SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim...
Stuck in the Past: Democrats Rehash January 6th Instead of Presenting Voters with...
Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out...
Beware Incels, X Hilariously Mocks Hitler's 80th 'Death Day'
Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them...
Canada’s Defense Department Will Not Tolerate Tampon Dispensers Being Removed From Men’s R...
Greg Casar Threatens to Go After Elon Musk if Democrats Win Back House...
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die...
VIP
Black Woman Who Moved to Ghana Would Rather Come Back to America and...
California State Senator Wants to Decriminalize Welfare Fraud Less Than $25,000
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says the Biden Administration Knew the Right Way to Deport...
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake...
VIP
The Wisconsin Supreme Court Makes Fools of Pro-Dugan Democrats
Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism...

Air DeSantis: Florida Governor Wants to Arrange Illegal Alien Deportations to El Salvador

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 AM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to speed up illegal alien deportations out of the Sunshine State. He’s asking the president of El Salvador for his okay so he can put them on planes headed to the Central American country as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offers to fly illegal aliens to @NayibBukele's El Salvador, says he wants approval to round up "10,000" illegal aliens on moment's notice."

I can set up, at a moment's notice within 72 hours, 10,000 beds for illegals so they can be processed and deported. We can run flights to El Salvador wherever they need to."

"We're READY to do more. We want DHS to approve some of our plans."LOVE the urgency!

Here’s DeSantis on Fox News. (WATCH)

Posters like the idea. They say DeSantis already has experience flying illegal aliens into Democrat sanctuary cities. Why not send some to Central America?

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We hope the El Salvadoran president answers the call and the details can be worked out with Florida and the Trump administration. We’d like a DeSantis Air t-shirt, too.

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA GOVERNOR ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them to Not Look Like Slobs
Warren Squire
Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out SOS for Reuters’ Drone
Warren Squire
Beware Incels, X Hilariously Mocks Hitler's 80th 'Death Day'
Gordon K
SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim Crow Past
Warren Squire
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die When His Business Went Bankrupt
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears Grateful Calvin
Advertisement