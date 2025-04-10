In Their Own Words: Democrats Define Their Party’s Dying Brand in New Compilation Video

It’s no secret that the Democrat Party is imploding before our eyes. You know how we feel about the disastrous Dem Party, but some of the best descriptions of the putrid party are coming from its members.

Check out this ‘defining’ video compiled by X user Western Lensman. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨WATCH: The best way to define to define the Democrat brand is to let Democrats define it — themselves. pic.twitter.com/rluDgGk8Rs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

Could have gone on for hours — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) April 10, 2025

So much material, so little time. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

We need an extended director’s cut soon.

Posters say the Democrat Party has redefined itself but not in a positive way.

The dems have redefined themselves as a violence and war supporting domestic terror group. — Wistee (@WisteeBabe) April 10, 2025

Democrats are the party of violence and hate. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 9, 2025

Yep. That has never been more clear. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2025

TOXIC. domestic terrorists. weak and woke. violent. the party of mayhem. that about sums it up.

add criminals. corrupt. anti-American. mentally ill, racist, and we sealed the definition. — pebbles (@jbamban) April 9, 2025

They have no base anymore. The democrats I know have left them. — Casbin99 (@casbin99) April 9, 2025

The leftwing lurch has sent many moderate Dems rushing out of the DNC’s doors.

Many commenters appreciate all the hard work that Dems are doing to get GOP candidates well-stocked with campaign ads for the coming midterm elections.

I love when they write they own ads the way Kamala did for Trump the entire election — VegasCheesehead (@Shady_Justin) April 9, 2025

I guess there isn’t anything you could say or do that would be as degrading to the democrats as their own words and behavior? — Timothy Huntington (@TimothyDuckDuck) April 9, 2025

This could be the most confused they’ve been as a party in history. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) April 10, 2025

The Democrats have permanently tied themselves to so many unpopular issues. The party is going further left while embracing fringe ideas like transgenderism and being pro-illegal immigration. Gavin Newsom is right, the party’s brand is toxic.