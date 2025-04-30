Scott Jennings Explains How Trump is Winning the Illegal Immigration Long Game

The legacy media and their Democrat Party want you to think President Donald Trump is losing the illegal immigration battle. He's already proved that President Joe Biden lied about the border. All we needed to close the border was a new president who genuinely wanted to do it. Now, Trump is dealing with the millions of illegal aliens within our borders and the Democrats who want to keep them here.

Scott Jennings explains how Trump is bringing order to Biden's chaos. (READ)

Scott Jennings hammers Dem narrative that Trump is losing the political battle over immigration: “When it all shakes out, what are they going to be able to say? Donald Trump effectively closed the southern border just by taking office." “The old way was, hey, just get here and we'll find a way and it'll probably work out for you. The new message is, don't come here, please don't come here. And now people know that we mean it." “When it all shakes out. I think we're going to find that Donald Trump inherited the biggest mess of all was on immigration." "He had the biggest cleanup job to do on it, and he ultimately did what he had to do to bring order to it." "I still think it's their number one issue."

Here's Jennings' full explanation. (WATCH)

You rarely hear Democrats talk about the border. Instead, they’ve turned their focus inward towards the illegal aliens in our country.

Posters say Dems won’t win that battle either. Keeping criminal illegal aliens within our nation’s borders is not a winning issue.

It’s an issue that the right will win, even if only for the fact it has Democrats fighting publicly to defend gang members and domestic abusers.



The challenge will be getting people to understand and appreciate the tariff war, and why it matters. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 29, 2025

Media 101:



Amplify, lie and propagandize every perceived misstep inn herculean task of removing millions of illegals that they cheered coming here— while defending criminal aliens and those that shield them.



Won't work. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2025

Commenters say ‘journalists’ and their fellow Dems are trying to amplify alleged mistakes by ICE into sympathetic narratives to paint all deportations as wrong.

It’s something they conveniently avoided doing under President Barack Obama.

Due to the sheer number of people who are here illegally, deportations may have complications or there may be compelling stories for the stay of these people.



I’m sure it was the same for the nearly 6 million illegals who were deported under Obama’s two terms. — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) April 29, 2025

100%



Every perceived misstep is magnified and propagandized; unlike under Obama etc. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2025

If Democrats get back into power they will open the border right back up & give amnesty. D's won't mess around again, they need the votes. — sembuh (@Corinna40841287) April 29, 2025

Trump will need to stay vigilant to rid America of all illegal aliens. Republicans need to maintain power because if Democrats regain power, their first acts will be to grant all illegal aliens in America amnesty and reopen the border again.