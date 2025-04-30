Tears of a Clown: Diminutive Dem Shri Thanedar Wigs Out Over Suspended and...
Scott Jennings Explains How Trump is Winning the Illegal Immigration Long Game
VIP
Detransitioner Says That Transitioning Starting at 16 'Nearly Destroyed Me'
Politico 'Playbook was brought to you by Planned Parenthood'
MAGA Grandma Shuts Down MSNBC Reporter by Reminding Him of Inflation Under Biden
LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating...
Boomers in Canada Said ‘Dealing With Trump’ Was Their No. 1 Issue
Attorney Hears That More 'High-Powered Legal Talent' Is Joining Hannah Dugan's Team
VIP
Abortion by Any Other Name
Trump Ousts Kamala's Man, Doug Emhoff, from Holocaust Museum Board in Push for...
Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagr...
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Messed Up SO BAD Even the Wisconsin Supreme Court...
Dem Strategist Tells MSNBC the Party of Walz, Emhoff, and Hogg Needs a...
DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week

Who They Are: New Mexico Democrat Brags He Voted AGAINST Laken Riley Act, Crowd Erupts in Applause

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

There is something seriously sinister about the Democrat Party. Its members and voters applaud evil. This came into tight focus recently in New Mexico. You’ll recall the Laken Riley Act charges the Department of Homeland Security with detaining illegal aliens who have admitted to or been charged with theft, assault, drunk driving, and other infractions. This is so they are not released to commit other crimes while awaiting an immigration hearing. It saves American lives. But not so fast, Democrat Representative Gabe Vasquez brags he's a hero for NOT voting for the Laken Riley Act. A crowd of his supporters thinks that’s great.

Advertisement

See for yourself. (WATCH)

What kind of people are these? They are Democrats who place all illegal aliens over the very lives of American citizens.

Commenters can not understand what makes Democrats so radically in love with illegal aliens.

Recommended

LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating a Gangster
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We hope her family never hears this Democrat bragging.

Posters say it points to the depths Dems are willing to go to make sure illegal aliens can roam free and target Americans.

Advertisement

This clip should be turned into a GOP midterm campaign ad for every race. Force the entire Democrat Party to go on record either defending or condemning their fellow party members who voted against the Laken Riley Act.

Tags: AD COMMERCIAL DEMOCRATS GOP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating a Gangster
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings Explains How Trump is Winning the Illegal Immigration Long Game
Warren Squire
MAGA Grandma Shuts Down MSNBC Reporter by Reminding Him of Inflation Under Biden
Brett T.
Tears of a Clown: Diminutive Dem Shri Thanedar Wigs Out Over Suspended and Charged Wisconsin Judge
Warren Squire
Attorney Hears That More 'High-Powered Legal Talent' Is Joining Hannah Dugan's Team
Brett T.
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating a Gangster Aaron Walker
Advertisement