Victor Davis Hanson: If One Wanted to Destroy the U.S. the Last Four...
On the Road (Again): Bernie Sanders Has Been on the ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ Tour...
You Don't Have to Go Home But You Can't Stay Here: Judge Rules...
VIP
Modern Audiences Don't Exist, but Hollywood Is Trying Hard to Create Them
BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on...
So Much for 'Tax the Rich', Huh? Whoopi Tells Americans to 'Suck It...
FLUSHED AWAY: Gavin Newsom Had Half a BILLION In Funding to Stop Mexican...
WATCH: Colorado Dad NUKES School Board for Alienating His Daughter In the Name...
There's Nothing 'Toxic' About Masculinity: POWERFUL New XX-XY Advertisement Celebrates Men
The U.K. Is Broken: Mom ARRESTED, Jailed SEVEN HOURS for Confiscating iPads From...
Jasmine Crockett Demands We 'Connect the Dots' As She Blames Food, Housing Prices...
FIGHT! Katie Pavlich Confirms Obama's WH Portrait Has Been Moved and Replaced With...
Party of the PEOPLE: GOP Makes HUGE Gains Among Voters Who Were Asked...
Welcome Home! Released Prisoner Ksenia Karelina Has a Special Message for Trump and...

Capitol Check-Ups: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Lawmakers to Pass Physicals and Undergo Drug Testing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says what’s good for President Donald Trump is good for Congress as well. She wants all elected lawmakers to get physicals and make the results public. She also wants our elected representatives to pass a drug test, divulge their alcohol consumption, and provide their prescription medication usage.

Advertisement

Here's more. (READ)

President Trump is reporting to Walter Reed for his annual physical.

I am sure he will have a great report because I know he is in fantastic shape and is sharp as a tack!

However, House Representatives and Senators should have to have physicals as well and the results should be public.

Drug test, alcohol consumption, and specific prescription medication usage should be known to the public.

We have many serving that are not mentally or physically functioning well enough to serve.

Even some who are barely functioning and whose staff fully control their voting cards! 

When your Rep or Senator is constantly using their staff like nursing home care workers, it’s time for them to RETIRE and it’s time for them to be replaced! 

This goes for both sides of the aisle!

Recommended

BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on Netflix's Fictional 'Adolescence'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

If most Americans have to do this to get a job it only makes sense for those we vote into office.

Commenters know why most of Congress would oppose these requirements.

They’re like congressional zombies at this point.

Many posters have an idea of what should happen if lawmakers fail these currently hypothetical tests.

Advertisement

It’s sound cliche but we really should expect more from the people we vote into office. The least they can do is show they are mentally and physically up to the task of governing our nation given the power we trust them with

Tags: CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP DRUGS HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL ILLNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on Netflix's Fictional 'Adolescence'
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Colorado Dad NUKES School Board for Alienating His Daughter In the Name of 'Trans' Acceptance
Amy Curtis
You Don't Have to Go Home But You Can't Stay Here: Judge Rules Mahmoud Khalil CAN Be Deported
Eric V.
There's Nothing 'Toxic' About Masculinity: POWERFUL New XX-XY Advertisement Celebrates Men
Grateful Calvin
So Much for 'Tax the Rich', Huh? Whoopi Tells Americans to 'Suck It Up' and Pay More In Taxes
Amy Curtis
FIGHT! Katie Pavlich Confirms Obama's WH Portrait Has Been Moved and Replaced With THIS
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on Netflix's Fictional 'Adolescence' Amy Curtis
Advertisement