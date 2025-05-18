Gazpacho? Geppetto? Gestapo? A Lying, Tongue-Tied Tim Walz Says ICE Agents are a...
VIP
The Bulwark Stares Into the Abyss and Finds ‘We The People’ Have Gone...
President Trump Has Yet to Post on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and...
BREAKING: Tall Mexican Navy Sailing Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge - Rescue Efforts...
'An Incredibly Powerful Statement': Trans Women Stage Topless Protest in UK
VIP
Kamala Was the 'Last One In the Room' With Biden, and She Should...
Mile High Madness: Misgendering is Now Illegal in Colorado as Governor Signs Kelly...
ROBBING HOOD: Wildly Unpopular Democrats Return to Form by Expressing Desire to Steal...
WaPo: Trump Faces Court Pressure to Return Deported 'Maryland Man'
New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad
Trump Admin Official Tricia McLaughlin SCHOOLS Snotty CNN Host About Refugees (WATCH)
FBI Investigating Deadly Explosion Near Palm Springs Fertility Clinic
'Empath' Filled With Hate Challenges Sec. Kristi Noem to a Fight: 'Come Get...
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED: Democrats Are Lying (AGAIN) About Trump's Lifting of 'Forced...

Armored Anniversary: Thirty Years Ago a Man Stole a Tank and Went on a Half Hour Rampage in San Diego

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 AM on May 18, 2025
ImgFlip

Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of one of the wildest thefts and drunken vehicle rampages in American history. Three decades ago, Shawn Nelson stole a tank and carved out a path of destruction for 30 minutes in San Diego until police ended it by taking his life.

Advertisement

Here are more details. (READ)

30 years ago today on May 17, 1995, Army veteran Shawn Nelson managed to steal an M60A3 tank and go on a 6 mile rampage through San Diego, CA.

Nelson was a local celebrity before the incident.

He was known for mowing his lawn in the middle of the night and also dug a 20 foot pit in his backyard looking for gold.

On the evening of May 17, 1995, Nelson drove his truck and parked at the local California Army National Guard armory. 

He then started breaking locks on the tanks before hopping inside the 60 ton tank. 

For the next 30 minutes, Nelson damaged bridges, fire hydrants, traffic lights, destroyed 40 cars, and left 5100 households with no electricity.

Not a single person was injured.

After becoming stuck, San Diego police climbed on top the tank, opened the hatch and shot and k*lled Nelson.

Here’s the startling video from that day. (WATCH)

Such a tragic ending.

Some posters remember seeing it on television when it happened, and witnessing cars flattened like aluminum cans.

Recommended

New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad
Brett T.
Advertisement

They don’t make cars like that anymore.

Some posters question why police killed Nelson instead of subduing him somehow.

Police tasers came out in 1993 but were not in wide use at the time. The tank crashed, and police forced open the hatch. Nelson refused to surrender and tried spinning the tank to force the officers off. Police ended up shooting him since they had no way of determining if he was armed.

Tags: ANNIVERSARY CALIFORNIA CRAZY DRUNK POLICE OFFICERS POLICE SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad
Brett T.
Trump Admin Official Tricia McLaughlin SCHOOLS Snotty CNN Host About Refugees (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Tall Mexican Navy Sailing Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge - Rescue Efforts Underway. (WATCH)
Warren Squire
CNN's Abby D. Phillip Apparently Shocked by What She Heard on Hur Tapes
Brett T.
President Trump Has Yet to Post on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia
Brett T.
'An Incredibly Powerful Statement': Trans Women Stage Topless Protest in UK
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Director Malia Obama Accused of Plagiarism in New Nike Ad Brett T.
Advertisement