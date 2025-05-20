Investigate! Trump Says It’s Time We Learn Who Was in Charge of the White House During ‘Biden Presidency’

With more info coming out about the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and his ‘surprise’ cancer announcement, President Donald Trump is calling for an investigation. It’s almost certain that legislation, executive orders, and pardons were being drafted and signed by someone or someones other than Biden.

Here’s Trump on Tuesday morning. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces they'll be INVESTIGATING who actually SIGNED the legislation passed under Biden



"But we're going to start looking into the whole thing with who signed this legislation. Who signed legislation opening our border?! I don't think Biden knew!" pic.twitter.com/sx3MLAlDAI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 20, 2025

Biden was not in control, that has been made clear — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 20, 2025

We were called conspiracy theorists for YEARS for asking “who was running the country??!” — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 20, 2025

As we’ve learned over the last several years, ‘conspiracy theories’ are just true stories the legacy media doesn’t want to cover or actively tries to suppress.

Commenters say we must find out which unelected individuals were running our country over the past four years.

It’s absolutely necessary. Aides and staffers assumed the powers of the President and started enacting an agenda no one voted for.



Everyone should be furious about that. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) May 20, 2025

Biden Officials spent years concealing that the President was incapable of decision making. This could not have been done without violations of Federal Law, on a daily basis. There must be DOJ Referrals. Actions must be reversed. Accountability. — AnotherSorryGuy (@AnotherSorryGuy) May 20, 2025

Biggest and most destructive scandal of my lifetime and I’ve lived pretty darn long. — Suzie (@cardart4) May 20, 2025

It'll happen again if we let it. — Ryan Sheridan NP (@ryansheridannp) May 20, 2025

Democrats will do it all again if there are no consequences now.

After all that’s come out, one poster says ‘Biden’s’ pardons are anyone’s but his.

There is a 0% chance that Joe Biden actually knew who he was pardoning, let alone did it himself.



0%



The entire thing was extremely suspicious.



I want to know the intricacies of these pardons in and out, especially who is advocating for them, and who was signing them — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 20, 2025

Start at the bottom and work your way to Schiff and Cheney. They’ll roll on everyone. — Jollyradar 🏴‍☠️ (@jollyradar) May 20, 2025

He didn’t even know he was president half the time 🤦‍♀️ — Gwendolyn (@thatsitiquitO18) May 20, 2025

This is far worse than any of us ever thought 💭 — Billy Finnerty (@BillFinnerty716) May 20, 2025

Yes, it is, and the legacy media (despite its protestations) and the Democrat Party worked in tandem to hide it from the American people. There has to be a reckoning.