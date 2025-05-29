Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trump’s Handful

Republican commentator Scott Jennings was on CNN Wednesday discussing the difference between former President Joe Biden’s pardons and those recently issued by President Donald Trump. He says it can be explained by comparing darkness to light.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

The key difference between President Trump and Joe Biden's pardons:



Trump issues and defends his pardons in the light of day, Biden (or whoever was running him) hid behind a politburo and an autopen. pic.twitter.com/G2WahYtowg — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 29, 2025

So basically… one is a human being, while the other is a vegetable 🤭 — Kuaroo, PhD (@kuaroo_) May 29, 2025

That’s another way of looking at it, too.

Commenters also highlight the difference of having a president who’s in charge, visible, and available like Trump instead of the unelected people who ran the Biden White House from behind closed doors.

Isn’t it wonderful to have a real President again? As in one who’s actually in charge and not controlled by the bad actors and bureaucrats in the administration around him. AND Trump stands in front of the press for hours at a time strongly answering questions from the bias MSM. — Broken Clock (@skymac2) May 29, 2025

You are absolutely right! You may not agree with Trump's decision, but at least he dares to stand up and speak for himself. Unlike Biden, everything depends on the behind-the-scenes team — Elyse (@s08735) May 29, 2025

Trump definitely has no problem sharing his thoughts and defending himself.

One poster hasn’t been paying attention, but was quickly corrected by others.

The difference is Trump has pardoned actual criminals. Biden only gave a preemptive pardon because he knew those people would be attacked for nothing in Trump‘s revenge tour. Sorry you lose. — #SaveAmerica 🇺🇸[email protected] (@NHTeaParties) May 29, 2025

Biden didn’t even know pardons were signed in his name let alone having a justification. But go on. — The Wood Guy (@ctflyerfan4) May 29, 2025

Biden pardoned 1000s of convicted criminals.



No one should ever take you seriously. — Do Not Enter (@Nope12_16) May 29, 2025

Wtf are you blathering about? Biden pardoned drug dealers and a sex offender lmao — Duke Coley (@CletasColey) May 29, 2025

It's shocking that the left can even try to mention pardons at all just four months after "Biden" pardoned 8,000+ criminals on his way out the door...including his entire family and Dems in congress.



Just another example of their complete moral hypocrisy. — blanky mcblank (@f4z6nxjqvx) May 29, 2025

The legacy media went out of their way to praise Biden for first promising not to pardon his son, Hunter. When he broke that promise and pardoned him anyway, their praise of him being a ‘loving father’ only grew. Throw in over 8,000 pardons in just one term, and it’s utterly ridiculous that the legacy media is even blasting Trump for issuing a handful of pardons.