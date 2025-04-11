Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are the Pro-Illegal Alien Party

Will wonders never cease? Democrats are suddenly for border security now that President Donald Trump has secured the southern border without their help and despite their best efforts to thwart him from doing so.
Check out Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries. (WATCH)
🚨After Democrats spent four years letting millions of illegals flood into the country, Hakeem Jeffries suddenly wants you to believe he cares about border security:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025
“We need to secure the border, make sure that it is safe and strong.”pic.twitter.com/c7UMqnVzvy
He has a lot of nerve. Where was he during 4 years of Biden?— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 10, 2025
Loving open borders.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025
How does anyone believe these charlatans?
You heard Jeffries. He’s clearly for illegal aliens staying in this country. Commenters see this.
What common ground is there?— The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) April 10, 2025
A door can be open or it can be closed.
A door that’s half open is still open.
We voted for the door to be CLOSED.
“bi partisan common ground” always means “let as many illegals stay here as possible"— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025
So tired of them using that "bipartisan" euphemism.— Col Slawr (@larrysolarme) April 10, 2025
They just now realize the messaging has been a failure, and a more populist approach is necessary to compete?— sandy (@3Sandy7_) April 10, 2025
😅 lil late, their voters will reject it, like they did when Shumer changed his tune 😅
Recommended
Sounds like Jeffries wants a strong border to keep illegal aliens in the U.S. It’s obvious the Dems are anti-deportation.
I reflexively thought “unbelievable” but it’s actually predictable that they be this ridiculously hypocritical.— Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) April 10, 2025
Well, isn’t he four years too late?— Steel city service (@patriot1968GTO) April 10, 2025
Yeah, like it's already done. So what are they gonna say?— Mayrose63 (@Mayrose631) April 10, 2025
The damage was done, so it’s time to sound tough.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025
Yes, they are trying to sound tough on illegal immigration while going out of their way to elevate the wants and desires of illegal aliens over the needs and personal safety of American citizens. When all is said and done the Democrats are still the party for illegal aliens. The second they regain power the southern border will be wide open again.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member