Astro-Nots? Sean Duffy Brings Some Would-Be Space Cadets’ Self-Delusion Crashing Down to Earth

Some of the all-female Blue Origin crew's egos were soaring along with the spacecraft as it momentarily touched the edge of space. However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent Katy Perry and Gayle King's egos crashing down to Earth by telling them the truth—that they are NOT astronauts.

They don’t meet the criteria to be called ‘astronauts.’ WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy just confirmed Katy Perry and Gayle King are NOT “astronauts”



“You cannot identify as an astronaut. They do not meet the FAA astronaut criteria,” Duffy said pic.twitter.com/9dEbPOkwXW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 18, 2025

Just because you do something for a brief time doesn’t mean you get to wear the job’s label, especially if you’re only along for the ride. These posters get it.

Perry and King aren’t astronauts. They’re just glorified cosplayers. Sorry, ladies.

