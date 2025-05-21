Destructive Debacle: New Roof on Ancient Building Collapses in China and is...
Scott Jennings: We’re Owed Answers to Who Controlled the Biden WH and If...
Desperately Seeking The Liberal Joe Rogan: Left-Wing Moguls Are Trying It AGAIN
TikTok Video Shows Why People Lied About Why They Voted for Trump (And...
VIP
UK Woman Given 31-Month Sentence for Online Rant About Migrants
VIP
The Constitution, Not SCOTUS, Allows Trump to Strip Migrant Legal Protections
Rep. Maxwell Frost Not Happy About Wrongful Death Settlement With Ashli Babbitt’s Family
Let the Lefty Freakout Begin! Trump FDA to Stop Recommending COVID Vaccine for...
Jake Tapper Tells Katie Couric Hunter Biden Is Demonstrably 'Unethical' and 'Sleazy'
Should We LEAF Her Alone? X Users Bring the Funny Over Woman Who...
VIP
From Bartender to Contender? Chuck Todd Says Polling Shows AOC is the New...
SALT Caucus Members Are a No on Reconciliation Bill Despite Trump Speech
MOVE THOSE GOALPOSTS! BBC Says Coastlines Will Remain In Danger Even If Climate...
False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His...

CNN Confession: Jake Tapper Admits Conservative Media Was Right About Biden’s Cognitive Decline

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 21, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

CNN’s Jake Tapper was called out by Megyn Kelly on Tuesday. At one point during her interview, she focused on the Biden White House’s ‘cheap fakes’ narrative and how Tapper dutifully pushed it even though average Americans and conservative media saw it was all lies. In the end, Tapper relented and admitted that conservative media were right all along.

Advertisement

Here’s a transcript of their conversation. (READ)

@MegynKelly calls out CNN and @JakeTapper for parroting the Biden White House lie about "cheap fakes" in June 2024 ahead of the debate. Tapper admits he toned down his coverage of both candidates so neither would drop out...

Kelly: “[L]eading up to the debate, which you anchored that June 27 debate, 2024, there was a ton of news leading into that debate in that month —”

Tapper: “Mmmhmm.”

Kelly: “— and we look back at your coverage and found that you ignored it. Not only did you ignore the Jackie Walorski moment when you had him 13 days later, but you ignored the freeze up that he had at the Juneteenth celebration. You ignored what happened to the G7 when he wandered off in Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, had to go find him. You ignored —”

Tapper: “Megyn!”

Kelly: “— the freeze up at the George Clooney-LA fundraiser. You didn't cover it. You only covered it after the debate after George Clooney wrote his op-ed. Jake, nobody made you do that. There — there was ---- your network, at every turn, was telling us those were ‘cheap fakes,’ and you're not combating that narrative. You were — at — CNN was actively misleading us on what our very eyes were showing us. That's the truth. That's the record.”

Tapper: “I will acknowledge that after I was named moderator, co-moderator of the debate. I tried to make sure that my coverage was fairly vanilla, both about Trump and about Biden because I just wanted to get to the debate and, you know, the Biden people and the Trump people. I'm kind of frankly surprised that either one of them agreed to have me as a moderator, because both sides disliked me so much. But yeah, I remember that — that moment, and I remember that moment, the glitch at the immigration event and not getting much attention outside of conservative media at all. And Alex and I are here to say the conservative media was right and conservative media was correct and that there should be a lot of soul-searching, not just among me, but among the legacy media to begin with, all of us, for how this was covered or not covered sufficiently 100 percent. So, I mean, I'm not here to defend coverage that I've already acknowledged. I wish I could do differently.”

Kelly: “Mmhmm.”

Recommended

TikTok Video Shows Why People Lied About Why They Voted for Trump (And Against Harris)
Brett T.
Advertisement

Here’s the video of their full exchange. (WATCH)

Yes, we’re as shocked as you are at that last bit. 

But observant commenters say it reveals more than Tapper probably intended it to.

Glad, we weren’t the only ones that picked up on that.

It’s amazing how all this embarrassment and national destruction could have been avoided if Tapper and his fellow ‘journalists’ had just practiced actual journalism.

Advertisement

That would have required journalism. But money is all that matters now to these ‘journalists.’ That, and the hope we will thank and praise them for admitting what was in front of their faces for several years.

Tags: CONSERVATIVE JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN LIAR LIES MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TikTok Video Shows Why People Lied About Why They Voted for Trump (And Against Harris)
Brett T.
False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
Scott Jennings: We’re Owed Answers to Who Controlled the Biden WH and If Its Decisions Were Legitimate
Warren Squire
Desperately Seeking The Liberal Joe Rogan: Left-Wing Moguls Are Trying It AGAIN
Gordon K
Rep. Maxwell Frost Not Happy About Wrongful Death Settlement With Ashli Babbitt’s Family
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TikTok Video Shows Why People Lied About Why They Voted for Trump (And Against Harris) Brett T.
Advertisement