Democrats and Tats: Parody Music Video Shows the Dems Terroristic Transformation into DeMS-13 (WATCH)

Democrats are showing off their tats in a new parody music video that perfectly demonstrates how much the party has aligned itself with the foreign terrorist group MS-13. Many are now referring to the Democrat Party as DeMS-13 because they can’t contain their love for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the recently deported illegal alien who is now in prison in his native El Salvador.

Here’s the video with backing music by Santana. Oye Como Va, indeed. (WATCH)

I see no difference in these gangsters and the ones they try to bring here. — WeirdReport (@WeirdUSPress) April 18, 2025

HAHAHA!!! Ilhan with the AK-47 FYW!!! — 45 Cal Vet (@45calVet) April 18, 2025

where's the lie? — Brandon (@BrandonH85_) April 18, 2025

There’s no lie.

Posters say the Democrats in the video secretly wish they could tat up and hit the streets.

Why do I feel like every person in this video would think they look great as a gang banger? — Zach H (@TheVeraciousZ) April 18, 2025

You're not wrong — Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) April 18, 2025

One poster says the video has done wonders for failed Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

Finally Tampon Tim looks tough! — BrianHeg (@brianheg) April 18, 2025

Let's not get carried away 😂 — Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) April 18, 2025

We agree. It’s an MS-13 makeover, not magic.

Another commenter says the MS-13 is working for the Democrat Party.

MS-13 are the Dems Enforcers. — Cyb∑rPunk 8811 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@NicholosPoma) April 18, 2025

Bought and paid for, one way or the other — Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) April 18, 2025

It’s more like the Democrat Party is working for MS-13.

Everyone knows who the biggest gang in America is.

The biggest most powerful gang in the US, democrats. — Disco Jensen (@DiscoJensen) April 18, 2025

Fact check ✅✅✅ — Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) April 18, 2025

Yep, it’s the Democrats, or as we should all start calling them, DeMS-13.