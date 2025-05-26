Commercial Appeal: New U.S. Military Ad Jettisons DEI Ideology and Returns Focus to...
Taken for Granite: Nancy Pelosi Says Biden’s Face Belongs on Mount Rushmore in...
VIP
Failing the Testosterone: Emasculated Democrats Spending $20 Million to Learn to Speak to...
Romantic Catholic Church? JD Vance and the New Pope Discuss the Downside of...
Take a Gander at This! Trump Posts Pic of Friend Fighting Off a...
VIP
'But Trump!' Is Not an Excuse for Media Malpractice
This Is the Palate Cleanser You're Looking For! Relive the Movie Magic of...
VIP
Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Stands by Daughter’s Graduation Over Game, Deserving Praise...
Oh, LOOK: More Video of the Genocidal South African Politicians Our Media Keep...
Dual U.S.-German Citizen Arrested for Plot to bomb U.S. Embassy in Israel and...
SHOCKING! AOC Surges Ahead of Schumer in Hypothetical Primary, Signals Shift Among Dems...
Mike Lee Suggests Senate Could Add 'Aggressive' DOGE Cuts to Big Beautiful Bill
Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and...
EXPOSED: Threat Shows How Left Is Preparing Libraries to Astroturf and Indoctrinate Us...

Jasmine Crockett Wants to Lead the Oversight Committee if Dems Take Back House in Midterm Elections

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:25 AM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is sure that her party will retake the House during the midterm elections. With that in mind, she’s already got her enormous eyelashes set on leading the Oversight Committee. She's promising to investigate President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

She promises to ‘axe’ a lot of questions while performing her hatchet job.

Posters were wondering what was up with that slither she did before answering her questions. (WATCH)

We knew we’d seen that before.

Here’s California Governor Gavin Newsom doing it, too. (WATCH)

It makes her look more ridiculous if that’s even possible.

Some commenters are wondering how she can handle an oversight job while taking care of her district.

Recommended

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Well, that explains it.

Posters are noticing the Democrats crave power while ignoring Americans in need.

We don’t want her, but she won her last election by almost 70 points. She’s not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. 

Tags: COMMITTEE DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP MIDTERM ELECTIONS MIDTERMS PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination
Grateful Calvin
This Is the Palate Cleanser You're Looking For! Relive the Movie Magic of 'Star Wars' Battle of Yavin
Amy Curtis
Commercial Appeal: New U.S. Military Ad Jettisons DEI Ideology and Returns Focus to Mission and Might
Warren Squire
Georgia Cop Quits in Disgust as Activists Rage Over Illegal Student's Bust and Department's Silence
justmindy
EXPOSED: Threat Shows How Left Is Preparing Libraries to Astroturf and Indoctrinate Us for Pride Month
Amy Curtis
Take a Gander at This! Trump Posts Pic of Friend Fighting Off a Grabby Golf Course Goose at Bedminster
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination Grateful Calvin
Advertisement