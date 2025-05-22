Thesaurus, What’s That? Independent Media ‘Organically’ ALL Use ‘Ambush’ to Describe Trump WH Event

‘Thesaurus, what’s that?’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump confronted the President of South Africa about the murder of white farmers in his country. As expected, legacy media sided with genocide and attacked Trump for daring to bring attention to this horrible issue. Then, as if by magic, ALL legacy media labeled that White House meeting with the same word - AMBUSH!

Advertisement

Roll the video. (WATCH)

Fake News Word of the Day: “Ambush!" pic.twitter.com/uAfLjgEh9n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

The talking points went out to the fake news…



Trump “ambushed” the president of South Africa by playing a video montage of South African leaders calling for White genocide.



The media is complicit. pic.twitter.com/zTNqAE0OIf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025

And by ambush they mean showing videos of the people involved actually saying the things they are being accused of......yea an ambush....sure. — Tweeterpurgatory (@Tweeterpurg) May 22, 2025

The "non partisan, Independent" media. lol — And so it goes. (@MakeUrMov) May 22, 2025

Yes, all these independent ‘news’ outlets ‘organically’ settled on the same word to discuss what went down in the White House.

Yes, they totally didn’t coordinate messaging in a concerted effort to damage Trump. We’re kidding, of course. Commenters know what happened.

DNC talking points went out to the propoganda press. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 22, 2025

The memo went out. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 22, 2025

Repetition, repetition, repetition — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

Even when they have an idiotic talking point they are certainly coordinated around it - most give them that. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 22, 2025

It’s amazing how they still act like the Internet doesn’t exist and that average people can’t detect their teamwork in real time.

It’s because they don’t care. Posters say they’ve been doing it for years, so why stop now?

It’s so brazen you almost have to admire it. Until you realize they’ve been doing this for decades to destroy America. Ironically, they’ve destroyed themselves. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 22, 2025

When Any major piece of Trump news hits, it’s a short jump until the coordinated attack memo hits the air — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

These people have no creativity.

It’s the same tired attacks.

We laugh at them. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 22, 2025

They’re sinister, but learning to use synonyms would at least make their coordinated evil not so apparent.