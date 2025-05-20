Scott Jennings Laughs at Dem Julie Roginsky Comparing Biden’s Cognitive Scandal to Trump’s Weight

Democrats are laughably trying to push back against the massive cover-up of former President Biden’s cognitive decline and his new ‘surprise’ conveniently-timed cancer diagnosis. How are they doing this? ‘BUT TRUMP! He's fat!’ Scott Jennings is cracking up over this.
”We are laughing” — Scott Jennings scoffs in disbelief as Democrat panelist mounts absurd “BUT TRUMP” defense over Joe Biden’s health coverups:
Jennings: You can’t tell countless lies to the American people for years about Joe Biden to cover up for him, then expect them to believe you now.
Roginsky: But Trump’s doctor. But Trump’s health. But Trump’s weight. The cover up is also the president of the United States who happens to be Donald Trump today. You can laugh all you want.
Jennings: I am definitely laughing. We are laughing.
Yes. We are.
Here’s Jennings doing his thing on CNN. (WATCH)
🚨”We are laughing” — Scott Jennings scoffs in disbelief as Democrat panelist mounts absurd “BUT TRUMP” defense over Joe Biden’s health coverups:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025
Jennings: You can’t tell countless lies to the American people for years about Joe Biden to cover up for him, then expect them to… pic.twitter.com/TG0Vt6T5Pm
We absolutely ARE laughing and we are laughing at HER 🤣— HowIsThisRealLife (@clm11775) May 20, 2025
Is she out of her damn mind?! After EVERYTHING that just came out about Biden, and she has the audacity to say TRUMP needs a cognitive test?!
Where do they find these people?
Julie Roginsky is a Democrat strategist, and she’s trying to simultaneously deflect from the Biden cover-up while weaponizing it against Trump.
Commenters note she is a horrible person, as she just proved it by using her party’s dishonesty to create a different standard for Trump.
Okay look guys, I say this a lot, but I need you to stick with me here.— P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 20, 2025
JULIE ROGINSKY IS TOP 5 WORST PEOPLE ON TELEVISION.
Like holy smokes, she’s just a nasty woman.
Her whole maneuver here is to say Biden's not president anymore so everything that happened doesn't matter and now you have to defend whatever crap I decide to throw at you no matter how ridiculous. Oh, and I'm going to just talk over you and shout you down because the last thing I want is any kind of coherent conversations, debates or god forbid, facts
— Joanne Leon (@joanneleon) May 20, 2025
It's the "skull" look.— Johnny Star Spangle (@JohnnyStarSpan) May 20, 2025
Her and Navarro are the worst.— Brandon (@B7S7C) May 20, 2025
We’re sure they hatched from the same evil egg.
Jennings is right. The story right now is Biden, and that the Democrats and their legacy media hacks worked together to keep the truth about his mental and now physical health a secret from the public. Commenters see what’s going on.
May 20, 2025
Even now with all that’s comes out they refuse to admit the truth.— Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 20, 2025
Biden’s health was intentionally hidden from American public.
They were running the country and they liked the situation. We had a rogue government for four years and they installed a rogue justice system.— Bettye Davis (@B_J_Davis) May 20, 2025
They've been 100% caught in lies and coverups, so of course, we can't talk about it, because Trump.— Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) May 20, 2025
There is zero accountability or responsibility for action.
So what Trump weighs is WORSE than covering up Biden's cognitive failings and CANCER?
SAD
Jennings didn't go hard enough in his opening statement: Biden was DEMENTED and DYING. Probably throughout his "presidency." And the ladies respond: "but Trump was fat."🙄— CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) May 20, 2025
Sorry ladies, that's unbelievably stupid.
The audacity to compare Trump’s silly weight and height concerns to Biden’s cognitive decline, advanced prostate cancer, the unelected people running the White House, and the coordinated effort to mislead the public about all of it shows that Roginsky is not a serious person and should be thoroughly dismissed.
