San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City

Not the Attack of the 50 Foot Woman but pretty close. The city of San Francisco has erected a 45-foot metallic female statue to greet visitors arriving by ferry.

Here are more details. (READ)

San Francisco has erected a statue of a woman with no clothes on which will be greeting visitors in front of the Ferry Building. The 45-foot-tall statue was installed to "jazz up downtown" according to CBS News. One worker was seen doing a "surgical procedure" on the statue's rear end. The sculpture and base weigh 30,000 pounds. "This sculpture is about being seen. Women’s presence in public art is rare. When they are depicted, it is often through outdated or passive narratives," said artist Marco Cochrane."She stands strong, aware, and grounded—calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear."

The naked statue was undergoing a rather invasive procedure when camera crews arrived. (WATCH)

That guys friends will forever make fun of him going up in that part of the statue 😂 — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) April 10, 2025

Yes, he will be the butt of several jokes which are sure to crack up everyone.

We imagine people who saw the 'procedure' were having flashbacks to their encounters with the TSA.

Nothing says “reviving downtown” like a 45-foot naked lady getting rear-end surgery.

San Francisco never fails to out-weird itself.🙃 — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) April 10, 2025

Imagine you get off the ferry and the first thing you see is a guy with his entire torso up a sculpture's a$$. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 11, 2025

Honestly I'll be shocked if they don't come back to it in 6 months, chop the breasts off and declare it "the first ever trans statue" and pat themselves on the back for being so progressive and woke. — C.L. (@crazyc987654321) April 11, 2025

Nothing says Christmas at Union Square like a tribute to “Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman pic.twitter.com/htghUShaq1 — Dave Austin (@DaveAus23503512) April 11, 2025

We love B movies. Hopefully, they’ll put a coat on the naked statue if it gets a little chilly during the holidays.