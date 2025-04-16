Director’s Desire to Edit Trump from 1992’s ‘Home Alone 2’ Possibly Points to Earliest Example of TDS

Filmmaker Chris Columbus appears to have been suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome since 1992. In a recent interview with Variety, he wishes he could remove President Donald Trump’s hilarious cameo from his film, 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.' He's wanted it gone for more than thirty years.

Here's the scene, Trump's only on screen for a few seconds. (WATCH)

"Home Alone 2" director Chris Columbus wants Donald Trump's cameo removed: "It's become this curse. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone... If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country."… pic.twitter.com/WfSaRDPBYd — SynCronus (@syncronus) April 15, 2025

Wanting to remove the funny scene is just crazy and petty. Here’s more. (READ)

"Home Alone 2" director Chris Columbus wants Donald Trump's cameo removed from the film. “It's become this curse. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone. I can’t cut it. If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something. ”Columbus said in 2020 that Trump more or less “bullied his way into the movie. We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’”

What a weird thing to worry about this many years later. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) April 15, 2025

It’s bizarre that Columbus is obsessing over something from 33 years ago.

Since the scene caused him problems when it was filmed, it likely means Columbus is the first official TDS sufferer. Posters point out he seems mad he gave viewers something they enjoyed.

"People cheered when Trump showed up on screen." Seems like the most important detail. — GodParticles (@G0DParticles) April 15, 2025

"People cheered when Trump showed up on screen, but I have nothing but contempt and disdain for the sort of people who watch my movies, so why should I put things in a film that the audience likes?"



* I will never understand the brain rot that accompanies Leftism — Cruadin (@cruadin) April 15, 2025

Give me a break. He could have gone with any other hotel if he felt bullied by Trump. In 1992 this was just a funny cameo where a lost kid doesn’t realize he’s talking to a famous rich businessman. — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) April 15, 2025

It's the best scene in the movie. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) April 15, 2025

This is why people should buy physical copies. pic.twitter.com/tkYProHXeE — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) April 15, 2025

We’re getting into Orwellian territory with how directors and studios want to edit classic movies and TV shows. It's best to buy them on physical media to avoid your favorite shows being chopped up.

Commenters laughed that this Democrat director shares a name with someone his party despises - Christopher Columbus.

How has this dude not been cancelled for his name? — Howie (@HowieLongggg) April 15, 2025

I'm offended by Chris Columbus' name! He stole land from the Indians!



What a complete jackass. He should be honored to have our great president in his stupid movie. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) April 15, 2025

Chris should change his name to "Indigenous People." I'm offended by his name. — Josh Price (@PriceOnCulture) April 15, 2025

This reply slaps so hard 😂 pic.twitter.com/C4SQQ7yhIn — Gabriel Mican (@youwishmusic) April 15, 2025

It would be ironic if Columbus ended up getting edited out of Democrat activities due to his problematic name. We guess he would have to spend some time home alone, too.