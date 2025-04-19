Dem Congressmen Will Have to Pay Their Own Way to Visit Deported Illegal...
Stephen Miller: Democrats View Americans as ‘Acceptable Collateral Damage’ in War Against Citizenship

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:08 AM on April 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is never shy around the press. Of all of President Donald Trump’s staff, he’s arguably the most outspoken. On Friday, he didn’t hold back, letting the press know the Trump White House, unlike the Democrat Party, places the lives of American citizens over the desires of illegal aliens.

Start here. (READ)

@StephenM refuses to stay inside the lines the corporate press draw up for these press avails:

“This is debate between a party that believes in nationhood...and a party that is waging war against the idea of nationhood."

“As far as they're concerned, every single American citizen who's hurt or k*lled as a result is acceptable collateral damage."

“We're shutting it down, and we'll never apologize for it."Bang. That’s a stark, memorable contrast.

Miller is conducting these pressers masterfully — possessing an encyclopedic knowledge of the issues, debunking Fake News narratives, rejecting the premise of gotcha questions and using the platform to drive home the broader ideological divide between the parties.

He lays everything out here. (WATCH)

Commenters wish all members of Trump’s team would echo Miller’s ‘collateral damage’ message.

