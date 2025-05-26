Katie Couric and PBS Chief Paula Kerger Can’t Find the Democrat Party Bias They’re Soaking In

Israeli Barbecue Is ‘Barbaric Display of Sadism’
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:25 PM on May 26, 2025
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

It’s always interesting to watch two Democrats in the media sit and discuss how they just can’t see that they’re pushing their party’s agenda and fake narratives on the air. That’s what we had recently, where Democrat Katie Couric sat down with fellow Democrat and PBS Chief Paula Kerger to talk about how elusive Democrat bias is at PBS and NPR. Like Biden’s obvious cognitive decline, they can’t see what tens of millions of average Americans see and hear every day.

Start here. (WATCH)

‘We asked our all-Democrat staff at PBS and they said they can’t find any Democrat-leaning bias!’

Commenters say it’s obvious these hacks live in a bubble that nothing from the outside can penetrate.

Couric and Kerger go months (or possibly more) without encountering anyone who thinks or believes differently from either of them.

Posters say they’re tired of the legacy media 'investigating' itself and finding no bias. Just cut all taxpayer funding now and be done with it!

Kerger's defense that she hears ‘from both sides’ is laughable. Republicans/MAGA hate PBS because it pushes Democrat/progressive narratives. Democrats/progressives complain about PBS because, in their minds, it doesn’t push Democrat/progressive narratives hard enough. That doesn’t change the fact that PBS is biased in favor of Democrats/progressive agendas and narrative. Give it rest, Kerger!

