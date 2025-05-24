Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Responds to DOJ Racial Hiring Investigation by Yelling ‘But TRUMP!’

You have to work extremely hard at being horrible to poll at a 6% approval rating. That’s where Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson sits. He’s also currently under investigation for discriminatory hiring practices.

It’s easy to see why. (WATCH)

Mayor Brandon Johnson: "The reason I hire so many blacks to run Chicago is because we're planet earth's most generous race" pic.twitter.com/b2qEzWOR5x — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2025

Feeling the pressure to stop being racist, he rushed to defend himself on Jen Psaki’s little-watched MSNBC program. (READ)

Brandon Johnson responds to DOJ investigation over discriminatory hiring practices, says DOJ should be investigating themselves instead. This is the defense messaging he’s settled on. His 6% approval rating is still too high. Propagandist Psaki tees it up: "Clearly they do not celebrate diversity. They do the opposite. But what else have you seen?" Johnson: “You would be hard pressed to find someone in the Trump administration that is actually qualified." "So when you think about the Department of Education, not qualified, when you think about Health and Human Services, unqualified, you know, look, the bottom line is this is that the people of the city of Chicago elected me to speak to their interests." “We won't be intimidated in Chicago."

This is not an intelligent person. (WATCH)

Sheesh.

Posters noted that, like all Democrats who face scrutiny, Johnson’s first instinct was to lean hard into the tired trope of ‘But Trump!!!!’

“You would be hard pressed to find someone in the Trump administration that is actually qualified."



Wait, did I read this quote correctly?



This dude needs to stop talking

before he removes all doubt that

he’s a fool. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 25, 2025

That’s what Mr Six Percent is actually going with here 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 25, 2025

Commenters lay out several of Johnson’s ‘qualifications’ for being Mayor.

This dude spent $30k in taxpayer dollars on haircuts and wants to raise property taxes because the city is broke from all the money he spent on illegals. Yes, you read that correctly — Trump World (@Louaye1980) May 24, 2025

He gave the teachers a raise, but the kids can't read. — OldGoldminer🇺🇸 (@CurtisWheat4) May 24, 2025

Johnson has the worst approval of a mayor in US history for a reason. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 24, 2025

That’s really saying something when you consider who he replaced - the Tim Burtonesque Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Yes, he replaced Lori ‘Beetlejuice’ Lightfoot, baffling commenters.

Chicago somehow managed to get someone in office worse than Beetlejuice. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 24, 2025

it really is mindblowing that this actually happened....Beetlejuice was laughable terrible and openly corrupt and they actually found someone even worse and more incompetent than her — Stephen Turner (@Styve145) May 24, 2025

A truly stunning feat. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2025

If you think he’s bad, just wait until you see who Dem voters put in the mayor’s seat next. It’s Chicago after all. Getting worse is the city’s brand at this point.