Sheesh Yamiche! Karoline Leavitt Smacks Down Kamala-Fawning NBC News Hack Over South Africa Video (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:55 AM on May 23, 2025
Townhall Media

On Thursday, Yamiche Alcindor of NBC News denied the authenticity of a video President Donald Trump showed to the President of South Africa on Wednesday in the Oval Office. That video showed crosses representing white farmers who were murdered in South Africa. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back, stating that the AP published a picture of the memorial and described it the same way. That confrontation is captured in the video below. You’ll notice how it contrasts with the second half of the video, where Alcindor last year gave a tongue bath to personal hero and fellow Democrat, Kamala Harris.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

It was really hard to see any difference much less obvious bias favoring Democrats in that video. We jest, of course.

Commenters point out that Democrats, such as Alcindor, who pretend to be journalists, don’t even bother trying to conceal their bias anymore.

Even ‘journalists’ couldn’t pull Harris across the presidential election finish line.

One poster has Alcindor pegged as a Democrat activist who is more concerned with pushing fake narratives for her party than practicing actual journalism.

Yamiche’s tone shift isn’t subtle, it’s a strategy. With Trump, she’s combative; with Kamala, it’s practically PR. This isn’t journalism, it’s narrative management. These reporters act like activists with credentials. The double standard is why Americans no longer trust corporate media. Trump gets interrogated. Kamala gets pampered. And they wonder why we cheer when Trump calls them out.

— Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) May 22, 2025

Many noticed that Alcindor was a biased hack during the Jussie Smollett hoax. Not only did she immediately believe his nonsensical story she also assigned blame for his fake attack on our country. Turns out she’s a hoax just like Smollett.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS HOAX KAMALA HARRIS LIAR

