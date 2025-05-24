Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Responds to DOJ Racial Hiring Investigation by Yelling ‘But TRUMP!’

The Man from M.A.G.A.: Confused Democrats Think CNN’s Jake Tapper is Secretly Working...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

You have to work extremely hard at being horrible to poll at a 6% approval rating. That’s where Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson sits. He’s also currently under investigation for discriminatory hiring practices.

It’s easy to see why. (WATCH)

Feeling the pressure to stop being racist, he rushed to defend himself on Jen Psaki’s little-watched MSNBC program. (READ)

Brandon Johnson responds to DOJ investigation over discriminatory hiring practices, says DOJ should be investigating themselves instead.

This is the defense messaging he’s settled on. 

His 6% approval rating is still too high.

Propagandist Psaki tees it up: "Clearly they do not celebrate diversity. They do the opposite. But what else have you seen?"

Johnson: “You would be hard pressed to find someone in the Trump administration that is actually qualified."

"So when you think about the Department of Education, not qualified, when you think about Health and Human Services, unqualified, you know, look, the bottom line is this is that the people of the city of Chicago elected me to speak to their interests."

“We won't be intimidated in Chicago."

This is not an intelligent person. (WATCH)

Sheesh.

Posters noted that, like all Democrats who face scrutiny, Johnson’s first instinct was to lean hard into the tired trope of ‘But Trump!!!!’

Commenters lay out several of Johnson’s ‘qualifications’ for being Mayor.

That’s really saying something when you consider who he replaced - the Tim Burtonesque Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Yes, he replaced Lori ‘Beetlejuice’ Lightfoot, baffling commenters.

If you think he’s bad, just wait until you see who Dem voters put in the mayor’s seat next. It’s Chicago after all. Getting worse is the city’s brand at this point.

