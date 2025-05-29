Illegal Alien Teen Given Wrist-Slap for Killing Colorado Woman Arrested with Family by...
Late Night Safe Space: Cory Booker Has Democrat TDS Group Therapy Session...
VIP
CNN: Investigators Think Illegal Immigrant Who Threatened to Kill Trump Was Set Up
CNN Reporter Marks Fifth Anniversary of ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful’
ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
NBC News: Trump Admin Staunch Defender of German Political Party With 'Nazi Echoes'
MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful...
Alex Thompson: Media Were Concerned About Being Ostracized by Peers
CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials
Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues
New York's Commie Mayoral Candidate Announces Plan to Wreck Housing In the Big...
Orlando Slant-inel’s Desperate Hit: Smearing a Single Mom’s Success Story to Target Ron...
VIP
HOAX: Pennsylvania Student LIED About School Shooting and the Media Fell for It
Planned Parenthood Continues Margaret Sanger's Eugenics Legacy by Using Loophole to Steril...

Melting Steele: Former RNC Chair Rants about the Chrisleys’ Pardons but Cheered Hunter Biden’s

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on May 29, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

The fall of Michael Steele has been something to observe. In a short period, he went from RNC Chair to DNC shill. He does most of his shameless shilling on MSNBC these days. You won’t be surprised that he had a massive meltdown over President Donald Trump pardoning Julie and Todd Chrisley; you’ll notice a stark attitude difference from Steele when President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

He sure did.

One poster says pardons are fine when they align with approved media/Democrat narratives like ‘Biden’s pardon shows his love as a father!’

Recommended

ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yes, Democrats were racist towards him, but it didn’t stop him from joining their team.

Many posters noted the hypocrisy of calling out someone with tax issues since Steele shares a studio with Al Sharpton.

The ratings for Steele’s show with Symone Sanders Townsend are tanking, so that’s more likely than not. Don’t worry, he’ll be shilling for Democrats somewhere else eventually if MSNBC gives him the boot.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DNC DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN PARDON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
Brett T.
Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues
Brett T.
Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trump’s Handful
Warren Squire
Late Night Safe Space: Cory Booker Has Democrat TDS Group Therapy Session with ‘Artist’ Jimmy Kimmel
Warren Squire
NBC News: Trump Admin Staunch Defender of German Political Party With 'Nazi Echoes'
Brett T.
CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported Brett T.
Advertisement