onesie moment while questioning Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Classic Bern 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 12, 2025

That’s so Bernie — TrueThingsPrevail (@usefultwidiot) June 12, 2025

‘That’s So Bernie’ sounds like a TV sitcom featuring a capitalist family who shares a home with a socialist grandparent.

Posters have some closing thoughts on the Jeffries/Elmo team-up.

Awww, is today show and tell in the House? — Robert Huggins (@the_shadowjack) June 12, 2025

Was this a "Take your friend to work" day 🤪😂 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) June 12, 2025

Is that Rep Jeffries security stuffed animal for when the going gets tough? 😆 — 🇺🇸 PAZ Phillips (@PPhillipsAZ) June 12, 2025

Oh dear! What is going on with this party! They are seriously losing it! 😭😭😭 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 12, 2025

Does Congress have mandatory drug testing? Seems needed. — TrueThingsPrevail (@usefultwidiot) June 12, 2025

For those who have a hard time telling muppets apart, he's the one on the right. — SPH (@SPH50963005) June 12, 2025

Is that Rep Jeffries security stuffed animal for when the going gets tough? 😆 — 🇺🇸 PAZ Phillips (@PPhillipsAZ) June 12, 2025

We know it’s not, because he would have squeezed all the stuffing out of it by now with all the stress he must be under.