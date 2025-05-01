SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim...
Stuck in the Past: Democrats Rehash January 6th Instead of Presenting Voters with New Ideas

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:55 AM on May 01, 2025
ImgFlip

The Democrat Party is stuck in the past. Some days it’s the 1960s when they’re out protesting and singing cringe-inducing folk songs, other days it’s January 6, 2021. Wednesday it was January 6. So instead of doing anything constructive they gathered to re-litigate the day that voters rendered the ultimate judgment to on November 5, 2024.

They're still raw over Trump's January 6 pardons, too. (READ)

The Democrats are a nostalgia rock act playing all their old songs and going through the motions.

Posters say they have little choice since they refuse to write any new material.

Pardons are bad, except all the ones Biden issued.

Commenters say Republicans should just ignore these Democrats.

They’re spinning in circles to give their voters the illusion that work is being done, but nothing of value is getting accomplished.

Commenters know what the Dems are up to.

Again, voters are over January 6. They want to move forward, not be dragged into the past with the Democrat Party. But this is what happens when your party is bereft of new ideas.

