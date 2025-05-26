Taken for Granite: Nancy Pelosi Says Biden’s Face Belongs on Mount Rushmore in Cringe Video Flashback

We love these video flashbacks to Democrats praising President Joe Biden now that everyone knows his term was more residency than presidency. He wasn't really in charge, and you had ‘journalists’ working in tandem with their fellow Democrats to cover up Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. It was pure insanity.

Here’s Nancy Pelosi in 2024 saying Biden’s face belongs on Mount Rushmore. (WATCH)

August 2024: Pelosi says Biden belongs on Mt. Rushmore.



This little gem has just gotten better with age. pic.twitter.com/NsCt7skllO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 25, 2025

Maybe we misunderstood why she said that 🥴😇 — Katherine van K (@kattitfortat) May 26, 2025

He belongs on an ad for elder abuse — Marked Twain (@ShannondoahUSA) May 26, 2025

This is the only way Joe Biden will ever be featured on Rushmore: pic.twitter.com/R5sCuRYKS2 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) May 25, 2025

Rushmore Retirement Living makes so much more sense.

Of course, Pelosi knew that Biden wasn’t running the show, and she was instrumental in rushing Kamala to the forefront to replace him on the Democrats' 2024 presidential ticket. Posters know the details.

As the books will reveal, she knew of his condition. She also played a big role in removing Biden who was elected, not calling a primary and anointing Harris. This gem goes to Pelosi's archive of epic pronouncements along with the documentary by her daughter on J6. — George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) May 25, 2025

Yep, this interview was shortly after she helped run the coup to get Joe out of the race. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 25, 2025

She was trying to make his 'step down’ look heroic.

One poster says Democrats quickly flushed Biden once they could no longer cover for him.

Mt. Rushmore?



Mt. Flushmore, maybe. A big steaming pile of … — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 26, 2025

Nancy went a tad overboard here after leading the coup to get Joe out 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2025

Yes, a blatant case of CYA, for political gain. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 26, 2025

In all fairness she could tell him she saw to it he was added and that he visited last week and he’ll tell the story of going there and seeing himself added for the rest of his life. — Apryl Marie (@aprylmarie) May 26, 2025

Pelosi should have done this so Biden could have one last fantasy to enjoy before he was ushered off into irrelevance. The gang at Rushmore Retirement Living would've loved that story.