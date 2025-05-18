Armored Anniversary: Thirty Years Ago a Man Stole a Tank and Went on a Half Hour Rampage in San Diego

Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of one of the wildest thefts and drunken vehicle rampages in American history. Three decades ago, Shawn Nelson stole a tank and carved out a path of destruction for 30 minutes in San Diego until police ended it by taking his life.

Advertisement

Here are more details. (READ)

30 years ago today on May 17, 1995, Army veteran Shawn Nelson managed to steal an M60A3 tank and go on a 6 mile rampage through San Diego, CA. Nelson was a local celebrity before the incident. He was known for mowing his lawn in the middle of the night and also dug a 20 foot pit in his backyard looking for gold. On the evening of May 17, 1995, Nelson drove his truck and parked at the local California Army National Guard armory. He then started breaking locks on the tanks before hopping inside the 60 ton tank. For the next 30 minutes, Nelson damaged bridges, fire hydrants, traffic lights, destroyed 40 cars, and left 5100 households with no electricity. Not a single person was injured. After becoming stuck, San Diego police climbed on top the tank, opened the hatch and shot and k*lled Nelson.

Here’s the startling video from that day. (WATCH)

30 years ago today on May 17, 1995, Army veteran Shawn Nelson managed to steal an M60A3 tank and go on a 6 mile rampage through San Diego, CA.



Nelson was a local celebrity before the incident.



He was known for mowing his lawn in the middle of the night and also dug a 20 foot… pic.twitter.com/mZGkbAgJ3f — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 17, 2025

Such a tragic ending.

Some posters remember seeing it on television when it happened, and witnessing cars flattened like aluminum cans.

I remember watching that on tv. It was wild. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 17, 2025

Some cars were so crushed that they were only 2 feet tall. pic.twitter.com/Yras0i0hiz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 17, 2025

Great advertising for that battery — Nick (@Nick_Psalm100) May 17, 2025

Excellent wiring.

Lights are on — TRAVEL (@Travel_World___) May 17, 2025

My first thought too 🤣 — Newt (@cryptonewt333) May 17, 2025

They don’t make cars like that anymore.

Some posters question why police killed Nelson instead of subduing him somehow.

They should have just tased him.



Poor soul. — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) May 17, 2025

I don't think they had tasers 30yrs ago. — Ben Skala (@BenSkala46728) May 17, 2025

I know your game, but they didn't have tazers then pic.twitter.com/xs4BjU8O40 — jdbookmarks (@jdbookmarks) May 17, 2025

Most police departments didn’t have tasers back then. Didn’t really become a thing until the early to mid 2000’s — “overrated” Josh Allen is my Quarterback II (@Dph027) May 17, 2025

Police tasers came out in 1993 but were not in wide use at the time. The tank crashed, and police forced open the hatch. Nelson refused to surrender and tried spinning the tank to force the officers off. Police ended up shooting him since they had no way of determining if he was armed.