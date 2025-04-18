Scott Jennings Calls Out the ‘Party of Women’ for Embracing Alleged Wife-Beater Kilmar...
Astro-Nots? Sean Duffy Brings Some Would-Be Space Cadets’ Self-Delusion Crashing Down to Earth

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:18 AM on April 18, 2025
Townhall Media

Some of the all-female Blue Origin crew's egos were soaring along with the spacecraft as it momentarily touched the edge of space. However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent Katy Perry and Gayle King's egos crashing down to Earth by telling them the truth—that they are NOT astronauts.

They don’t meet the criteria to be called ‘astronauts.’ WATCH)

Just because you do something for a brief time doesn’t mean you get to wear the job’s label, especially if you’re only along for the ride. These posters get it.

Perry and King aren’t astronauts. They’re just glorified cosplayers. Sorry, ladies.

That picture says it all.

