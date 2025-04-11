Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New York’s Hudson River (VIDEO)

It was a horrifying scene captured on video Thursday in New York City as a helicopter, its propeller, and tail section came crashing separately into the waters of the Hudson River. Six lives were lost - a pilot and a family of five visiting from Spain.

Here are more details. (READ)

Agustin Escobar, President and CEO of Siemens in Spain, along with his wife and their three children, were identified as the victims of the helicopter that plunged into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday, according to the New York Post. The New York Helicopter Tours website featured a photo of the family of five posing in front of the Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter. Law enforcement reported that the family had arrived in Manhattan from Barcelona earlier that day. The pilot’s identity remains unknown, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Here is the video of the crash and pics of the victims. (WATCH)

Here is a different video of the crash showing another part of the helicopter hitting the water. (WATCH)

The accident only made some commenters even more wary of helicopters.

The pilot’s identity has not been revealed. It’s unknown at this time if this was some sort of pilot error or mechanical malfunction. The crash is under investigation.