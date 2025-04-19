Democrats and Tats: Parody Music Video Shows the Dems Terroristic Transformation into DeMS-13 (WATCH)

Stephen Miller: Democrats View Americans as ‘Acceptable Collateral Damage’ in War Against...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on April 19, 2025
AP Photo/Luis Romero

Democrats are showing off their tats in a new parody music video that perfectly demonstrates how much the party has aligned itself with the foreign terrorist group MS-13. Many are now referring to the Democrat Party as DeMS-13 because they can’t contain their love for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the recently deported illegal alien who is now in prison in his native El Salvador.

Here’s the video with backing music by Santana. Oye Como Va, indeed. (WATCH)

There’s no lie.

Posters say the Democrats in the video secretly wish they could tat up and hit the streets.

One poster says the video has done wonders for failed Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

We agree. It’s an MS-13 makeover, not magic.

Another commenter says the MS-13 is working for the Democrat Party.

It’s more like the Democrat Party is working for MS-13.

Everyone knows who the biggest gang in America is.

Yep, it’s the Democrats, or as we should all start calling them, DeMS-13.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLEGALS

