CBS News CEO Steps Down Amid Trump Lawsuit

Investigate! Trump Says It’s Time We Learn Who Was in Charge of the White House During ‘Biden Presidency’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 AM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

With more info coming out about the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and his ‘surprise’ cancer announcement, President Donald Trump is calling for an investigation. It’s almost certain that legislation, executive orders, and pardons were being drafted and signed by someone or someones other than Biden.

Here’s Trump on Tuesday morning. (WATCH)

As we’ve learned over the last several years, ‘conspiracy theories’ are just true stories the legacy media doesn’t want to cover or actively tries to suppress.

Commenters say we must find out which unelected individuals were running our country over the past four years.

Democrats will do it all again if there are no consequences now.

After all that’s come out, one poster says ‘Biden’s’ pardons are anyone’s but his. 

Yes, it is, and the legacy media (despite its protestations) and the Democrat Party worked in tandem to hide it from the American people. There has to be a reckoning.

