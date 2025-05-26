Jasmine Crockett Wants to Lead the Oversight Committee if Dems Take Back House in Midterm Elections

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is sure that her party will retake the House during the midterm elections. With that in mind, she’s already got her enormous eyelashes set on leading the Oversight Committee. She's promising to investigate President Donald Trump.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett says she "hopes to lead the Oversight Committee." pic.twitter.com/pchNN1WEWf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2025

She promises to ‘axe’ a lot of questions while performing her hatchet job.

Posters were wondering what was up with that slither she did before answering her questions. (WATCH)

What is this Bill Cosby shimmy she did pic.twitter.com/8xh1NomjyD — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 25, 2025

Gavin Newsom does the same shimmy. — Brian (@sfoatct) May 26, 2025

We knew we’d seen that before.

Here’s California Governor Gavin Newsom doing it, too. (WATCH)

The Newsome shimmy. Some think tank must have told them voters like it — HereToday 2.0 (@ChrisMeier35141) May 26, 2025

It makes her look more ridiculous if that’s even possible.

Some commenters are wondering how she can handle an oversight job while taking care of her district.

While she runs her district into the ground, she thinks she could lead the Oversight Committee? 😂 — Adria Bowman (@AdriiiiiBow) May 25, 2025

Well, to be fair, her district already was in the ground. That is how she got elected. — jamamiss (@jamamiss16) May 25, 2025

Well, that explains it.

Posters are noticing the Democrats crave power while ignoring Americans in need.

Crazy how democrats have completely given up all pretenses of trying to improve the lives of Americans. They’re now just the party of retribution and political warfare.



Vote for us so that we can punish republicans! — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) May 25, 2025

Look at her squirming she’s so excited to use lawfare! This country is broken. — Coffee With Kream (@coffeewithkream) May 25, 2025

Sorry lady, you’re the scam we don’t want — Spark (@SparKMetaX) May 25, 2025

We don’t want her, but she won her last election by almost 70 points. She’s not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.