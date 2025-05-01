SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim Crow Past

It’s always interesting how Democrats bring up their party’s sins and try to attribute them to the Republican Party. Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is trying to disparage the SAVE Act by comparing it to his party’s Jim Crow past. Many on X are asking Schumer how proof of citizenship ties into the racist policies once put forth by leaders of his party in days long past.

Chuck Schumer, how is a bill requiring voters to offer proof of citizenship *anything* like the racist policies Democrats embraced following the Civil War?



And so would the 80% of Americans who agree that we need the SAVE Act! https://t.co/lJptEkCQ5u pic.twitter.com/fSyt5u42Y7 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 1, 2025

The Dems talking about Jim Crow as if R’s are the Party of Jim Crow is WILD yet ON-BRAND. As to your question, I’d like to know too. — Olivia P. Walker (@olivia_p_walker) May 1, 2025

Democrats are the Party of Jim Crow



That makes it that much more inexcusable when they throw that accusation around irresponsibly — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 1, 2025

The Democrat Party owns Jim Crow. They can never give it away.

Democrats seem stuck on this idea that the only time Americans don’t have to prove their identity is when they decide who leads our country. Commenters know why.

I need an ID for a bank account, why not for voting? How could checking this be a bad thing. — VonDoom ☕️ (@CryptoVonDoom) April 30, 2025

It’s only a bad thing if you want to cheat — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

Big facts. Says a lot when you break it down to its foundation. — VonDoom ☕️ (@CryptoVonDoom) May 1, 2025

Why is he not advocating for not needing an I.D. for anything, since minorities are incapable of obtaining them, according to Democrats? — KandiWikinson (@KandiWikinson) April 30, 2025

Posters say Schumer is upping his rhetoric since his party turned on him for supporting President Donald Trump's budget plan.

He’s radicalized his rhetoric after the base turned on him — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

I want to be able to trust again. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) April 30, 2025

I don’t think they’ve reached the bottom yet. Not even close. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

There is nothing Schumer won't say or do to maintain control and power, nothing. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 30, 2025

Schumer is all about power. He recently hinted he’s not retiring anytime soon, even though he’ll probably face a primary challenge when he’s up for reelection.