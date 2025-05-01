Stuck in the Past: Democrats Rehash January 6th Instead of Presenting Voters with New Ideas

The Democrat Party is stuck in the past. Some days it’s the 1960s when they’re out protesting and singing cringe-inducing folk songs, other days it’s January 6, 2021. Wednesday it was January 6. So instead of doing anything constructive they gathered to re-litigate the day that voters rendered the ultimate judgment to on November 5, 2024.

They're still raw over Trump's January 6 pardons, too. (READ)

Senate Democrats are currently using their time holding a meeting on…..January 6. pic.twitter.com/vVrtNjLMNr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

At least they got the band back together and they're playing their greatest hits.



I'll be super disappointed if we don't get "Russia Collusion" for the encore. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) April 30, 2025

The Democrats are a nostalgia rock act playing all their old songs and going through the motions.

Posters say they have little choice since they refuse to write any new material.

That's all they've got. They continue to be out of touch with the American people. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 30, 2025

They are doing this to slam Trump for the pardons…as Adam Schiff sits on the panel. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

Pardons are bad, except all the ones Biden issued.

Commenters say Republicans should just ignore these Democrats.

They are r*******. Don’t pay attention to them. They can’t even pass a piece of legislation right now. — Bradley Batdorf 🇺🇸 (@BradleyBatdorf) April 30, 2025

They serve zero purpose right now. It’s a race to replace on the Republican side, who seem to always be on vacation at this point. — Bradley Batdorf 🇺🇸 (@BradleyBatdorf) April 30, 2025

They are making a show of this as part of their “more is more” strategy — "look how bad Trump is for pardoning J6’ers." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

They’re spinning in circles to give their voters the illusion that work is being done, but nothing of value is getting accomplished.

Commenters know what the Dems are up to.

They continue to flail. Maybe they could put their heads together and come up with some policies they would like to promote. — Jean (@jazziejaf) April 30, 2025

If Americans still cared about this, we wouldn't have re-elected Trump this last November.

Yet another 80-20 issue that they just can't let go of. It's almost kinda sad. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 30, 2025

If your only meaningful act is to oppose a leader, you’re desperately lost. — 𝕆𝕣𝕒𝕔𝕝𝕖 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕒 (@OracleAntenna) April 30, 2025

Again, voters are over January 6. They want to move forward, not be dragged into the past with the Democrat Party. But this is what happens when your party is bereft of new ideas.