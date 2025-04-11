San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry...
Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New...
'Beyond Wild': Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Needs a Mental Test While Praising 'Sharp...
VIP
Is China Behind These AI-Generated Videos of Fat Americans in Sweatshops?
Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask
Florida AG Officially Charges Ryan Routh With Attempted Assassination
New York Has a Brand: Police Hunt for Man in ‘Vile Subway Attack’...
Rep. Gregario Casar Says Trump MUST End Elon Musk's Reign of Terror in...
VIP
A Rose by Any Other Name Is Still Deadly, Disastrous Socialism
Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and...
Crash in NYC Has Rep. Eric Swalwell Wondering How Long It'll Be Until...
MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting...
David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee

Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are the Pro-Illegal Alien Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Will wonders never cease? Democrats are suddenly for border security now that President Donald Trump has secured the southern border without their help and despite their best efforts to thwart him from doing so.

Advertisement

Check out Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries. (WATCH)

How does anyone believe these charlatans?

You heard Jeffries. He’s clearly for illegal aliens staying in this country. Commenters see this.

Recommended

San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Sounds like Jeffries wants a strong border to keep illegal aliens in the U.S. It’s obvious the Dems are anti-deportation.

Yes, they are trying to sound tough on illegal immigration while going out of their way to elevate the wants and desires of illegal aliens over the needs and personal safety of American citizens. When all is said and done the Democrats are still the party for illegal aliens. The second they regain power the southern border will be wide open again.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City
Warren Squire
Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask
Brett T.
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New York’s Hudson River (VIDEO)
Warren Squire
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)
Sam J.
MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting Shoplifters
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City Warren Squire
Advertisement