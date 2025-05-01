Class Clowns: Dems Crockett and Raskin Join Forces to ‘Educate’ Americans on the U.S. Constitution

In most cases, students are only as smart as their teachers. Which is why Democrat Representatives Jasmine Crockett and Jamie Raskin are the last two people we need educating Americans about the U.S Constitution. Good Lord, just no!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett says conservatives don’t understand the Constitution, but she and Jamie Raskin are here to help: "So you just heard it directly from Jamie Raskin. He is trying to teach these people some constitutional law, y'all. They ain't trying to listen." "They act like it's only one amendment in the Constitution. The second, and they read that one wrong." "Listen, if you care about this country, if you care about the Constitution, if you care about anything, then you will go and tell somebody what we have just educated you on."

Trust us, it sounds even dumber seeing them say it out loud. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett says conservatives don’t understand the Constitution, but she and Jamie Raskin are here to help:



"So you just heard it directly from Jamie Raskin. He is trying to teach these people some constitutional law, y'all. They ain't trying to listen."



"They act like… pic.twitter.com/hXiS18qsru — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2025

She's the champion for the room temperature IQ constituency. We should encourage her to keep yapping. Make her the face of the democrat party. — Ebersmoll 🇺🇸 (@50mmFR) May 1, 2025

It felt like Crockett went away for a brief time, but now she’s making up for all the ignorance she didn’t get to share.

Commenters say the U.S. Constitution is pretty straightforward, and they don’t need her and Raskin ripping it to shreds to reshape it for their party’s agenda.

Sorry, Jasmine, but we do understand the Constitution. It's simple.Only US Citizens vote.I mmigrants are welcome with open arms, but it needs to be done LEGALLY. The POTUS has complete control over the Executive Branch of government. We have the right to bear arms.99% of what elected Democrats does spits in the face of the Constitution.@JasmineForUS needs to STFU. — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) May 1, 2025

The designated liars: Jamie Raskin, Eric Swalwell, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, AOC, and the newest member, J-Crock. All politicians lie, but these are the truly gifted ones, able to utter the most destructive lies without a flutter of shame or embarrassment. — Every Dad (@EveryDad2000) May 1, 2025

Yep, Raskin and Crockett are perfect for the job… of sharing nonsense with utterly no self-awareness or remorse.

Just hearing and seeing the demented Democrat duo had commenters rushing to the medicine cabinet.

I need a tylenol now. Thanks — Justin (@Aries00000003) May 1, 2025

OMG. how embarrassing. — And so it goes. (@MakeUrMov) May 1, 2025

This is so embarrassing for the Democrats — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 1, 2025

Imagine listening to these two and feeling “educated”. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) May 1, 2025

The only thing this pair is teaching anyone is who not to listen to. Class is permanently cancelled due to ignorance.