In Their Own Words: Democrats Define Their Party’s Dying Brand in New Compilation Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:52 AM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It’s no secret that the Democrat Party is imploding before our eyes. You know how we feel about the disastrous Dem Party, but some of the best descriptions of the putrid party are coming from its members. 

Check out this ‘defining’ video compiled by X user Western Lensman. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

We need an extended director’s cut soon.

Posters say the Democrat Party has redefined itself but not in a positive way.

The leftwing lurch has sent many moderate Dems rushing out of the DNC’s doors.

Many commenters appreciate all the hard work that Dems are doing to get GOP candidates well-stocked with campaign ads for the coming midterm elections.

The Democrats have permanently tied themselves to so many unpopular issues. The party is going further left while embracing fringe ideas like transgenderism and being pro-illegal immigration. Gavin Newsom is right, the party’s brand is toxic.

