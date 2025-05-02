Scott Jennings Schools Ana Navarro on How Calling Trump a ‘Dictator’ Won Him the White House

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Mad Trump’s Avoided the ‘Consequences’ of Fake Stuff Hurled at...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 02, 2025
Twitchy

Scott Jennings schooled Ana Navarro recently on CNN when she lied about President Donald Trump. She said Trump promised to be a dictator. Jennings quickly told her why continuing to push this fake narrative is not helping her Democrat friends win elections or change voters' minds.

Check it out. (WATCH)

They can’t learn because they can’t self-reflect and admit they are wrong. So, they double down on their ridiculous non-winning rhetoric.

It’s not like Democrats (Navarro lies that she’s a Republican) have any ideas to inspire Americans. Commenters say that’s why they keep calling Trump names.

It’s so common it feels weird if a Democrat doesn’t call you names.

Commenters noticed that this tired 'Trump is a dictator' talk is happening while Dems are promising to go after Republicans if they regain power.

What a wasted, hate-filled life that is. There's simply nothing appealing or life-affirming about being a Democrat.

Tags: ANA NAVARRO CNN DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENT TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

