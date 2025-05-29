VIP
Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trump’s Handful

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:45 PM on May 29, 2025
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings was on CNN Wednesday discussing the difference between former President Joe Biden’s pardons and those recently issued by President Donald Trump. He says it can be explained by comparing darkness to light.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

That’s another way of looking at it, too.

Commenters also highlight the difference of having a president who’s in charge, visible, and available like Trump instead of the unelected people who ran the Biden White House from behind closed doors.

Trump definitely has no problem sharing his thoughts and defending himself.

One poster hasn’t been paying attention, but was quickly corrected by others.

The legacy media went out of their way to praise Biden for first promising not to pardon his son, Hunter. When he broke that promise and pardoned him anyway, their praise of him being a ‘loving father’ only grew. Throw in over 8,000 pardons in just one term, and it’s utterly ridiculous that the legacy media is even blasting Trump for issuing a handful of pardons.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS PARDON

