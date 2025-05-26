Jasmine Crockett Wants to Lead the Oversight Committee if Dems Take Back House...
USMC in NYC: U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon Perform in Times Square for Fleet Week (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:55 AM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

It’s nice to have a classy act putting on a show in Times Square for a change. The U.S Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed for onlookers this weekend to celebrate Fleet Week in New York City.

Check them out. (WATCH)

They're pretty impressive.

Some posters agree the drill is spectacular but feel that the garish Times Square lights detract from the overall performance.

Patriotic lights would have complemented the act.

Many commenters were surprised that no crazy protesters rushed the Marines or screamed at them.

The pro-Hamas crowd only intimidates those who can't fight back.

Viewers say the Marines are the total package.

These young men have earned our respect and make us proud.

