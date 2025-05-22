Thesaurus, What’s That? Independent Media ‘Organically’ ALL Use ‘Ambush’ to Describe Trump WH Event

‘Thesaurus, what’s that?’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump confronted the President of South Africa about the murder of white farmers in his country. As expected, legacy media sided with genocide and attacked Trump for daring to bring attention to this horrible issue. Then, as if by magic, ALL legacy media labeled that White House meeting with the same word - AMBUSH!
Roll the video. (WATCH)
Fake News Word of the Day: “Ambush!" pic.twitter.com/uAfLjgEh9n— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025
The talking points went out to the fake news…— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025
Trump “ambushed” the president of South Africa by playing a video montage of South African leaders calling for White genocide.
The media is complicit. pic.twitter.com/zTNqAE0OIf
And by ambush they mean showing videos of the people involved actually saying the things they are being accused of......yea an ambush....sure.— Tweeterpurgatory (@Tweeterpurg) May 22, 2025
The "non partisan, Independent" media. lol— And so it goes. (@MakeUrMov) May 22, 2025
Yes, all these independent ‘news’ outlets ‘organically’ settled on the same word to discuss what went down in the White House.
Yes, they totally didn’t coordinate messaging in a concerted effort to damage Trump. We’re kidding, of course. Commenters know what happened.
DNC talking points went out to the propoganda press.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 22, 2025
The memo went out.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 22, 2025
Repetition, repetition, repetition— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025
Even when they have an idiotic talking point they are certainly coordinated around it - most give them that.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 22, 2025
It’s amazing how they still act like the Internet doesn’t exist and that average people can’t detect their teamwork in real time.
It’s because they don’t care. Posters say they’ve been doing it for years, so why stop now?
It’s so brazen you almost have to admire it. Until you realize they’ve been doing this for decades to destroy America. Ironically, they’ve destroyed themselves.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 22, 2025
When Any major piece of Trump news hits, it’s a short jump until the coordinated attack memo hits the air— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025
These people have no creativity.— Farm Girl Carrie 👩🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 22, 2025
It’s the same tired attacks.
We laugh at them.
They’re sinister, but learning to use synonyms would at least make their coordinated evil not so apparent.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member