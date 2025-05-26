USMC in NYC: U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon Perform in Times Square for Fleet Week (WATCH)

It’s nice to have a classy act putting on a show in Times Square for a change. The U.S Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed for onlookers this weekend to celebrate Fleet Week in New York City.

Check them out. (WATCH)

U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performance in Times Square for Fleet Week New York City 🫡🇺🇸



Love this!! pic.twitter.com/Gkc75mYPsF — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) May 25, 2025

They're pretty impressive.

Some posters agree the drill is spectacular but feel that the garish Times Square lights detract from the overall performance.

I could watch these guys all day. So awesome. These screens should have had the American flag in the background. The Marine uniform is my favorite. God bless our soldiers, our veterans, President Trump, and God bless the United States of America 🇺🇸 — Frankie Rzucek 🇺🇸 (@FrankieRzucek) May 25, 2025

The location is so incongruent.



Can't even stop the tech screeching into the ether for a moment.



God help us.

And bless the brave. Always. — PJinski (@pj_madore) May 25, 2025

I was saying they should have had the American flag waving on the screens. They're an eyesore — Frankie Rzucek 🇺🇸 (@FrankieRzucek) May 25, 2025

Patriotic lights would have complemented the act.

Many commenters were surprised that no crazy protesters rushed the Marines or screamed at them.

Awesome to see these young Marines shining! Glad no Palestine protestors disrupted, though a small part of me wanted to see them handle it. Epic FAFO vibes! — Kody on 𝕏 (@KodyonX) May 25, 2025

I’m surprised they weren’t attacked by the pro Hamas crowd there — communists are a threat. PhD MS (@anticommie71) May 25, 2025

with bayonets fixed? lol — PositivityGenerator (@ThreeIfByWanUSA) May 25, 2025

Now, That would be a real FAFO moment 😉 — T.W P.O.V🇺🇸 (@Leavemebe1960) May 25, 2025

The pro-Hamas crowd only intimidates those who can't fight back.

Viewers say the Marines are the total package.

There isn’t a better looking military uniform in the world — Jay Hicks (@Jayhix0311) May 25, 2025

The choreography and discipline are fantastic! @USMC — OLD, 🧠not gone yet. (@76653SER) May 25, 2025

silent drill but the energy was loud af 💀 — Galaxy.ai (@galaxyai__) May 25, 2025

I don't care what anyone says. USMC knows how to do it and do it right every time! Semper Fi from an old USAF Sergeant. — Willow Homestead (@WillowHomestd) May 25, 2025

These young men have earned our respect and make us proud.