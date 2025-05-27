Jake Tapper Awakens from Four-Year Coma and Conveniently Decides It’s Time to Stop Trusting Presidents

CNN’s Jake Tapper recently came out of a four-year self-induced coma. When he decided to wake from his neurological nap, he received a revelation: don’t trust the president (unless he’s a Democrat, of course). Hey, that’s how these things always work out when you’re dealing with a Democrat like Tapper who pretends to be a journalist.

Check out this video that contrasts Tapper before and after his contrived coma. (WATCH)

This is so pathetic and predictable that it's almost funny. Now that Trump is back in office, Jake Tapper is back to saying that people shouldn't trust the President. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ev8sDEjsCI — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 27, 2025

He's pathetic. Zero journalistic integrity. — Kate (@kate_p45) May 27, 2025

The projection by Jake Tapper here is remarkable. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 27, 2025

To hear Tapper tell it, he and his fellow ‘journalists’ took everything President Joe Biden’s White House told them at face value.

Commenters noticed that a napping Tapper regurgitated whatever lies Biden’s White House told him for four years.

Where was this guy the last 4 years? Oh, that's right, he was peddling propaganda. — Scott (@AmericaUchoose) May 27, 2025

Never forget what Jake Tapper did.



Never forget what Jake Tapper is. — Stephen Spurling Is... @Drangula (@Drangula) May 27, 2025

That starts with not listening to you Jake. pic.twitter.com/v0GNScyZb3 — Mary Liggio Ross 🟣⚪️🟡 (@MaryRoss815) May 27, 2025

Truthfully, Tapper knew it was all lies and that Biden’s mental health was cratering, but he and his fellow ‘journalists’ didn’t want to lose the White House to President Donald Trump.

Tapper’s book tour only highlights what an untrustworthy hack he is.

Jake is the guy in the meeting saying things in a way he thinks shows profound intellect, all the while missing the side glances and eye rolls of everyone else in the room that thinks he is a moron. — Koogs (@Koogsoncrypto) May 27, 2025

Anything @jaketapper ever says should be considered a lie and complete misinformation directed by the @DNC .

He is a man of low character and the American people should consider him an enemy. — Bulldog914 (@Irvbulldog914) May 27, 2025

This guy torched his credibility and now profits off of it. Shameless — GH Hat Trick (@GH_Hat_Trick) May 27, 2025

They should place a pic of Tapper next to ‘Shameless’ in the dictionary.

Commenters see that after everything that has happened, Tapper has his Democrat Party priorities straight.

I find it amusing how, as soon as Trump resumes office, critics like Jake Tapper continue to question his trustworthiness. Yet, the media's bias against him remains evident. — RightOnly.net (social app) (@RightOnly_Net) May 27, 2025

Everything they do is a "get Trump" op. — Gregorio (@greg_orino) May 27, 2025

In the end, everything is about Trump; even Biden’s sham presidency is somehow about our current president. Amazing how that happens, huh?