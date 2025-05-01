SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim Crow Past

It’s always interesting how Democrats bring up their party’s sins and try to attribute them to the Republican Party. Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is trying to disparage the SAVE Act by comparing it to his party’s Jim Crow past. Many on X are asking Schumer how proof of citizenship ties into the racist policies once put forth by leaders of his party in days long past.
Here’s Schumer. (WATCH)
Chuck Schumer, how is a bill requiring voters to offer proof of citizenship *anything* like the racist policies Democrats embraced following the Civil War?— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 1, 2025
I’d really like to know
And so would the 80% of Americans who agree that we need the SAVE Act! https://t.co/lJptEkCQ5u pic.twitter.com/fSyt5u42Y7
The Dems talking about Jim Crow as if R’s are the Party of Jim Crow is WILD yet ON-BRAND. As to your question, I’d like to know too.— Olivia P. Walker (@olivia_p_walker) May 1, 2025
Democrats are the Party of Jim Crow— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 1, 2025
That makes it that much more inexcusable when they throw that accusation around irresponsibly
The Democrat Party owns Jim Crow. They can never give it away.
Democrats seem stuck on this idea that the only time Americans don’t have to prove their identity is when they decide who leads our country. Commenters know why.
I need an ID for a bank account, why not for voting? How could checking this be a bad thing.— VonDoom ☕️ (@CryptoVonDoom) April 30, 2025
It’s only a bad thing if you want to cheat— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025
Big facts. Says a lot when you break it down to its foundation.— VonDoom ☕️ (@CryptoVonDoom) May 1, 2025
Why is he not advocating for not needing an I.D. for anything, since minorities are incapable of obtaining them, according to Democrats?— KandiWikinson (@KandiWikinson) April 30, 2025
Posters say Schumer is upping his rhetoric since his party turned on him for supporting President Donald Trump's budget plan.
He’s radicalized his rhetoric after the base turned on him— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025
How low can they go?— Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) April 30, 2025
I want my country back.
I want to be able to trust again.
I don’t think they’ve reached the bottom yet. Not even close.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025
There is nothing Schumer won't say or do to maintain control and power, nothing.— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 30, 2025
Schumer is all about power. He recently hinted he’s not retiring anytime soon, even though he’ll probably face a primary challenge when he’s up for reelection.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member