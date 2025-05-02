MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Mad Trump’s Avoided the ‘Consequences’ of Fake Stuff Hurled at Him by Democrats

Picture Imperfect: MAGA Fumes as GOP Posts Republican Group Photo Before Getting any...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on May 02, 2025
Townhall Media

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki says President Donald Trump believes he should live a life free of consequences. In other words, Trump has successfully triumphed over everything Democrats have thrown at him, which includes rigged trials, weaponized hoaxes, assassination attempts, and much more. Not sorry, Psaki.

Start here. (READ)

Jen Psaki: Trump sees himself as "not subject to consequences" — 

"That is the lesson he's learned politically over the last ten years.”

Over the last ten years: Impeachments, raids, endless lawfare, trials, assass*nation attempts.

Prison, or a grave — those were supposed to be the “consequences” she’s talking about.

Here’s Mrs. Circle Back. (WATCH)

He overcame it all, and he’s still going strong.

Posters say Trump’s rogues gallery is a testament to his strength and leadership.

Oh, but they have. It happened on November 5, 2024.

Commenters say Psaki is a hypocrite since she and her fellow Democrats hate that their activist judges are currently facing consequences.

One consequence is that the Democrat Party’s legacy media mouthpieces have taken another direct hit to their collective reputations for covering up Biden’s decline. Trust in them has been obliterated. Sadly, the only consequences most politicians face are at the ballot box.

