Commercial Appeal: New U.S. Military Ad Jettisons DEI Ideology and Returns Focus to Mission and Might

A new commercial for the U.S. Military debuted during a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. To say it hits all the right beats is an understatement. The tough-as-nails ad is narrated by President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

JUST IN: This Pete Hegseth and President Trump-featured U.S. Military ad has just aired during the Coca-Cola 600 race today. "No more distraction. No more electric tanks, no more gender confusion, no more climate change worship. We are laser focused on our mission of war fighting." "Through our power and might, we will lead the world to peace. Our friends will respect us. Our enemies will fear us. And the whole world will admire the unrivaled greatness of the United States military."

After having served an entire career... this makes me want to do it all over again.



Hooyah, America! — Red Tusker (@RedTusker) May 26, 2025

This ad goes hard!! 🔥🫡🇺🇸 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) May 26, 2025

Sure does 👏 — Heidi Liberty (@heidi_liberty76) May 26, 2025

Its legit — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) May 26, 2025

Hopefully, it equally inspired young men watching to consider joining the U.S. Armed Forces.

As the commercial makes clear, all the woke nonsense that previously plagued our military has been ushered out.

This is what the American Military needs to be back on track. No More divisive policies that kill moral. Most people are anti-DEI / Woke agenda and the whole point was to make them pretend. Well, no more, it’s over. 🇺🇸 — MANNY (@MannyXUSA) May 26, 2025

This is the kind of unapologetic, no-BS leadership the troops deserve—focused, fierce, and fearless. — Voted for this 🇺🇸 (@PatriotChris__) May 26, 2025

Pure unadulterated masculinity. — Aurondarklord-Mordred Appreciator (@Aurondarklord) May 26, 2025

Funny thing is: this is how to speak to young men. The Dems could just watch this and save the $20 million — Patti Jones (@realpattijones) May 26, 2025

Yep this is a master class — CapitalH (@Capital23433875) May 26, 2025

Dang! This makes me proud of USA, proud of the men who serve and served, and grateful for those who gave their lives for us. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — DJ (@CrazyOldGrammy) May 26, 2025

That’s correct. This is exactly what Americans voted for when they elected President Donald Trump. He and Defense Secretary Hegseth have delivered.