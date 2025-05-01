Maine Speaker Bans Rep From Voting Until She Recants Her Position on Boys...
VIP
Denim-Clad Democrats Continue Sacrificing Us on the Altar of Virtue Signaling Governance
Park Ranger Whose Job Elon Musk Came for Announces Run for Senate
CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor
Judge Releases Suspected Tesla Firebomber Citing Lack of Access to ‘Gender-Affirming Care’
Compare and Contrast: Two Headlines on Deportations Illustrate Why NO ONE Trust the...
NYT Says Arrested Columbia Student Who 'Liked to Kill Jews' Wanted Peace in...
THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With...
Grab Your Popcorn! Joe Biden to Sit Down With ABC for First Post-POTUS...
Judge Says Trump’s Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Is Unlawful as There Is No...
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries...
Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’
TDS by Association: Scott Jennings Sings Praises of Elon Musk and DOGE As...
Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says I...

Class Clowns: Dems Crockett and Raskin Join Forces to ‘Educate’ Americans on the U.S. Constitution

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In most cases, students are only as smart as their teachers. Which is why Democrat Representatives Jasmine Crockett and Jamie Raskin are the last two people we need educating Americans about the U.S Constitution. Good Lord, just no!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett says conservatives don’t understand the Constitution, but she and Jamie Raskin are here to help:

"So you just heard it directly from Jamie Raskin. He is trying to teach these people some constitutional law, y'all. They ain't trying to listen."

"They act like it's only one amendment in the Constitution. The second, and they read that one wrong."

"Listen, if you care about this country, if you care about the Constitution, if you care about anything, then you will go and tell somebody what we have just educated you on."

Trust us, it sounds even dumber seeing them say it out loud. (WATCH)

It felt like Crockett went away for a brief time, but now she’s making up for all the ignorance she didn’t get to share.

Commenters say the U.S. Constitution is pretty straightforward, and they don’t need her and Raskin ripping it to shreds to reshape it for their party’s agenda.

Sorry, Jasmine, but we do understand the Constitution. It's simple.Only US Citizens vote.I

mmigrants are welcome with open arms, but it needs to be done LEGALLY.

The POTUS has complete control over the Executive Branch of government.

We have the right to bear arms.99% of what elected Democrats does spits in the face of the Constitution.@JasmineForUS needs to STFU.

— 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) May 1, 2025

Recommended

CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yep, Raskin and Crockett are perfect for the job… of sharing nonsense with utterly no self-awareness or remorse.

Just hearing and seeing the demented Democrat duo had commenters rushing to the medicine cabinet.

The only thing this pair is teaching anyone is who not to listen to. Class is permanently cancelled due to ignorance.

Tags: CONSTITUTION DEMOCRATS EDUCATION FUNNY JAMIE RASKIN LAW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor
Amy Curtis
Maine Speaker Bans Rep From Voting Until She Recants Her Position on Boys in Girls' Sports
Brett T.
Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says It ALL
Doug P.
Compare and Contrast: Two Headlines on Deportations Illustrate Why NO ONE Trust the Media Anymore
Amy Curtis
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL
Grateful Calvin
Park Ranger Whose Job Elon Musk Came for Announces Run for Senate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor Amy Curtis
Advertisement