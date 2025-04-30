Who They Are: New Mexico Democrat Brags He Voted AGAINST Laken Riley Act, Crowd Erupts in Applause

There is something seriously sinister about the Democrat Party. Its members and voters applaud evil. This came into tight focus recently in New Mexico. You’ll recall the Laken Riley Act charges the Department of Homeland Security with detaining illegal aliens who have admitted to or been charged with theft, assault, drunk driving, and other infractions. This is so they are not released to commit other crimes while awaiting an immigration hearing. It saves American lives. But not so fast, Democrat Representative Gabe Vasquez brags he's a hero for NOT voting for the Laken Riley Act. A crowd of his supporters thinks that’s great.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨WATCH: Democrat Congressman Gabe Vasquez BRAGS about voting against the Laken Riley Act, as crowd applauds



Vasquez represents a border district in New Mexico that Trump won in 2024. pic.twitter.com/MIUf98Vlne — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 29, 2025

And they are clapping for the death of an innocent American nursing student. No votes next election for this evil man. — Tee Baille (@TeeBaille) April 29, 2025

The fact that many in the crowd clapped makes it worse. — DC (@DennisC919) April 29, 2025

What kind of people are these? They are Democrats who place all illegal aliens over the very lives of American citizens.

Commenters can not understand what makes Democrats so radically in love with illegal aliens.

I just can’t see a scenario or reason why on the world you would be against deporting criminal aliens…?



Especially after what happened to Laken Riley. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@MuskDSyndrome) April 29, 2025

It was only 'courageous' in the sense that it exposed just how little regard he has for American lives.

In a sense, yeah, that took some real guts. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 29, 2025

I feel so bad for Laken and her family. This must seem like such a betrayal. I hope they know a whole nation stands with them. Politicians aren’t human. — ⚜️ MLCVE ⚜️ (@MLCVE1234) April 29, 2025

We hope her family never hears this Democrat bragging.

Posters say it points to the depths Dems are willing to go to make sure illegal aliens can roam free and target Americans.

🔁 “Vasquez bragging about voting down a bill named after a murdered American shows just how far some politicians will go to please activists instead of protecting their constituents. In a border district, no less. NM-2 deserves better. — Kay Taiwo (@KayTaiwo260686) April 29, 2025

Well the next time a illegal Alien rapes and / or kills another one of our women or children we should be playing this on repeat when Gabe runs for reelection — Vinnie @ Pro-Stupid News (@ProStupidNews) April 29, 2025

It should be on repeat regardless. Anyone who runs against him should just play it on repeat. — J P 🌟 (@jrp26bc) April 29, 2025

Make a list of every person who voted against it as a reminder for the midterm election next year.



This can't go unnoticed — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) April 29, 2025

This clip should be turned into a GOP midterm campaign ad for every race. Force the entire Democrat Party to go on record either defending or condemning their fellow party members who voted against the Laken Riley Act.