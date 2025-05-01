Stuck in the Past: Democrats Rehash January 6th Instead of Presenting Voters with...
Air DeSantis: Florida Governor Wants to Arrange Illegal Alien Deportations to El Salvador
Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out...
Beware Incels, X Hilariously Mocks Hitler's 80th 'Death Day'
Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them...
Canada’s Defense Department Will Not Tolerate Tampon Dispensers Being Removed From Men’s R...
Greg Casar Threatens to Go After Elon Musk if Democrats Win Back House...
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die...
VIP
Black Woman Who Moved to Ghana Would Rather Come Back to America and...
California State Senator Wants to Decriminalize Welfare Fraud Less Than $25,000
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says the Biden Administration Knew the Right Way to Deport...
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake...
VIP
The Wisconsin Supreme Court Makes Fools of Pro-Dugan Democrats
Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism...

SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim Crow Past

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:10 AM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It’s always interesting how Democrats bring up their party’s sins and try to attribute them to the Republican Party. Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is trying to disparage the SAVE Act by comparing it to his party’s Jim Crow past. Many on X are asking Schumer how proof of citizenship ties into the racist policies once put forth by leaders of his party in days long past.

Advertisement

Here’s Schumer. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party owns Jim Crow. They can never give it away.

Democrats seem stuck on this idea that the only time Americans don’t have to prove their identity is when they decide who leads our country. Commenters know why.

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Posters say Schumer is upping his rhetoric since his party turned on him for supporting President Donald Trump's budget plan.

Schumer is all about power. He recently hinted he’s not retiring anytime soon, even though he’ll probably face a primary challenge when he’s up for reelection.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY JIM CROW PRIMARY REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTER ID VOTER SUPPRESSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them to Not Look Like Slobs
Warren Squire
Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out SOS for Reuters’ Drone
Warren Squire
Beware Incels, X Hilariously Mocks Hitler's 80th 'Death Day'
Gordon K
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die When His Business Went Bankrupt
Eric V.
Canada’s Defense Department Will Not Tolerate Tampon Dispensers Being Removed From Men’s Restrooms
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears Grateful Calvin
Advertisement