Cringe, Actually: Dem Senator Ed Markey Posts Dark, Disturbing TikTok Video that’s a...
VIP
The Democratic Party Is Running on Empty
Can You Smell the Hypocrisy? Media Leftists Are Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About John...
The BEST News We've Read Today! The U.N. Is Set to Run Out...
Just Amazing: New York Magazine Runs Story on John Fetterman's Health That Reads...
Who Even ARE You, Dude? NYC Mayoral Hopeful Dares Tom Homan to 'Come...
'Laugh-In' Star Comedian Ruth Buzzi Dead at 88
Secretary of State Marco Rubio Calls on Germany to 'Reverse Course' After Labeling...
Germany Defends Democracy by Declaring Increasingly Popular AfD Party 'Extremist'
HHS Plans to Follow the Science (and Sanity) in Review of Best Practices...
Tony Evers' Response to Tom Homan's 'Threat' Shows He KNOWS He's In Hot...
PROMISE?! The Economist Says the UN Could Run Out of Money IN MERE...
'Wait Until You See What's Coming:' Tom Homan Issues Cryptic Warning to Wisconsin...
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George...

Just Plane Stupid: Jasmine Crockett Says Trump is Trying to Kill Us by Dropping Aircraft from the Sky

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett lashed (or is it eyelashed?) out at President Donald Trump on Friday. She claims Trump is trying to kill us by making airplanes plummet from the sky. Not sure if ‘us’ is all Americans or just Democrats.

Advertisement

Here she is. (WATCH)

This is up to debate. Some says she’s smart but plays dumb for the cameras while others say she’s truly dumb and just thinks she's smart when in front of the cameras.

A lot has been made about plane crashes since Trump took office, but they were trending worse last year under his predecessor. Posters know what’s happening.

Recommended

Cringe, Actually: Dem Senator Ed Markey Posts Dark, Disturbing TikTok Video that’s a Silent Fright
Warren Squire
Advertisement

While Crockett is blaming Trump for air disasters and imaginary death raining from the skies. She fights things that are good for America while supporting disastrous things. Commenters have her number.

God sometimes tests humanity, but Crockett might just be an example of His sense of humor. We may never know, and therein lies the mystery. 

Tags: AIRPLANE CRAZY DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP PLANE CRASH PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cringe, Actually: Dem Senator Ed Markey Posts Dark, Disturbing TikTok Video that’s a Silent Fright
Warren Squire
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Can You Smell the Hypocrisy? Media Leftists Are Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About John Fetterman
Grateful Calvin
The BEST News We've Read Today! The U.N. Is Set to Run Out of Cash 'Within Months'
Amy Curtis
LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About Taxes As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Who Even ARE You, Dude? NYC Mayoral Hopeful Dares Tom Homan to 'Come and Get Him'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cringe, Actually: Dem Senator Ed Markey Posts Dark, Disturbing TikTok Video that’s a Silent Fright Warren Squire
Advertisement