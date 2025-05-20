Scott Jennings Laughs at Dem Julie Roginsky Comparing Biden’s Cognitive Scandal to Trump’s Weight

Democrats are laughably trying to push back against the massive cover-up of former President Biden’s cognitive decline and his new ‘surprise’ conveniently-timed cancer diagnosis. How are they doing this? ‘BUT TRUMP! He's fat!’ Scott Jennings is cracking up over this.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

”We are laughing” — Scott Jennings scoffs in disbelief as Democrat panelist mounts absurd “BUT TRUMP” defense over Joe Biden’s health coverups: Jennings: You can’t tell countless lies to the American people for years about Joe Biden to cover up for him, then expect them to believe you now. Roginsky: But Trump’s doctor. But Trump’s health. But Trump’s weight. The cover up is also the president of the United States who happens to be Donald Trump today. You can laugh all you want. Jennings: I am definitely laughing. We are laughing. Yes. We are.

Here’s Jennings doing his thing on CNN. (WATCH)

🚨”We are laughing” — Scott Jennings scoffs in disbelief as Democrat panelist mounts absurd “BUT TRUMP” defense over Joe Biden’s health coverups:



Jennings: You can’t tell countless lies to the American people for years about Joe Biden to cover up for him, then expect them to… pic.twitter.com/TG0Vt6T5Pm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

We absolutely ARE laughing and we are laughing at HER 🤣

Is she out of her damn mind?! After EVERYTHING that just came out about Biden, and she has the audacity to say TRUMP needs a cognitive test?!

Where do they find these people? — HowIsThisRealLife (@clm11775) May 20, 2025

Julie Roginsky is a Democrat strategist, and she’s trying to simultaneously deflect from the Biden cover-up while weaponizing it against Trump.

Commenters note she is a horrible person, as she just proved it by using her party’s dishonesty to create a different standard for Trump.

Okay look guys, I say this a lot, but I need you to stick with me here.



JULIE ROGINSKY IS TOP 5 WORST PEOPLE ON TELEVISION.



Like holy smokes, she’s just a nasty woman. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 20, 2025

Her whole maneuver here is to say Biden's not president anymore so everything that happened doesn't matter and now you have to defend whatever crap I decide to throw at you no matter how ridiculous. Oh, and I'm going to just talk over you and shout you down because the last thing I want is any kind of coherent conversations, debates or god forbid, facts — Joanne Leon (@joanneleon) May 20, 2025

It's the "skull" look. — Johnny Star Spangle (@JohnnyStarSpan) May 20, 2025

Her and Navarro are the worst. — Brandon (@B7S7C) May 20, 2025

We’re sure they hatched from the same evil egg.

Jennings is right. The story right now is Biden, and that the Democrats and their legacy media hacks worked together to keep the truth about his mental and now physical health a secret from the public. Commenters see what’s going on.

Even now with all that’s comes out they refuse to admit the truth.



Biden’s health was intentionally hidden from American public. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 20, 2025

Advertisement

They were running the country and they liked the situation. We had a rogue government for four years and they installed a rogue justice system. — Bettye Davis (@B_J_Davis) May 20, 2025

They've been 100% caught in lies and coverups, so of course, we can't talk about it, because Trump.



There is zero accountability or responsibility for action.



So what Trump weighs is WORSE than covering up Biden's cognitive failings and CANCER?



SAD — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) May 20, 2025

Jennings didn't go hard enough in his opening statement: Biden was DEMENTED and DYING. Probably throughout his "presidency." And the ladies respond: "but Trump was fat."🙄



Sorry ladies, that's unbelievably stupid. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) May 20, 2025

The audacity to compare Trump’s silly weight and height concerns to Biden’s cognitive decline, advanced prostate cancer, the unelected people running the White House, and the coordinated effort to mislead the public about all of it shows that Roginsky is not a serious person and should be thoroughly dismissed.