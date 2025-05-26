Katie Couric and PBS Chief Paula Kerger Can’t Find the Democrat Party Bias They’re Soaking In

It’s always interesting to watch two Democrats in the media sit and discuss how they just can’t see that they’re pushing their party’s agenda and fake narratives on the air. That’s what we had recently, where Democrat Katie Couric sat down with fellow Democrat and PBS Chief Paula Kerger to talk about how elusive Democrat bias is at PBS and NPR. Like Biden’s obvious cognitive decline, they can’t see what tens of millions of average Americans see and hear every day.

🚨PBS Chief Paula Kerger says she can’t figure out why there are accusations of biased coverage at PBS:



"I don't understand the criticism."



Said in the comfy confines of the Katie Couric podcast, where pushback on this absurd defense was guaranteed to be non-existent. pic.twitter.com/sojjvt9ZDW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 25, 2025

‘We asked our all-Democrat staff at PBS and they said they can’t find any Democrat-leaning bias!’

Commenters say it’s obvious these hacks live in a bubble that nothing from the outside can penetrate.

They're so caught up in their own echo chamber. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 25, 2025

She lives in the echo chamber. She cannot hear or see the real world. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) May 25, 2025

This is true.



It is also true that she believes that her leftist political project’s noble ends justify whatever means are necessary to advance it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 25, 2025

“My ideological worldview could not possibly be wrong, therefore it is not biased to promote it." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 25, 2025

Bingo.

They don't talk to people that think differently than them so they have zero understanding of how people can have different views than theirs. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 25, 2025

Couric and Kerger go months (or possibly more) without encountering anyone who thinks or believes differently from either of them.

Posters say they’re tired of the legacy media 'investigating' itself and finding no bias. Just cut all taxpayer funding now and be done with it!

Impressive gaslighting, but no Paula, this isn’t about confirmation bias or the desire for friendlier coverage. It’s about your outright lies, and the consistently slanted coverage that never covers both sides. I’m tired of these people man, just defund them and be done with it. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 25, 2025

“people are looking for news that validates their political opinions"



- says the chief of the network that serves that up to progressives every boradcast — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 25, 2025

Just a laughable statement by her. Everyone at PBS knows the truth. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 25, 2025

Just defund it and get it over with. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 25, 2025

Kerger's defense that she hears ‘from both sides’ is laughable. Republicans/MAGA hate PBS because it pushes Democrat/progressive narratives. Democrats/progressives complain about PBS because, in their minds, it doesn’t push Democrat/progressive narratives hard enough. That doesn’t change the fact that PBS is biased in favor of Democrats/progressive agendas and narrative. Give it rest, Kerger!