Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are...
Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New...
'Beyond Wild': Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Needs a Mental Test While Praising 'Sharp...
VIP
Is China Behind These AI-Generated Videos of Fat Americans in Sweatshops?
Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask
Florida AG Officially Charges Ryan Routh With Attempted Assassination
New York Has a Brand: Police Hunt for Man in ‘Vile Subway Attack’...
Rep. Gregario Casar Says Trump MUST End Elon Musk's Reign of Terror in...
VIP
A Rose by Any Other Name Is Still Deadly, Disastrous Socialism
Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and...
Crash in NYC Has Rep. Eric Swalwell Wondering How Long It'll Be Until...
MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting...
David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee

San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on April 11, 2025
ImgFlip

Not the Attack of the 50 Foot Woman but pretty close. The city of San Francisco has erected a 45-foot metallic female statue to greet visitors arriving by ferry.

Advertisement

Here are more details. (READ)

San Francisco has erected a statue of a woman with no clothes on which will be greeting visitors in front of the Ferry Building.

The 45-foot-tall statue was installed to "jazz up downtown" according to CBS News.

One worker was seen doing a "surgical procedure" on the statue's rear end.

The sculpture and base weigh 30,000 pounds.

"This sculpture is about being seen. Women’s presence in public art is rare. When they are depicted, it is often through outdated or passive narratives," said artist Marco Cochrane."She stands strong, aware, and grounded—calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear."

The naked statue was undergoing a rather invasive procedure when camera crews arrived. (WATCH)

Recommended

Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yes, he will be the butt of several jokes which are sure to crack up everyone.

We imagine people who saw the 'procedure' were having flashbacks to their encounters with the TSA.

We love B movies. Hopefully, they’ll put a coat on the naked statue if it gets a little chilly during the holidays.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FUNNY SAN FRANCISCO STATUE STATUES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask
Brett T.
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are the Pro-Illegal Alien Party
Warren Squire
Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New York’s Hudson River (VIDEO)
Warren Squire
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)
Sam J.
MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting Shoplifters
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask Brett T.
Advertisement