Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are the Pro-Illegal Alien Party

Will wonders never cease? Democrats are suddenly for border security now that President Donald Trump has secured the southern border without their help and despite their best efforts to thwart him from doing so.

Check out Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries. (WATCH)

🚨After Democrats spent four years letting millions of illegals flood into the country, Hakeem Jeffries suddenly wants you to believe he cares about border security:



“We need to secure the border, make sure that it is safe and strong.”pic.twitter.com/c7UMqnVzvy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

He has a lot of nerve. Where was he during 4 years of Biden? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 10, 2025

Loving open borders. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

How does anyone believe these charlatans?

You heard Jeffries. He’s clearly for illegal aliens staying in this country. Commenters see this.

What common ground is there?



A door can be open or it can be closed.



A door that’s half open is still open.



We voted for the door to be CLOSED. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) April 10, 2025

“bi partisan common ground” always means “let as many illegals stay here as possible" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

So tired of them using that "bipartisan" euphemism. — Col Slawr (@larrysolarme) April 10, 2025

They just now realize the messaging has been a failure, and a more populist approach is necessary to compete?

😅 lil late, their voters will reject it, like they did when Shumer changed his tune 😅 — sandy (@3Sandy7_) April 10, 2025

Sounds like Jeffries wants a strong border to keep illegal aliens in the U.S. It’s obvious the Dems are anti-deportation.

I reflexively thought “unbelievable” but it’s actually predictable that they be this ridiculously hypocritical. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) April 10, 2025

Well, isn’t he four years too late? — Steel city service (@patriot1968GTO) April 10, 2025

Yeah, like it's already done. So what are they gonna say? — Mayrose63 (@Mayrose631) April 10, 2025

The damage was done, so it’s time to sound tough. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

Yes, they are trying to sound tough on illegal immigration while going out of their way to elevate the wants and desires of illegal aliens over the needs and personal safety of American citizens. When all is said and done the Democrats are still the party for illegal aliens. The second they regain power the southern border will be wide open again.