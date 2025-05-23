Sheesh Yamiche! Karoline Leavitt Smacks Down Kamala-Fawning NBC News Hack Over South Africa Video (WATCH)

On Thursday, Yamiche Alcindor of NBC News denied the authenticity of a video President Donald Trump showed to the President of South Africa on Wednesday in the Oval Office. That video showed crosses representing white farmers who were murdered in South Africa. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back, stating that the AP published a picture of the memorial and described it the same way. That confrontation is captured in the video below. You’ll notice how it contrasts with the second half of the video, where Alcindor last year gave a tongue bath to personal hero and fellow Democrat, Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

See for yourself. (WATCH)

If you pay very close attention — you might be able to detect a subtle difference in tone when NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor asks a question of the Trump admin vs. asking one of Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/nsaQyN63D9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

I had to watch it closely but yes, so subtle. pic.twitter.com/1wKvPJK43x — Jeff Davis, MD (@jeffdavismd) May 22, 2025

Very subtle. Might take a few viewings to really pick up on it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

It was really hard to see any difference much less obvious bias favoring Democrats in that video. We jest, of course.

Commenters point out that Democrats, such as Alcindor, who pretend to be journalists, don’t even bother trying to conceal their bias anymore.

The media doesn't even try to hide their bias. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 22, 2025

They think we are beneath them



It's OK.... It's a dying market — Human Interacter (@sbennett400) May 22, 2025

“I talk to people all across America who are inpsired by your journey."



LMAO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

Yeah. That’s why she won…oh wait 😂 — IammeHTX 🇺🇸 (@iammetx) May 22, 2025

Even ‘journalists’ couldn’t pull Harris across the presidential election finish line.

One poster has Alcindor pegged as a Democrat activist who is more concerned with pushing fake narratives for her party than practicing actual journalism.

Yamiche’s tone shift isn’t subtle, it’s a strategy. With Trump, she’s combative; with Kamala, it’s practically PR. This isn’t journalism, it’s narrative management. These reporters act like activists with credentials. The double standard is why Americans no longer trust corporate media. Trump gets interrogated. Kamala gets pampered. And they wonder why we cheer when Trump calls them out. — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) May 22, 2025

Shhhh!!! We’re not supposed to notice that. We’re supposed to stay (un)critically conscious. 😝 — NoMalarkeyMom 🇺🇸 (@NoMalarkeyMom) May 22, 2025

If you look up “fawning” in the dictionary. — Tom Owens (@towens2921) May 22, 2025

Perhaps no tweet exemplifies media re: Smollett more than this from @Yamiche of PBS. She attributes the report to TMZ, but adds “We have to do better as a country. This is disgusting.”



The media must take this misstep seriously and not dismiss it. Be humble, and get better. 8/ pic.twitter.com/oBasCwptfS — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 18, 2019

Advertisement

Many noticed that Alcindor was a biased hack during the Jussie Smollett hoax. Not only did she immediately believe his nonsensical story she also assigned blame for his fake attack on our country. Turns out she’s a hoax just like Smollett.