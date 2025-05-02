MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Mad Trump’s Avoided the ‘Consequences’ of Fake Stuff Hurled at Him by Democrats

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki says President Donald Trump believes he should live a life free of consequences. In other words, Trump has successfully triumphed over everything Democrats have thrown at him, which includes rigged trials, weaponized hoaxes, assassination attempts, and much more. Not sorry, Psaki.

Here’s Mrs. Circle Back. (WATCH)

Just switch consequences with “not subject to our whims and wishes” and it makes perfect sense — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) May 1, 2025

The consequences they really wanted, failed. He’s not in prison, and he’s alive. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2025

He overcame it all, and he’s still going strong.

Posters say Trump’s rogues gallery is a testament to his strength and leadership.

The gaslighting from Psaki never ceases to amaze.



President Trump has faced more unfair consequences than any POTUS in history.



And yet he still persevered.



He’s amazing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 1, 2025

That’s why they hate him — and hate you for voting for him. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2025

You can always judge a person by their enemies, I’m very proud of who my enemies are. 🥰 — Granitehead (@Granitehead70) May 1, 2025

It’s funny because the Democrats have never actually seen any consequences — the bald libertarian (@freedombunkr) May 1, 2025

Oh, but they have. It happened on November 5, 2024.

Commenters say Psaki is a hypocrite since she and her fellow Democrats hate that their activist judges are currently facing consequences.

She says this as people are throwing tantrums for judges getting treated for clearly breaking the law — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) May 1, 2025

Consequences for leftist law breakers is a new thing; to them, that’s just not supposed to happen. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2025

More projection.

These people are out of touch with reality. They haven't given President Trump a moment of peace. Meanwhile, they don't suffer the consequences of things like covering up Biden's very obvious decline. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 1, 2025

One consequence is that the Democrat Party’s legacy media mouthpieces have taken another direct hit to their collective reputations for covering up Biden’s decline. Trust in them has been obliterated. Sadly, the only consequences most politicians face are at the ballot box.