Trump-Voting Traitors? Hakeem Jeffries Makes Uncivil Comment During Capitol Civil War History Talk

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:40 PM on April 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senator Hakeem Jeffries and Representative Cory Booker have staged a sit-in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building. Earlier today, the two Democrats were doing a Bible study. Now, they’ve switched to history lessons. Jeffries talked about the Civil War and in doing so appeared to label tens of millions of Americans… traitors.

See if you agree. Oh, and brace yourself for the longest 90 seconds of your life. (WATCH)

We have to agree. Any American or political party that elevates illegal aliens over their fellow countrymen is traitorous.

Some commenters say this ‘resistance’ event signals that the Democrat Party is not long for this world.

Yes, that clip was excruciating.

One poster says a new talking point memo has gone out to Democrats to play up patriotism and Old Glory.

That’s how we heard it. Jeffries was calling all Republicans and Trump voters traitors. We’ll wait and see if Republicans call him out and demand he retract his statement.

Tags: CAPITOL CIVIL WAR CORY BOOKER DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES

