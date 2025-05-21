Artificial Intelligence and Real Stupidity: AI Generated Reading Guide Contains Non-Existe...
UK Woman Given 31-Month Sentence for Online Rant About Migrants
The Constitution, Not SCOTUS, Allows Trump to Strip Migrant Legal Protections
Rep. Maxwell Frost Not Happy About Wrongful Death Settlement With Ashli Babbitt’s Family
Let the Lefty Freakout Begin! Trump FDA to Stop Recommending COVID Vaccine for...
Jake Tapper Tells Katie Couric Hunter Biden Is Demonstrably 'Unethical' and 'Sleazy'
Should We LEAF Her Alone? X Users Bring the Funny Over Woman Who...
From Bartender to Contender? Chuck Todd Says Polling Shows AOC Is the New...

MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Became LaMonica McIver’s Defense Attorney in Segment With Border Czar Tom Homan

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 21, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Border Czar Tom Homan went head-to-head with Democrat Representative LaMonica McIver’s defense attorney Tuesday on MSNBC. Well, that’s what it looked and sounded like. MSNBC host Chris Jansing went out of her way to side with McIver, who has been charged with allegedly assaulting officers of the law at an ICE detention facility in New Jersey.

Here’s more. (READ)

Unreal: MSNBC’s Chris Jansing takes on the role of Rep. McIver’s defense attorney in clash with Tom Homan — 

— insists there is nothing on tape that shows an assault:

"Is there a tape that we haven't seen because the charging documents suggest that she somehow assaulted two of the ICE agents there. 

I did not see that in that tape.

"They are rolling the tape of McIver assaulting officers during this discussion.

The same legacy media that told you for years not to believe your own eyes when watching Joe Biden — will now tell you the same when watching the video of McIver.

Here’s their full exchange. (WATCH)

It’s hard to see what’s on that video if you willfully close your eyes like Jansing.

Or maybe she sees it but just chose to lie about it. Whatever is going on, that tape doesn’t lie.

These Democrats can’t be reasoned with.

Jansing is trying to paint the ICE agents and other law enforcement officers present as the aggressors.

Trash? That's a few steps up from what 'journalists' are.

