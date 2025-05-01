Air DeSantis: Florida Governor Wants to Arrange Illegal Alien Deportations to El Salvador

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to speed up illegal alien deportations out of the Sunshine State. He’s asking the president of El Salvador for his okay so he can put them on planes headed to the Central American country as soon as possible.

BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offers to fly illegal aliens to @NayibBukele's El Salvador, says he wants approval to round up "10,000" illegal aliens on moment's notice." I can set up, at a moment's notice within 72 hours, 10,000 beds for illegals so they can be processed and deported. We can run flights to El Salvador wherever they need to." "We're READY to do more. We want DHS to approve some of our plans."LOVE the urgency!

I'm glad to hear Ron DeSantis speak out on this subject. Florida has a MAJOR issue with illegal aliens, and he's been kind of quiet about it up til now.

They say upwards of 3M illegals may be in this state alone... — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 1, 2025

Posters like the idea. They say DeSantis already has experience flying illegal aliens into Democrat sanctuary cities. Why not send some to Central America?

DeSantis is showing he’s got the guts where it counts. Offering a solution, with real teeth, not just lip service. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) May 1, 2025

Gotta love it. Ron doing all the things we want. — The Salty Chef (@TheSaltyChef007) May 1, 2025

He was already flying them to other cities, just as easy to send them back to their countries. — Golden Age Matt (@MattFromDeltona) May 1, 2025

@Sec_Noem give this a green light — Coach n Stitch (@CoachN51440) May 1, 2025

Music to the majority of Americans ears.



Nobody cares how much the 21% approval MS-DNC-13 gang cries.



Just laugh at @TheDemocrats and mock them and ignore them. — Gina2024🇺🇸🇸🇪🇺🇸 (@Gina2024F) May 1, 2025

Time to get my Desantis Air tee shirt out again. — SherOhio (@wells_sher) May 1, 2025

We hope the El Salvadoran president answers the call and the details can be worked out with Florida and the Trump administration. We’d like a DeSantis Air t-shirt, too.