Thesaurus, What’s That? Independent Media ‘Organically’ ALL Use ‘Ambush’ to Describe Trump WH Event

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:36 AM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

‘Thesaurus, what’s that?’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump confronted the President of South Africa about the murder of white farmers in his country. As expected, legacy media sided with genocide and attacked Trump for daring to bring attention to this horrible issue. Then, as if by magic, ALL legacy media labeled that White House meeting with the same word - AMBUSH!

Roll the video. (WATCH)

Yes, all these independent ‘news’ outlets ‘organically’ settled on the same word to discuss what went down in the White House. 

Yes, they totally didn’t coordinate messaging in a concerted effort to damage Trump. We’re kidding, of course. Commenters know what happened.

It’s amazing how they still act like the Internet doesn’t exist and that average people can’t detect their teamwork in real time.

It’s because they don’t care. Posters say they’ve been doing it for years, so why stop now?

They’re sinister, but learning to use synonyms would at least make their coordinated evil not so apparent.

