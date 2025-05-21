MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Became LaMonica McIver’s Defense Attorney in Segment With Border Czar Tom Homan

Border Czar Tom Homan went head-to-head with Democrat Representative LaMonica McIver’s defense attorney Tuesday on MSNBC. Well, that’s what it looked and sounded like. MSNBC host Chris Jansing went out of her way to side with McIver, who has been charged with allegedly assaulting officers of the law at an ICE detention facility in New Jersey.

Unreal: MSNBC’s Chris Jansing takes on the role of Rep. McIver’s defense attorney in clash with Tom Homan — — insists there is nothing on tape that shows an assault: "Is there a tape that we haven't seen because the charging documents suggest that she somehow assaulted two of the ICE agents there. I did not see that in that tape. "They are rolling the tape of McIver assaulting officers during this discussion. The same legacy media that told you for years not to believe your own eyes when watching Joe Biden — will now tell you the same when watching the video of McIver.

🚨Unreal: MSNBC’s Chris Jansing takes on the role of Rep. McIver’s defense attorney in clash with Tom Homan —



— insists there is nothing on tape that shows an assault:



"Is there a tape that we haven't seen because the charging documents suggest that she somehow assaulted two… pic.twitter.com/laplDorpZE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

No matter her outrageous behavior is on tape. Democrats will still stick up for her. Amazing ability — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 20, 2025

I mean, the video is clear as day. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

It’s hard to see what’s on that video if you willfully close your eyes like Jansing.

Or maybe she sees it but just chose to lie about it. Whatever is going on, that tape doesn’t lie.

Is this a case of someone watching one thing, but seeing another?



Do their eyes deny them the truth?



Imagine trying to argue against video footage. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 20, 2025

Your eyes are lying to you again.



- Legacy Media — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

Kilmar Garcia all over again.



Rinse, repeat. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 20, 2025

These Democrats can’t be reasoned with.

Jansing is trying to paint the ICE agents and other law enforcement officers present as the aggressors.

Unreal. ICE/HSI officers and Tom Homan DO NOT deserve this treatment.



They're doing a service to our country making it a safer place getting these illegal alien criminals or of our communities. — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) May 20, 2025

“BUT ARE YOU SAYING THE ICE AGENTS *WERE* PROFESSIONAL?"



These people are trash. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

Trash? That's a few steps up from what 'journalists' are.