Director’s Desire to Edit Trump from 1992’s ‘Home Alone 2’ Possibly Points to Earliest Example of TDS

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke

Filmmaker Chris Columbus appears to have been suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome since 1992. In a recent interview with Variety, he wishes he could remove President Donald Trump’s hilarious cameo from his film, 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.' He's wanted it gone for more than thirty years.

Here's the scene, Trump's only on screen for a few seconds. (WATCH)

Wanting to remove the funny scene is just crazy and petty. Here’s more. (READ)

"Home Alone 2" director Chris Columbus wants Donald Trump's cameo removed from the film.

“It's become this curse. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone. I can’t cut it. If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.

”Columbus said in 2020 that Trump more or less “bullied his way into the movie. We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’”

It’s bizarre that Columbus is obsessing over something from 33 years ago.

Since the scene caused him problems when it was filmed, it likely means Columbus is the first official TDS sufferer. Posters point out he seems mad he gave viewers something they enjoyed.

We’re getting into Orwellian territory with how directors and studios want to edit classic movies and TV shows. It's best to buy them on physical media to avoid your favorite shows being chopped up.

Commenters laughed that this Democrat director shares a name with someone his party despises - Christopher Columbus.

It would be ironic if Columbus ended up getting edited out of Democrat activities due to his problematic name. We guess he would have to spend some time home alone, too.

