Just Plane Stupid: Jasmine Crockett Says Trump is Trying to Kill Us by Dropping Aircraft from the Sky

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett lashed (or is it eyelashed?) out at President Donald Trump on Friday. She claims Trump is trying to kill us by making airplanes plummet from the sky. Not sure if ‘us’ is all Americans or just Democrats.

Here she is. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett says Trump is trying to kiII us all by making planes fall out the skies pic.twitter.com/FqML19OZpw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 2, 2025

Is Jasmine Crockett really this stupid? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 2, 2025

I doubt it, but her constituents appear to be — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸🎗🇮🇱 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) May 2, 2025

Short answer? Yes — Don (@BRJADA89) May 2, 2025

This is up to debate. Some says she’s smart but plays dumb for the cameras while others say she’s truly dumb and just thinks she's smart when in front of the cameras.

A lot has been made about plane crashes since Trump took office, but they were trending worse last year under his predecessor. Posters know what’s happening.

Planes aren't falling, Jasmine. That's just hyperbole. — jaime (@jaime_solis) May 2, 2025

It’s pretty sad that Jasmine Crockett @JasmineForUS will take this tragedy with the helicopter and the plane crash and use it as a political point when so many people died. The evidence shows that it was a pilot error. Very sad. She should be ashamed of herself.🤦 — Juan M Santos (@JuanMSantos17) May 2, 2025

2025 appears to be on track or below the normal average for both the U.S. and globally for crashes, commercial aviation fatal accidents in 2024 were slightly above average. Selective outrage obviously😱 — SuperBadHuman (@SuperBadHumanTV) May 2, 2025

While Crockett is blaming Trump for air disasters and imaginary death raining from the skies. She fights things that are good for America while supporting disastrous things. Commenters have her number.

This idiot thinks a balanced budget, transparency in the WH, secure borders and reduced crime is going to kill her. Get this impostor out of our government. She’s out of touch with reality — Daisy walker (@walker_dai40987) May 2, 2025

So……..opening our border up and allowing murderers and rapists to flood into our country by the millions wasn’t trying to kill us?!?! — Scott Hicks (@ScottHicks1981) May 2, 2025

The face of the DNC. God truly works in mysterious ways — pkevvette (@FallawKevin) May 2, 2025

God sometimes tests humanity, but Crockett might just be an example of His sense of humor. We may never know, and therein lies the mystery.