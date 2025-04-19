Stephen Miller: Democrats View Americans as ‘Acceptable Collateral Damage’ in War Against Citizenship

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is never shy around the press. Of all of President Donald Trump’s staff, he’s arguably the most outspoken. On Friday, he didn’t hold back, letting the press know the Trump White House, unlike the Democrat Party, places the lives of American citizens over the desires of illegal aliens.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

@StephenM refuses to stay inside the lines the corporate press draw up for these press avails:



“This is debate between a party that believes in nationhood...and a party that is waging war against the idea of nationhood."



“As far as they're concerned, every single American citizen who's hurt or k*lled as a result is acceptable collateral damage."



“We're shutting it down, and we'll never apologize for it."Bang. That’s a stark, memorable contrast.



Miller is conducting these pressers masterfully — possessing an encyclopedic knowledge of the issues, debunking Fake News narratives, rejecting the premise of gotcha questions and using the platform to drive home the broader ideological divide between the parties.

He lays everything out here. (WATCH)

🚨@StephenM refuses to stay inside the lines the corporate press draw up for these press avails:



“This is debate between a party that believes in nationhood...and a party that is waging war against the idea of nationhood."



“As far as they're concerned, every single American… pic.twitter.com/hP9OBcTjyw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

Stephen is so great at communicating the Trump administration's message. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 18, 2025

Stephen Miller doesn’t come to play. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 18, 2025

Commenters wish all members of Trump’s team would echo Miller’s ‘collateral damage’ message.

A little more of this and before you know it, the DNC and MSM will cease to exist. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 18, 2025

This “collateral damage” message was one many of us made while exposing the open border agenda — but I have to ask, how many admin officials have you heard make it?



He’s the only one I can think of. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

It’s powerful because it’s true. Dems don’t care if Americans die or get hurt while they bend over backwards for illegal aliens.

Stephen is so great at communicating the Trump administration's message. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 18, 2025

He just refuses to accept the conditions of combat that the legacy media sets forth.



Wish many more would learn to do the same. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

Miller is fearless when dealing with the legacy media. We wish he would sit down and coach others on Trump’s staff on how to deal with a dishonest, biased press.