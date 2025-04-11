Capitol Check-Ups: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Lawmakers to Pass Physicals and Undergo Drug Testing

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says what’s good for President Donald Trump is good for Congress as well. She wants all elected lawmakers to get physicals and make the results public. She also wants our elected representatives to pass a drug test, divulge their alcohol consumption, and provide their prescription medication usage.

President Trump is reporting to Walter Reed for his annual physical. I am sure he will have a great report because I know he is in fantastic shape and is sharp as a tack! However, House Representatives and Senators should have to have physicals as well and the results should be public. Drug test, alcohol consumption, and specific prescription medication usage should be known to the public. We have many serving that are not mentally or physically functioning well enough to serve. Even some who are barely functioning and whose staff fully control their voting cards! When your Rep or Senator is constantly using their staff like nursing home care workers, it’s time for them to RETIRE and it’s time for them to be replaced! This goes for both sides of the aisle!

Great idea. We need a clear headed congress when they're making important decisions. — 🇺🇸 (@Tosirwithlove5) April 11, 2025

If most Americans have to do this to get a job it only makes sense for those we vote into office.

Commenters know why most of Congress would oppose these requirements.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer would not pass a physical. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 11, 2025

Mitch Mcconnel would fail! — Judy321 (@JudyBH4) April 11, 2025

Nancy and Chuck and Mitch almost quality for an autopsy instead of a physical. — TheWorldHasGoneNuts (@PatrickMcSwain2) April 11, 2025

They’re like congressional zombies at this point.

Many posters have an idea of what should happen if lawmakers fail these currently hypothetical tests.

What happens to a representative that fails the test? — Snarktactical (@snarktactical) April 11, 2025

Their vote in their respective chamber is suspended until they have completed a certified drug rehab course of at least 3 months duration.

At THEIR OWN expense! — I LIKE IKE (@JBONZ47763) April 11, 2025

Rehab or dismissal — Sandra Johns (@sand61284) April 11, 2025

In any ordinary work place, this would be grounds for dismissal... 🤷 — Chris (@Vis__9) April 11, 2025

It’s sound cliche but we really should expect more from the people we vote into office. The least they can do is show they are mentally and physically up to the task of governing our nation given the power we trust them with