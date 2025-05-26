Jasmine Crockett Wants to Lead the Oversight Committee if Dems Take Back House...
Commercial Appeal: New U.S. Military Ad Jettisons DEI Ideology and Returns Focus to Mission and Might

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:55 AM on May 26, 2025
White House

A new commercial for the U.S. Military debuted during a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. To say it hits all the right beats is an understatement. The tough-as-nails ad is narrated by President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Here’s more. (READ)

JUST IN: This Pete Hegseth and President Trump-featured U.S. Military ad has just aired during the Coca-Cola 600 race today.

"No more distraction. No more electric tanks, no more gender confusion, no more climate change worship.  We are laser focused on our mission of war fighting."

"Through our power and might, we will lead the world to peace. Our friends will respect us. Our enemies will fear us. And the whole world will admire the unrivaled greatness of the United States military."

Here’s the full advertisement. (WATCH)

Hopefully, it equally inspired young men watching to consider joining the U.S. Armed Forces.

As the commercial makes clear, all the woke nonsense that previously plagued our military has been ushered out.

That’s correct. This is exactly what Americans voted for when they elected President Donald Trump. He and Defense Secretary Hegseth have delivered.

