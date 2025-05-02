Scott Jennings Schools Ana Navarro on How Calling Trump a ‘Dictator’ Won Him the White House

Scott Jennings schooled Ana Navarro recently on CNN when she lied about President Donald Trump. She said Trump promised to be a dictator. Jennings quickly told her why continuing to push this fake narrative is not helping her Democrat friends win elections or change voters' minds.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Calling President Trump a "dictator" for the past 4 years put him back in the White House—decisively I might add.



All these years later, the left still doesn't get it 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GdkoKyuFIs — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 1, 2025

The Democrats have learned nothing. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 1, 2025

Ill Say It Again 😎 pic.twitter.com/F1UChahu37 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) May 1, 2025

They can’t learn because they can’t self-reflect and admit they are wrong. So, they double down on their ridiculous non-winning rhetoric.

It’s not like Democrats (Navarro lies that she’s a Republican) have any ideas to inspire Americans. Commenters say that’s why they keep calling Trump names.

That's all they have: "dictator", "fascist", "Hitler". That's the sum of their political prowess.



It's amazing, Democrats can keep this rhetoric up for so long without a shred of self-awareness. — zoochum (@zoochum) May 1, 2025

I've been called a fascist, racist, transphobe, homephobe, etc so much that my day almost doesn't feel complete without it anymore. 😂 — TheSussexBunion (@SussexBunion) May 1, 2025

It’s so common it feels weird if a Democrat doesn’t call you names.

Commenters noticed that this tired 'Trump is a dictator' talk is happening while Dems are promising to go after Republicans if they regain power.

Democrats in Congress are currently promising retribution for anybody who supports Donald Trump during his current administration. Why is it only okay when they do it??? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 1, 2025

The lesson they take is that they need to make their rhetoric even more over-the-top. And when that fails, they crank it up some more. — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) May 1, 2025

It's also what inspired the two attempts on his life last year. The inflammatory rhetoric has got to stop. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 1, 2025

They're 100% emotion and hate driven. They're incapable of changing. — Al Ruddy 🇺🇲 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@_AlRuddy) May 1, 2025

They never will. Trump will be in their heads until their last dying breath. ☹️ — Scott (@Onerivr) May 1, 2025

What a wasted, hate-filled life that is. There's simply nothing appealing or life-affirming about being a Democrat.