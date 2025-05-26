Jasmine Crockett Wants to Lead the Oversight Committee if Dems Take Back House...
Taken for Granite: Nancy Pelosi Says Biden’s Face Belongs on Mount Rushmore in Cringe Video Flashback

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

We love these video flashbacks to Democrats praising President Joe Biden now that everyone knows his term was more residency than presidency. He wasn't really in charge, and you had ‘journalists’ working in tandem with their fellow Democrats to cover up Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. It was pure insanity.

Advertisement

Here’s Nancy Pelosi in 2024 saying Biden’s face belongs on Mount Rushmore. (WATCH)

Rushmore Retirement Living makes so much more sense.

Of course, Pelosi knew that Biden wasn’t running the show, and she was instrumental in rushing Kamala to the forefront to replace him on the Democrats' 2024 presidential ticket. Posters know the details.

Advertisement

She was trying to make his 'step down’ look heroic.

One poster says Democrats quickly flushed Biden once they could no longer cover for him.

Pelosi should have done this so Biden could have one last fantasy to enjoy before he was ushered off into irrelevance. The gang at Rushmore Retirement Living would've loved that story.

Tags: COUP JOE BIDEN NANCY PELOSI PRESIDENT BIDEN NURSING HOMES

