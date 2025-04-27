Trump-Voting Traitors? Hakeem Jeffries Makes Uncivil Comment During Capitol Civil War History Talk

Senator Hakeem Jeffries and Representative Cory Booker have staged a sit-in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building. Earlier today, the two Democrats were doing a Bible study. Now, they’ve switched to history lessons. Jeffries talked about the Civil War and in doing so appeared to label tens of millions of Americans… traitors.

See if you agree. Oh, and brace yourself for the longest 90 seconds of your life. (WATCH)

🚨Hakeem Jeffries, at a “sit in” on the steps of the Capitol with Cory Booker in another Resistance™️ stunt —



— says this moment in America reminds him of what US Grant said at start of the Civil War:



“There are but two parties in America right now, patriots and traitors." pic.twitter.com/xWGLDJFFTP See— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

“There are but two parties in America right now, patriots and traitors."



Hakeem Jeffries isn't wrong.



He's just confused about which of these two parties he and his ilk belong to. pic.twitter.com/Z1pt0ihEC2 — Robert F. Geier (@rfgeier) April 27, 2025

Nice of him to admit the obvious -- Democrats are traitors. — Stan Brown (@Stanonstuff) April 27, 2025

We have to agree. Any American or political party that elevates illegal aliens over their fellow countrymen is traitorous.

Some commenters say this ‘resistance’ event signals that the Democrat Party is not long for this world.

This is what a party looks like when it is going extinct and they don’t even know it…Walking around like Bruce Willis in the 6th Sense having no idea that they are ghosts. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) April 27, 2025

An “hours long” sit in.



The performative resistance at it again. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Both of them are so boring, even an hour was too long. I listened to that 90 secs clip and don't know what he's talking about.



I hope this isn't still about their favorite illegal criminal migrant. If so they need to let that losing argument go. — Sophia (@Sophia101121) April 27, 2025

Yes, that clip was excruciating.

One poster says a new talking point memo has gone out to Democrats to play up patriotism and Old Glory.

This week, their DNC handlers have to them that they must “reclaim the flag” by pretending to be patriots and claiming that we “are a nation of laws”- all the while, screeching about the arrest of one of their judges who clearly broke the law”🤡 — JackWard173 (@JWard173) April 27, 2025

In which a sitting Senator sits on the steps of the U.S. Capital and calls nearly 78 million U.S citizens "traitors." — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) April 27, 2025

So now the Dems are calling Republicans traitors? This is gonna end well! — Lakota Patriot (@n8ivpatriot) April 27, 2025

That’s how we heard it. Jeffries was calling all Republicans and Trump voters traitors. We’ll wait and see if Republicans call him out and demand he retract his statement.