Dem Strategist: ‘Authenticity’ Is Key to Male Voters as Party Burns $20M on...
The Illegal Alien Party: Maryland Dem Flies to El Salvador Claiming He ‘Represents’...
Nun Better: Hip-Hop Catholic Sister Beatboxes Blessings on Brazilian TV Show (WATCH)
Katie Couric and PBS Chief Paula Kerger Can’t Find the Democrat Party Bias...
Israeli Barbecue Is ‘Barbaric Display of Sadism’
Just Look at the NC State Rep. Who Wants to Repeal the Parents’...
VIP
Women Will Not 'Be Afraid' of Trans Activism
The Word Salad Queen Is Back! Watch Kamala Harris Say She Eats 'No'...
VIP
British Police Question Christian Street Preacher Who Allegedly Caused Someone 'Distress'
New York Times: Bruce Springsteen Will Never Surrender to Donald Trump
TONE DEAF: Mayor Brandon Johnson Celebrates Africa Day (and Ignores Memorial Day)
Seattle Police Officers Guild Lays Down the Law on Antifa
Economic Reality BITES: Credit Scores Drop After Trump Administration Resumes Student Loan...
Former Capitol Police Officer Dismayed a Lot of Marylanders ‘Didn’t Care That Much’...

Jake Tapper Awakens from Four-Year Coma and Conveniently Decides It’s Time to Stop Trusting Presidents

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:39 AM on May 27, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

CNN’s Jake Tapper recently came out of a four-year self-induced coma. When he decided to wake from his neurological nap, he received a revelation: don’t trust the president (unless he’s a Democrat, of course). Hey, that’s how these things always work out when you’re dealing with a Democrat like Tapper who pretends to be a journalist.

Advertisement

Check out this video that contrasts Tapper before and after his contrived coma. (WATCH)

To hear Tapper tell it, he and his fellow ‘journalists’ took everything President Joe Biden’s White House told them at face value.

Commenters noticed that a napping Tapper regurgitated whatever lies Biden’s White House told him for four years.

Truthfully, Tapper knew it was all lies and that Biden’s mental health was cratering, but he and his fellow ‘journalists’ didn’t want to lose the White House to President Donald Trump.

Tapper’s book tour only highlights what an untrustworthy hack he is.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They should place a pic of Tapper next to ‘Shameless’ in the dictionary.

Commenters see that after everything that has happened, Tapper has his Democrat Party priorities straight.

In the end, everything is about Trump; even Biden’s sham presidency is somehow about our current president. Amazing how that happens, huh?

Tags: BOOK CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Illegal Alien Party: Maryland Dem Flies to El Salvador Claiming He ‘Represents’ Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Warren Squire
Israeli Barbecue Is ‘Barbaric Display of Sadism’
Brett T.
Dem Strategist: ‘Authenticity’ Is Key to Male Voters as Party Burns $20M on 'Talking to Men' Study
Warren Squire
Seattle Police Officers Guild Lays Down the Law on Antifa
Brett T.
Katie Couric and PBS Chief Paula Kerger Can’t Find the Democrat Party Bias They’re Soaking In
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement