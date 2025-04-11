San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry...
Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are...
'Beyond Wild': Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Needs a Mental Test While Praising 'Sharp...
VIP
Is China Behind These AI-Generated Videos of Fat Americans in Sweatshops?
Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask
Florida AG Officially Charges Ryan Routh With Attempted Assassination
New York Has a Brand: Police Hunt for Man in ‘Vile Subway Attack’...
Rep. Gregario Casar Says Trump MUST End Elon Musk's Reign of Terror in...
VIP
A Rose by Any Other Name Is Still Deadly, Disastrous Socialism
Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and...
Crash in NYC Has Rep. Eric Swalwell Wondering How Long It'll Be Until...
MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting...
David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee

Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New York’s Hudson River (VIDEO)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

It was a horrifying scene captured on video Thursday in New York City as a helicopter, its propeller, and tail section came crashing separately into the waters of the Hudson River. Six lives were lost - a pilot and a family of five visiting from Spain.

Advertisement

Here are more details. (READ)

Agustin Escobar, President and CEO of Siemens in Spain, along with his wife and their three children, were identified as the victims of the helicopter that plunged into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

The New York Helicopter Tours website featured a photo of the family of five posing in front of the Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter.

Law enforcement reported that the family had arrived in Manhattan from Barcelona earlier that day.

The pilot’s identity remains unknown, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Here is the video of the crash and pics of the victims. (WATCH)

Here is a different video of the crash showing another part of the helicopter hitting the water. (WATCH)

Recommended

San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The accident only made some commenters even more wary of helicopters.

The pilot’s identity has not been revealed. It’s unknown at this time if this was some sort of pilot error or mechanical malfunction. The crash is under investigation.

Tags: CHILDREN CRASH DEATH DEATHS FAMILY HELICOPTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City
Warren Squire
Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask
Brett T.
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are the Pro-Illegal Alien Party
Warren Squire
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)
Sam J.
MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting Shoplifters
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City Warren Squire
Advertisement