Melting Steele: Former RNC Chair Rants about the Chrisleys’ Pardons but Cheered Hunter Biden’s

The fall of Michael Steele has been something to observe. In a short period, he went from RNC Chair to DNC shill. He does most of his shameless shilling on MSNBC these days. You won’t be surprised that he had a massive meltdown over President Donald Trump pardoning Julie and Todd Chrisley; you’ll notice a stark attitude difference from Steele when President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden.

Michael Steele: Raging meltdown over Trump pardoning the Chrisleys for tax crimes.



Also Michael Steele: Giddy over Biden's sweeping pardon for Hunter, covering tax crimes: "Go Joe Biden Go!" pic.twitter.com/0FOFHoUOEo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

This man is so disingenuous.

Not only this, he was a fake Republican. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 29, 2025

He's revealed himself as one of the greatest partisan shills.

He went from RNC chair to Democratic shill in record time. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 29, 2025

He sure did.

One poster says pardons are fine when they align with approved media/Democrat narratives like ‘Biden’s pardon shows his love as a father!’

Pardons are only offensive when they come from outside the ruling narrative. When they serve regime interests, they’re rebranded as justice. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) May 29, 2025

The hypocrisy is off the charts! — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) May 29, 2025

"Joe told everyone to kiss his behind!"



This dude used to be RNC chair — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

Democrats actually threw Oreo cookies at Steele! Back when he was at best a moderate republican. It’s astonishing what has happened to Steele. — Silence Dogood (@Venturin62) May 29, 2025

Yes, Democrats were racist towards him, but it didn’t stop him from joining their team.

Many posters noted the hypocrisy of calling out someone with tax issues since Steele shares a studio with Al Sharpton.

Yet, he has no problems with Al Sharpton. At least the Chrisleys don’t have a body count with their tax evasion. — James (@SarcasticNomad1) May 29, 2025

Michael Steele is bombing at his MSNBC fiasco, won't be long before he's fired (again). Hateful, out-of-touch people shouldn't be on tv. — Will65438 (@will526543836) May 29, 2025

The ratings for Steele’s show with Symone Sanders Townsend are tanking, so that’s more likely than not. Don’t worry, he’ll be shilling for Democrats somewhere else eventually if MSNBC gives him the boot.